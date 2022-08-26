Terri Leeann Russell, 61, of Statesville, N.C., and formerly of Putney, Vt., went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband and children. In addition to her parents, Leland and Connie Berry, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Wolverine Craft-Russell. Terri was...

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO