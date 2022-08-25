ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Connecticut State
The Independent

Trump news – live: Ex-president responds to DoJ blockbuster filing as Sarah Palin dramatically upset in Congress race

The Justice Department has released its first image of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The photo shows papers strewn across a floor with markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” on classified documents – and one document’s heading indicates that the contents refer to human source intelligence. Mr Trump has accused the department of staging the photo.“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he wrote on...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy