Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Terry Lynn Sherrill
Terry Lynn Sherrill, 69, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 22, 1953, in Mooresville to Margaret Eagle Sherrill and the late Fredrick Sherrill Jr. Terry was a retired truck driver. He loved spending time with his family. He...
iredellfreenews.com
A New Tradition: Mitchell’s BLET students participate in Spirit Run (Photos)
Mitchell Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) students participated in a new tradition – the BLET Spirit Run – on Monday, August 29. BLET students from the summer class and two instructors ran a route starting at Mitchell’s Mooresville Campus to the Government Center and then to Mooresville Town Hall.
iredellfreenews.com
Birth Announcements: August 21-26
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A girl, Amelia Ellen-Grace Evans, born to Samantha Ashton of Statesville. ♦ A girl, Kartier Rae’lyn Harris, born to Hyrum Harris and Zaypassion Little of Statesville. AUGUST 23. ♦ A boy, Grayson Lee Dixon, born to Cody...
iredellfreenews.com
Terri Leeann Russell
Terri Leeann Russell, 61, of Statesville, N.C., and formerly of Putney, Vt., went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband and children. In addition to her parents, Leland and Connie Berry, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Wolverine Craft-Russell. Terri was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iredellfreenews.com
JMS Southeast donates to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County
JMS Southeast and their employees continue to support patient care at Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County with an annual donation. The employees of JMS provide this financial support by purchasing snacks and drinks that the company supplies. Last month more than $1,600 was donated to HPCIC. “We are...
iredellfreenews.com
Lake Norman Philharmonic top present Symphony Under the Stars at Liberty Park on September 30
Town of Mooresville Arts & Events will present “Symphony Under the Stars” by Lake Norman Philharmonic on Friday, September 30. The performance will take place at Mooresville’s newest performing arts venue, Liberty Park Amphitheatre, 255 E. Iredell Avenue, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy a diverse set-list,...
iredellfreenews.com
Doosan Bobcat donates school supplies to Iredell-Statesville Schools students
Doosan Bobcat employees held a school supply drive and collected crayons, notebooks, pencils and other essentials for hundreds of Iredell-Statesville Schools students. Jeffrey Bardoni, who leads the Doosan Bobcat community service engagement committee, helped spearhead the donation drive in Statesville to help I-SS. “This year we decided we would get...
iredellfreenews.com
New school year begins for Iredell-Statesville Schools students (Photos)
After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iredell-Statesville Schools principals, teachers and students are hoping for a better normal this year. The 2022-2023 school year began for students on Monday. At Scotts Elementary School, smiles grew larger as students arrived on campus and were greeted by West Iredell High School...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: August 19-25
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Courtney Leanne Cole, 34, of W. Main Street, Fayetteville, Pa., charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and a misdemeanor drug offense.
iredellfreenews.com
Barbecue for Bubba: Church raises money to help family cover medical expenses
Bubba Kinsler is a sweet, loving first-grader at Central Elementary School who enjoys singing “Jesus Loves Me” and spending time with family. He is also battling neurofibromatosis, a group of genetic disorders that cause tumors to grow in his central nervous system. His tumors are on his brain and spine, and he’s already endured one brain surgery.
iredellfreenews.com
MGSD’s MIWAYE program featured during presentation to N.C. House Select Committee
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Gardner gave a presentation about the district’s MIWAYE program to to the N.C. House Select Committee on Monday, August 29. MGSD was invited to present by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction due to the successful outcomes consistently realized by the program. Assisting Superintendent...
iredellfreenews.com
MPD: Three suspects arrested following pursuit, five-hour search involving drone and canines
Three suspects face felony charges following a search effort involving multiple agencies that began after Mooresville police officers search that began with a vehicle pursuit early Monday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Pecan Hills subdivision about 1:20 a.m. Monday in response to a call about vehicles being broken into,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iredellfreenews.com
Service dog helps local veteran cope with PTSD, injuries
After serving in the Marines and the Army as a Special Operations soldier for a total of 20 years and suffering a traumatic brain injury after a bomb blast in Iraq, James Hamby found returning to civilian life overwhelming. “I wouldn’t leave my house because of everything I’d gone through,”...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SANITATION EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS (4 – 10 HOUR DAY WORK SCHEDULE) Location: SANITATION DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE: $36,159.00-$56,550.00. 3RD SHIFT BIOSOLIDS WASTEWATER...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Three suspects face charges after DSS report about minors being exposed to narcotics
Three individuals face charges following an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation prompted by a Department of Social Services report about minors being exposed to illegal narcotics. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Crystal Rose Winstead, 36, Avery Dale Queen, 36, and Nathan James Prentice, 28, in a news...
Comments / 0