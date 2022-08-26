ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday’s fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday's fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a...
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers

Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Milpitas Unified School District is now asking parents who have...
MILPITAS, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Napa winery damaged by wildfire, doesn’t lose hope

Napa winery damaged by wildfire, doesn’t lose hope. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Signorello Winery in Napa sustained extensive damage from the Atlas...
NAPA, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties

Crews continue to battle Glass Fire in Napa, Sonoma counties. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Firefighters continue to work to gain containment Tuesday night on...
NAPA COUNTY, CA

