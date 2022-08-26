Read full article on original website
Denise Arliska Woods Kidd
Mrs. Denise Arliska Woods Kidd was born September 21, 1955, in Washington, D.C. At the age of 17, she married Arthur Lee Moon and later had three children, Arthur, Nickey, and Maurice. She was the daughter of Vernelle Catoe Butler and the late Benjamin Woods. She was married to Ronald Kidd, who survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two siblings, John Woods and Adrienne Holmes. She peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C., surrounded by family.
Millard Eugene “Gene” Garner
Mr. Millard Eugene “Gene” Garner, 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born in Iredell County, N.C., on March 19, 1957, and was the son of the late Dorothy Izulla Garner Slain. He was married to C. Laverne Ellison Garner, who survives. In addition to...
Jerry Wayne Goodman
Jerry Wayne Goodman, 80, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 15, 1942, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Dennis Fleming Goodman and Ruby Compton Goodman. He was a plant manager in textiles before his retirement. Jerry enjoyed going to the beach, and the lake, old cars, International tractors and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed farming and won Young Farmer of the Year in 1975. He was a member of Amity Lutheran Church.
Joye Reeves Campbell
Joye Reeves Campbell, 77, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Accordius Nursing Home in Mooresville. She was born on September 23, 1944, in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late William Walter Reeves and Lela Mozelle Joye Reeves. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Francis “Frank” Campbell Jr. She was a data administrator for the Federal Government before her retirement.
James Barnard Brewer
James Barnard Brewer, 87, passed away on September 1, 2022. Mr. Brewer was born September 19, 1934, to Mr. Joseph S Brewer and Mrs. Ethel Barnard Brewer. Mr. Brewer served honorably in the United States Navy for three years. He was the District Sales Manager for the New Home Sewing Machine Company for over 20 years. He also ran numerous other businesses in the Statesville area. For the last 19 years, Mr. Brewer worked for his son Tony Brewer at Pocket Change Amusement here in Statesville. James loved spending time with all his sons camping and trout fishing in the mountains along with the numerous fishing trips spent together at the coast.
Cory Michael Llovet
Cory Michael Llovet, 47, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Cory was born November 3, 1974, in Metairie, La., and was the son of Gabito Conrad Llovet and Alicia Louviere Llovet. In addition to his parents, Corey is survived by two daughters, Amelia Eulalia Llovet, 6, and...
ICSO Felony Arrests: August 26 – September 1
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ David Louis Linton, 47, of Taylorsville Manufacturing Road, Taylorsville, charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. ♦ Nathan James Prentice, 28, of S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. ♦ Crystal...
Horizon Church to participate in national ‘Back to Church Sunday’ initiative on September 18
“Back to Church Sunday,” part of a national movement of churches across America, will be held at Horizon Church, located at 316 Signal Hill Drive in Statesville, at 10 a.m. on Sunday, September 18. There will be a special Communion Service and “Breaking Bread Fellowship Potluck Lunch” following the...
PFLAG Statesville to host Pride Parade & Festival on September 24
PFLAG Statesville will host a Statesville Pride Parade & Festival on Saturday, September 24. The family friendly event, which runs from 12 to 4 p.m., is a celebration of diversity in Iredell County. Organizers said it is an opportunity to show appreciation to “the brave souls” who made the Pride march on June 20, 2021.
Second Saturday Festival returns to Statesville on September 10
Waves Entertainment, in conjunction with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights and the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department, will present the “Second Saturday Festival” Series in Statesville on September 10. The festival will be held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at 911 Lakewood Drive, from 3 to...
Local Reentry Council trying to secure funding, volunteers needed to expand services
The Iredell Local Reentry Council continues to expand its horizons as it helps advocate for increases in transitional housing options and seeks funding sources, including opioid settlement money, state grants, and other funding as it aims to create a case management position and expand its efforts. The group’s goal is...
Tractor-trailer driver faces charges after crashing into NCHP patrol vehicles in Iredell County
A suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions was apprehended in Iredell County early Saturday morning after crashing a tractor-trailer into two N.C. Highway Patrol vehicles. Monte Keith Gore, 63, of Bainbridge, Pa., faces several charged, including felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to an NCHP news release. About 8:10 p.m....
Partners Health showcases treatment and support options
Partners Health Management showcased two area programs during its recent Community Cafe to raise awareness of available substance use disorder treatment options. Community Peer Support Specialist Terri Blankenship said the Iredell County EMS Community Support Response Team is a group of three (soon to be four) peer support specialists, two community paramedics, and administrative support staff who offer support and referral services to people who have recently overdosed, are facing addiction, have a chronic disease like diabetes, or have had more than four EMS encounters in a year due to falls or other problems.
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART- TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SANITATION EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS (4 – 10 HOUR DAY WORK SCHEDULE) Location: SANITATION DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE: $36,159.00-$56,550.00. OPEN UNTIL FILLED. 3RD SHIFT BIOSOLIDS WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT OPERATOR...
Iredell health officials report three more deaths attributed to COVID-19
More than 500 deaths in Iredell County have now been attributed to COVID-19. The Iredell County Health Department, which provides a weekly report on deaths each Wednesday, reported that three more individuals passed away during the seven-day period ending August 28. A total of 501 deaths have now been attributed to COVID-19 in Iredell.
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL.
I-SS Board of Education to meet Tuesday
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, September 6. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. at the Career Academy and Technical School, located at 350 Old Murdock Road in Troutman. The...
