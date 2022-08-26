Read full article on original website
Commissioners set to vote on whether to extend Ford Park management contract
BEAUMONT — The company that manages Ford Park is hoping to extend its contract with Jefferson County. Commissioners Court is set to vote on the possible extension of the management contract with Global Spectrum LP, formerly known as Spectra. The management company believes it can bring more events to...
UPDATE: Teenager found shot to death on side of road in Liberty County
UPDATE: Liberty County sheriff detectives say someone shot and killed a 16-year-old girl and left her body on the side of the road. She was found Sunday around 8:30 a.m. on the side of the road at CR 3550 near CR 5708 on the north end of the county. The...
Port Arthur Police searching for murder suspect in shooting death of woman inside pickup
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police have a murder warrant for a suspect in the shooting death of a woman inside of a pickup truck. Investigators are trying to find Alejo Mendoza Chavez. Police responded to the shooting shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Alamosa near...
Driver crashes and vehicle overturns near Regional Airport following chase
NEDERLAND — Law enforcement officers are investigating a crash near the Jack Brooks Regional Airport that ended with a vehicle overturned following a chase. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter tells KFDM/Fox 4 that Port Neches Police were investigating a disturbance. He says the suspect drove away and Port Neches PD pursued him.
Beaumont police still searching for elderly man; Have you seen Isaac Morris?
Beaumont police are still searching for a missing elderly man and asking for the public's help. Police was recently notified that 80-year-old Isaac Morris was supposed to be living with a great in Beaumont. A family member told police that they hadn't seen Morris in over a year. Police say...
Twitter threat against school will lead to extra security in Silsbee ISD
SILSBEE — Silsbee ISD says it's increasing police presence on campuses Tuesday following a school threat. Silsbee ISD says it's become aware of a Twitter post regarding Edwards-Johnson Memorial Silsbee Middle School. "While we are unsure of its credibility, we always take these type of threats seriously," the district...
Beaumont police investigating crash Sunday night on I-10 near College Street
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating a crash Sunday night on I-10 near College Street. The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. First responders allowed one lane of traffic through, but traffic was backed up. Drivers were advised to avoid the area. We are checking on injuries. Stay...
Groves police search for man who shot woman
GROVES — Groves police continue to search for a man who shot a woman on Friday and then left the scene. Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds told KFDM/Fox 4 on Saturday that there were no new developments. Officers are still searching for the gunman who shot the woman inside...
57-year-old body builder powers his way to championship wins and achieving goals
BEAUMONT — A body builder is rewriting the script for success in a grueling sport. He won two categories at a championship last week in Pittsburgh. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports, at 57 years old, he offers a lesson to all of us in setting goals and building on them.
