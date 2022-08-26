James Barnard Brewer, 87, passed away on September 1, 2022. Mr. Brewer was born September 19, 1934, to Mr. Joseph S Brewer and Mrs. Ethel Barnard Brewer. Mr. Brewer served honorably in the United States Navy for three years. He was the District Sales Manager for the New Home Sewing Machine Company for over 20 years. He also ran numerous other businesses in the Statesville area. For the last 19 years, Mr. Brewer worked for his son Tony Brewer at Pocket Change Amusement here in Statesville. James loved spending time with all his sons camping and trout fishing in the mountains along with the numerous fishing trips spent together at the coast.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO