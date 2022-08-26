ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iredellfreenews.com

Terry Lynn Sherrill

Terry Lynn Sherrill, 69, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 22, 1953, in Mooresville to Margaret Eagle Sherrill and the late Fredrick Sherrill Jr. Terry was a retired truck driver. He loved spending time with his family. He...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

A New Tradition: Mitchell’s BLET students participate in Spirit Run (Photos)

Mitchell Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) students participated in a new tradition – the BLET Spirit Run – on Monday, August 29. BLET students from the summer class and two instructors ran a route starting at Mitchell’s Mooresville Campus to the Government Center and then to Mooresville Town Hall.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Birth Announcements: August 21-26

The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A girl, Amelia Ellen-Grace Evans, born to Samantha Ashton of Statesville. ♦ A girl, Kartier Rae’lyn Harris, born to Hyrum Harris and Zaypassion Little of Statesville. AUGUST 23. ♦ A boy, Grayson Lee Dixon, born to Cody...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Terri Leeann Russell

Terri Leeann Russell, 61, of Statesville, N.C., and formerly of Putney, Vt., went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband and children. In addition to her parents, Leland and Connie Berry, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Wolverine Craft-Russell. Terri was...
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Troutman, NC
Mooresville, NC
Obituaries
City
Cornelius, NC
iredellfreenews.com

JMS Southeast donates to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County

JMS Southeast and their employees continue to support patient care at Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County with an annual donation. The employees of JMS provide this financial support by purchasing snacks and drinks that the company supplies. Last month more than $1,600 was donated to HPCIC. “We are...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Doosan Bobcat donates school supplies to Iredell-Statesville Schools students

Doosan Bobcat employees held a school supply drive and collected crayons, notebooks, pencils and other essentials for hundreds of Iredell-Statesville Schools students. Jeffrey Bardoni, who leads the Doosan Bobcat community service engagement committee, helped spearhead the donation drive in Statesville to help I-SS. “This year we decided we would get...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

New school year begins for Iredell-Statesville Schools students (Photos)

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iredell-Statesville Schools principals, teachers and students are hoping for a better normal this year. The 2022-2023 school year began for students on Monday. At Scotts Elementary School, smiles grew larger as students arrived on campus and were greeted by West Iredell High School...
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials#Bible#The Mooresville Museum#The Methodist Church#Vacation Bible School#Udc#The Classy Chicks#Funeral Home
iredellfreenews.com

ICSO Felony Arrests: August 19-25

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Courtney Leanne Cole, 34, of W. Main Street, Fayetteville, Pa., charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and a misdemeanor drug offense.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Barbecue for Bubba: Church raises money to help family cover medical expenses

Bubba Kinsler is a sweet, loving first-grader at Central Elementary School who enjoys singing “Jesus Loves Me” and spending time with family. He is also battling neurofibromatosis, a group of genetic disorders that cause tumors to grow in his central nervous system. His tumors are on his brain and spine, and he’s already endured one brain surgery.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

MGSD’s MIWAYE program featured during presentation to N.C. House Select Committee

Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Gardner gave a presentation about the district’s MIWAYE program to to the N.C. House Select Committee on Monday, August 29. MGSD was invited to present by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction due to the successful outcomes consistently realized by the program. Assisting Superintendent...
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
iredellfreenews.com

Service dog helps local veteran cope with PTSD, injuries

After serving in the Marines and the Army as a Special Operations soldier for a total of 20 years and suffering a traumatic brain injury after a bomb blast in Iraq, James Hamby found returning to civilian life overwhelming. “I wouldn’t leave my house because of everything I’d gone through,”...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)

POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SANITATION EQUIPMENT OPERATOR I – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS (4 – 10 HOUR DAY WORK SCHEDULE) Location: SANITATION DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE: $36,159.00-$56,550.00. 3RD SHIFT BIOSOLIDS WASTEWATER...
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy