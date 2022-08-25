Read full article on original website
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Rep. Jim Jordan's Judiciary Twitter Account Finds 'Threat' In Pic Of Docs At Trump Home
The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, overlooked a “huge threat” in a sea of classified documents and Twitter users told them to take a closer look on Wednesday. The Twitter feed weighed in on a picture grabbed from...
Trump news – live: Ex-president responds to DoJ blockbuster filing as Sarah Palin dramatically upset in Congress race
The Justice Department has released its first image of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The photo shows papers strewn across a floor with markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” on classified documents – and one document’s heading indicates that the contents refer to human source intelligence. Mr Trump has accused the department of staging the photo.“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he wrote on...
