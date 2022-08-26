Read full article on original website
Kelly Averett
11d ago
absolutely adorable!! I hope that they all found a forever home 🥺 especially Colin he is so cute 🥰🥰 God bless honey ❤️❤️😇😇
Reply
30
NM-WhiteSands-19
11d ago
ALL are precious! Round-the-clock feedings take dedication. This is what LOVE can do!
Reply(4)
26
SassyTexan
8d ago
Foster homes are so important ! We have had 90 fosters over the years. Happy & sad when they go to their new homes. I admit that we have had several " foster failures " over the years...hubby has a hard time letting them go. 😁
Reply
3
Related
The Dogington Post
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
dailyphew.com
Mother Cat Lost All Her Kittens, Then This Orphan Newborn Showed Up
Meet Flame, the sick kitten who was taken to the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) and needed a miracle to survive – and that miracle came in the form of Ember, a very special mamma cat. Just a week before Mother’s Day, the older feline experienced a tragedy when all her newborn kitties died. “She had lost all of her babies,” Christina Hill, director of marketing and communications for AHS, told The Dodo, ”but not her motherly instinct.” So, when the time came for Ember to meet Flame, the sick kitten, it’s no surprise that she started showering the tiny thing with love.
Pet of the week: Meet Tony, the dancing dog who never misses a beat
Get on your dancing shoes and prepare to wag your tail with Tony the dancing dog. This adorable pooch has gone viral for her unique dance moves, accompanied by her owner, who is a musician and she is always excited to show fans and followers some joyful moments.This...
lovemeow.com
Family Hears a Kitten in Their Yard and Ends Up Finding Three that are Eager to be Helped
A family heard a kitten in their yard and ended up finding three that were eager to be helped. A woman and her family heard what sounded like a kitten coming from their yard. The crying persisted and she discovered three little tabbies without a mother in sight. They watched...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lovemeow.com
Cat Taken into a Rescue for Help, a Few Days Later She Brings 6 Kittens into the World
A cat arrived at a rescue for help. A few days later, she brought six kittens into the world. Best Friends Felines, a cat rescue in Brisbane, AU, was contacted by a member of the public who needed assistance with her pregnant cat. The rescue agreed to take her into their Last Litter Program, help raise the kittens and find them homes.
Husband Slammed for Forcing Mother of 11-Week-Old Baby To Sleep on Sofa
A new mother with a baby has outraged Mumsnet users after describing how her husband makes her sleep on the sofa.
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children, 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
RELATED PEOPLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Rescue’s heartbreak as these puppies were abandoned because their owners couldn’t afford them anymore
Sadly, the cost of living crisisdiscriminates, leaving the most vulnerable on the edge. Many families now have to choose between feeding their children or taking care of their pets, which leaves the rescue centres across the country overwhelmed. These innocent puppies are the latest victims of rising prices and inflation.
pethelpful.com
Video of Purebred Dogs Awaiting Adoption in a Shelter Is an Important Reminder
It is no secret that animal shelters are often close to maximum capacity. This is partly due to people preferring to get their dogs from breeders because they want a purebred dog. However, this TikTok video is reminding people that breeders are not the only option when in search of a purebred!
Granny, 87, Has Great "Physical Relationship" with 47-Year-Old Husband
The couple—Edna Martin, 87, and Simon Martin, 47— met at a concert and say it was "love at first sight."
Woman furious after husband invites 8 family members to stay in their 2-bedroom home
How many guests are too many? For one frustrated mother-of-the-bride, the answer is eight after her clueless husband invited two families to stay with them in a two-bedroom apartment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyphew.com
No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because She Looks Different From The Others
Meagan Hanley, the founder of the Boston, Massachusetts-based A Place for Ace rescue facility for animals in need, realized she had to step in to save the dog when she learned that no one wanted to adopt her. Kleo the dog was kept at a shelter in San Antonio, Texas,...
Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
Pet owner's heartbreak as his six-month-old puppy dies during a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours at a popular beach
A man said he is 'absolutely heartbroken' after his six-month-old puppy died following a walk at a popular beach - one of a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours. Dusty Sammon took his rescue pup Yindi for a walk on August 3 along Kawana Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
Doorbell Camera Capturing Man's Final Selfie With Beloved Dog Breaks Hearts
"This video will be cherished forever," said the dog's owner of the precious footage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Kitten with Two Heads Born in Arkansas Due to Rare Genetic Mutation
A kitten with two heads was born in the city of Harrison in Arkansas, United States, according to reports on Sunday, August 21. The owner of the two-headed kitten named him Harvey, in reference to Batman's enemy Harvey Dent, a hero turned villain named Two-Face, who appeared in "The Dark Knight" move, "The Batman" franchise, and the "Detective Comics."
dailyphew.com
A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram
Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
Internet Shames Couple for Accidentally Killing Animals at Their Wedding
"Wow, shame on them...Some people refuse to use their brains and hearts," one commenter said of the trend.
lovemeow.com
Cat Left Behind Outside, is Scooped Up by Kind People, Turns Out, They Rescue Her Kittens too
A cat who had been left behind in a neighborhood, was scooped up by kind people. As it turned out, they rescued her kittens too. A cat named Tails was spotted in a neighborhood of Brisbane, Australia, scrounging around for food and shelter. Her previous owners had moved away and left her behind to fend for herself.
Comments / 22