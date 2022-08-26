Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Boone County Commission OKs tax breaks for EquipmentShare
The Boone County Commission unanimously approved a tax abatement on Tuesday for Columbia-based construction rental company EquipmentShare. According to an email from EquipmentShare CEO Jabbok Schlacks, the decision will help the company retain its current workforce, add up to 100 high-wage and high-skill workers and accommodate hundreds of additional employees to provide development services.
Columbia Missourian
Distribution of federal at-home COVID-19 tests will end Friday, testing options remain in Boone County
The Biden Administration will suspend the distribution of at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests starting Sept. 2. due to a lack of funding from Congress. Locally, Boone County residents can still access free testing from a handful of sites around Columbia. Testing sites such as MU Health, Walgreens and Hy-Vee are still available for community members to schedule an appointment. Walgreens and Hy-Vee offer free testing. As for MU Health, “costs vary depending on testing location.” According to its website, MU Health charges testing costs to patients’ insurance companies. Patients without insurance are not charged.
Columbia Missourian
Court weighs appeal of Missouri ruling that struck down local power to impose COVID-19 orders
KANSAS CITY — A coalition of counties and local health centers on Tuesday urged judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals to review a lower court’s ruling that struck down state health regulations regarding the control of infectious diseases. Attorneys for St. Louis County, Jackson County,...
Columbia Missourian
Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging Missouri School Boards Association violated Sunshine Law
A Boone County Circuit Court judge on Monday sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association and dismissed a lawsuit that argued the organization was subject to the state’s open records laws. Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia-based legal nonprofit that filed the lawsuit, argued the Missouri School Boards’ Association...
Columbia Missourian
Moo-raculous: Cow saved from Boone County pond after 12 hours
A cow stuck chest-deep in mud and water in a northwest Boone County pond was rescued after being trapped for roughly 12 hours on Monday. Responders from the Boone County Fire Protection District and MU College of Veterinary Medicine arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call from a concerned farmer.
Columbia Missourian
Power outage in south Columbia impacts over 1,600 residents
Over 1,600 people in south Columbia were impacted by a power outage Monday caused by a fallen tree on a power line. According to a tweet from Columbia Water and Light, crews were dispatched to the area for repairs and any residents experiencing the effects of the outage should contact their repair crew.
Columbia Missourian
GUEST COMMENTARY: Facing the challenges that lead to teacher shortages
The beginning of the school year is usually met with feelings of excitement for students and teachers to reconnect as they reimagine their routines for the new academic year. However, as school resumes for students across Missouri, this anticipation runs parallel with some discouraging professional challenges that aren’t unique to school districts within Boone County.
Columbia Missourian
2,500 Below: Inside Dalton, Mo.
The village of Dalton is built on the fertile floodplains of Chariton County. Its staples are now mostly agricultural, but at one time had its own post office and a two-story hotel. Over the years its population has declined by 100s to now just 7 residents. Lizzy Kalinka is the amateur historian keeping the town on the map.
Columbia Missourian
New impaired driving enforcement campaign results in multiple arrests
A new impaired driving enforcement campaign known as Saturation Saturday resulted in multiple arrests, citations and 63 warnings for various violations on Friday and Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff’s Department partnered with the Columbia Police Department, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the campaign. With a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Highway Safety and Traffic Division Officeof Highway Safety, the operation was able to take shape in Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Top in-state wide receiver Reddell grateful for Missouri offer
Raymore-Peculiar junior Jaden Reddell announced he received an offer from Missouri on Saturday after a conversation with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link. Reddell was discovered last season by Link and Drinkwitz after the staff was recruiting Class of 2023 wide receiver Jaidyn Doss, who is...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College welcomes big freshman class as fall semester begins
The fall semester kicked off Monday at Columbia College, where enrollment is at its highest level in several years. Incoming freshmen and transfer students participated in the school’s “Storm the Gate” tradition on a pre-pandemic scale Sunday night. Participating students lined up at the parking lot outside the campus on Rogers Street and walked through the school gates.
Columbia Missourian
Marcella "Marcy" Henderson, Sep. 11, 1959 — Aug. 21, 2022
Marcella Henderson, 62, of Columbia, passed away August 21, 2022. She was born September 11, 1959 to Jerry and Geraldine (Blumer) Williamson. Marcy was a longtime employee of Boone Hospital, but her proudest accomplishment was being a mom to her sons Don Williamson and Tony Henderson. Survivors include her sons,...
Columbia Missourian
National Cinema Day promotion offers $3 movie tickets at Columbia theaters
Columbia moviegoers can celebrate National Cinema Day this Saturday with $3 movie tickets for all movies currently playing at Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater and Regal Columbia. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit national organization, announced the promotion last Sunday in a news release. Most national theater chains, including Regal Cinemas,...
Columbia Missourian
Dalton's survival: A testament to endurance and a cautionary tale
DALTON — Nestled along Route J, centered in what’s left of Dalton, Missouri, lies the old, dilapidated calaboose. Across the way stands one of two businesses still operating, the grain elevator, located along the railroad that originally gave cause to establish the settlement of Dalton in 1867.
Columbia Missourian
Meet one of Missouri’s most vocal leaders: 'D-Rob'
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson radiated pure intensity standing in front of his teammates as they finished stretching ahead of Sunday afternoon’s practice. “Get ’em up!” the senior yelled repeatedly at his teammates, shouting encouragement as they finished their jumping jacks and prepared for one of their final practices before kicking off the 2022 season against Louisiana Tech on Thursday.
Columbia Missourian
Families boogie down at Rose Music Hall's Kid Disco! event
Twirling around in her iridescent dress, Chandler Iseri and her mom joyfully danced to live music Sunday at Kid Disco!, an event held at Rose Park in Columbia. Rose Music Hall relaunched its popular event in early 2022 after a brief pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring live music, fun activities and the opportunity to boogie down, the lively affair drew the attention of over 100 guests on Sunday.
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer allows late equalizer to draw against Omaha
With 10 minutes to play Sunday, Missouri had maintained a 1-0 lead over Omaha for the majority of the contest. The Tigers had dominated possession of the ball throughout the game’s entirety and looked to be on their way to a second consecutive victory and their third in four games.
Columbia Missourian
How to watch Mizzou football season opener
The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's soccer's upset bid comes up short
The Columbia College women's soccer team opened its season Sunday on the road against Division I foe Southeast Missouri. The Cougars battled hard for a potential upset but were ultimately defeated by a score of 1-0. Columbia (0-1-0) played with no fear out of the gate, controlling the game for...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman comes back to win softball home opener
Hickman defeated Boonville 10-7 after coming back from a four-run deficit. Kewpies pitcher Anna Baker had a rough start to the game, allowing six runs in the first three innings. She recovered to finish the game, though, only allowing one more run the rest of the way.
