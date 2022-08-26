ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, TX

Driver crashes and vehicle overturns near Regional Airport following chase

NEDERLAND — Law enforcement officers are investigating a crash near the Jack Brooks Regional Airport that ended with a vehicle overturned following a chase. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter tells KFDM/Fox 4 that Port Neches Police were investigating a disturbance. He says the suspect drove away and Port Neches PD pursued him.
Twitter threat against school will lead to extra security in Silsbee ISD

SILSBEE — Silsbee ISD says it's increasing police presence on campuses Tuesday following a school threat. Silsbee ISD says it's become aware of a Twitter post regarding Edwards-Johnson Memorial Silsbee Middle School. "While we are unsure of its credibility, we always take these type of threats seriously," the district...
Groves police search for man who shot woman

GROVES — Groves police continue to search for a man who shot a woman on Friday and then left the scene. Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds told KFDM/Fox 4 on Saturday that there were no new developments. Officers are still searching for the gunman who shot the woman inside...
