Statesville, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Denise Arliska Woods Kidd

Mrs. Denise Arliska Woods Kidd was born September 21, 1955, in Washington, D.C. At the age of 17, she married Arthur Lee Moon and later had three children, Arthur, Nickey, and Maurice. She was the daughter of Vernelle Catoe Butler and the late Benjamin Woods. She was married to Ronald Kidd, who survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two siblings, John Woods and Adrienne Holmes. She peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C., surrounded by family.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Millard Eugene “Gene” Garner

Mr. Millard Eugene “Gene” Garner, 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born in Iredell County, N.C., on March 19, 1957, and was the son of the late Dorothy Izulla Garner Slain. He was married to C. Laverne Ellison Garner, who survives. In addition to...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Jerry Wayne Goodman

Jerry Wayne Goodman, 80, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 15, 1942, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Dennis Fleming Goodman and Ruby Compton Goodman. He was a plant manager in textiles before his retirement. Jerry enjoyed going to the beach, and the lake, old cars, International tractors and spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed farming and won Young Farmer of the Year in 1975. He was a member of Amity Lutheran Church.
CLEVELAND, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Joye Reeves Campbell

Joye Reeves Campbell, 77, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Accordius Nursing Home in Mooresville. She was born on September 23, 1944, in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late William Walter Reeves and Lela Mozelle Joye Reeves. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Francis “Frank” Campbell Jr. She was a data administrator for the Federal Government before her retirement.
MOORESVILLE, NC
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Obituaries
iredellfreenews.com

James Barnard Brewer

James Barnard Brewer, 87, passed away on September 1, 2022. Mr. Brewer was born September 19, 1934, to Mr. Joseph S Brewer and Mrs. Ethel Barnard Brewer. Mr. Brewer served honorably in the United States Navy for three years. He was the District Sales Manager for the New Home Sewing Machine Company for over 20 years. He also ran numerous other businesses in the Statesville area. For the last 19 years, Mr. Brewer worked for his son Tony Brewer at Pocket Change Amusement here in Statesville. James loved spending time with all his sons camping and trout fishing in the mountains along with the numerous fishing trips spent together at the coast.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Cory Michael Llovet

Cory Michael Llovet, 47, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Cory was born November 3, 1974, in Metairie, La., and was the son of Gabito Conrad Llovet and Alicia Louviere Llovet. In addition to his parents, Corey is survived by two daughters, Amelia Eulalia Llovet, 6, and...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

ICSO Felony Arrests: August 26 – September 1

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ David Louis Linton, 47, of Taylorsville Manufacturing Road, Taylorsville, charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. ♦ Nathan James Prentice, 28, of S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. ♦ Crystal...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

PFLAG Statesville to host Pride Parade & Festival on September 24

PFLAG Statesville will host a Statesville Pride Parade & Festival on Saturday, September 24. The family friendly event, which runs from 12 to 4 p.m., is a celebration of diversity in Iredell County. Organizers said it is an opportunity to show appreciation to “the brave souls” who made the Pride march on June 20, 2021.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Second Saturday Festival returns to Statesville on September 10

Waves Entertainment, in conjunction with All-American Sound, Stage and Lights and the Statesville Recreation and Parks Department, will present the “Second Saturday Festival” Series in Statesville on September 10. The festival will be held at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at 911 Lakewood Drive, from 3 to...
STATESVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Obituaries
iredellfreenews.com

Partners Health showcases treatment and support options

Partners Health Management showcased two area programs during its recent Community Cafe to raise awareness of available substance use disorder treatment options. Community Peer Support Specialist Terri Blankenship said the Iredell County EMS Community Support Response Team is a group of three (soon to be four) peer support specialists, two community paramedics, and administrative support staff who offer support and referral services to people who have recently overdosed, are facing addiction, have a chronic disease like diabetes, or have had more than four EMS encounters in a year due to falls or other problems.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)

POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART- TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SANITATION EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS (4 – 10 HOUR DAY WORK SCHEDULE) Location: SANITATION DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE: $36,159.00-$56,550.00. OPEN UNTIL FILLED. 3RD SHIFT BIOSOLIDS WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT OPERATOR...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell health officials report three more deaths attributed to COVID-19

More than 500 deaths in Iredell County have now been attributed to COVID-19. The Iredell County Health Department, which provides a weekly report on deaths each Wednesday, reported that three more individuals passed away during the seven-day period ending August 28. A total of 501 deaths have now been attributed to COVID-19 in Iredell.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

I-SS Board of Education to meet Tuesday

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, September 6. The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. at the Career Academy and Technical School, located at 350 Old Murdock Road in Troutman. The...
TROUTMAN, NC

