Like many in the MMA space, Din Thomas was shaking his head when it came to Jake Paul’s reaction to some of the pivotal moments at UFC 278. Following the stunning conclusion of the event where Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their welterweight championship main event, Paul put out a number of tweets making jokes at Usman’s expense. Prior to that, the undefeated boxer took shots at the co-main event between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, calling it “embarrassing” and said that both men would be “easy money” if he was to face either one of them.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO