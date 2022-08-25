Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Rankings Shakeup: Demetrious Johnson vaults over UFC champions, reclaims No. 1 flyweight spot
Demetrious Johnson is once again a champion — and once again the No. 1 flyweight in the world. With a typically fantastic and surprisingly poetic performance, “Mighty Mouse” knocked out Adriano Moraes with a highlight-reel knockout knee this past Saturday at ONE on Prime Video 1 to claim the ONE Championship flyweight title. It avenged the lone knockout loss of his career, and reclaims his spot at the top of the flyweight mountain.
MMA Fighting
Video: Raymond Daniels misses kick, nearly knocks himself out on Karate Combat pit
The Karate Combat pit nearly added a heck of a name to its hit-list. Former kickboxing champion Raymond Daniels has been always one of the most entertaining figures in combat sports. Want proof? Look no further than his iconic 2019 knockout of Wilker Barros in Bellator. So it should come as no surprise that at age 42, Daniels is still out here making highlights — it’s just that the highlight he made this past Saturday at Karate Combat 35 probably wasn’t the kind he anticipated.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva reportedly set for October boxing bout
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is about to go down. TMZ reported Tuesday that Paul is set to face longtime UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Silva in a boxing bout in October, with a location still to be determined. An initial report from NoSmokeBoxing has the bout scheduled for Oct. 29.
MMA Fighting
Sean Strickland out of headliner with Jared Cannonier at UFC event on Oct. 15
Sean Strickland will not compete in October. Following DWCS Season 6, Week 6 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, UFC President Dana White revealed to members of the media that due to a finger infection suffered by Strickland, he will no longer compete in his scheduled main event bout with Jared Cannonier on Oct. 15. MMA Fighting subsequently confirmed the announcement with multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul slight favorite in potential boxing match with Anderson Silva
Anderson Silva might not be the betting favorite heading into a fight with Jake Paul. Paul is currently a -120 favorite to defeat Silva in a boxing match according to initial odds set by DraftKings. On Tuesday, it was reported that a bout between Paul and Silva is in the works for this October, with Oct. 29 as a possibility. A location for the bout and a weight class is still being negotiated and the matchup is yet to be officially announced.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Leon Edwards: Jorge Masvidal fight would be ‘massive’ but he needs to ‘get some wins’
Leon Edwards isn’t going to pick and choose who he faces as champion. “Rocky’s” life changed forever at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, Utah, two weekends ago. The Birmingham, England resident has found himself involved in several notable moments in recent years during his rise to fame, however, he was more on the wrong side than the right.
MMA Fighting
Topped by two title fights in Brazil, LFA 143 aims to break promotion’s attendance record
Legacy Fighting Alliance officials are aiming to make history when they return to Brazil on Sept. 30 in Recife. With two titles on the line, the North American promotion hopes that LFA 143 break the company’s attendance record with nearly 10,000 tickets on sale at the Geraldão Gymnasium.
MMA Fighting
Din Thomas reacts to Jake Paul taking aim at Kamaru Usman, Luke Rockhold at UFC 278: ‘Whose side are you actually on?’
Like many in the MMA space, Din Thomas was shaking his head when it came to Jake Paul’s reaction to some of the pivotal moments at UFC 278. Following the stunning conclusion of the event where Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their welterweight championship main event, Paul put out a number of tweets making jokes at Usman’s expense. Prior to that, the undefeated boxer took shots at the co-main event between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold, calling it “embarrassing” and said that both men would be “easy money” if he was to face either one of them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 6 results: Yusaku Kinoshita caps off another 5 contract night with brutal third-round knockout
Yusaku Kinoshita recovered from an eye poke to deliver a vicious finish to cap off another edition of Dana White’s Contender Series. Kinoshita took on fellow welterweight prospect Jose Enrique in the headline bout of DWCS Season 6, Week 6 on Tuesday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson breaks down ‘perfect’ flying knee KO of Adriano Moraes, position in global flyweight scene
At 36 years old and already one of the greatest fighters of all-time, Demetrious Johnson is still adding layers to his game. This past weekend, Johnson reclaimed the ONE Championship flyweight title with an incredible fourth-round flying knee KO of Adriano Moraes at their rematch ONE on Prime 1, and he did so by showing some new wrinkles to his game.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Demetrious Johnson, Tai Tuivasa, Danny Sabatello and Raufeon Stots in studio, A.J. McKee in studio, and Li Jingliang
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We’ll recap the weekend in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: Tai Tuivasa returns to...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker considering a move up to 205 pounds: ‘I think it will be a more natural weight for me’
Robert Whittaker is thinking about a move up to light heavyweight. This weekend, Whittaker takes on Marvin Vettori in the co-main event of UFC Paris. It’s a fight between the No. 2 and No. 3 middleweights in the world. While ordinarily that would mean the winner should get a title shot, with two losses to current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Whittaker finds himself without a clear path back to the championship. Given that, Whittaker has been mulling over a jump up to the light heavyweight division in the future.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 6 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the sixth week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up-and-coming fighters will compete in front of UFC President Dana White and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. They hope to walk away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson open to Adriano Moraes trilogy bout or top contender Kairat Akhmetov next
Demetrious Johnson is once again at the top of the mountain and he’s already welcoming his next challenger. In the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 in Singapore on Saturday, Johnson avenged the lone knockout loss of his career by finishing Adriano Moraes with a walk-off knee KO in the fourth round to capture the ONE Championship flyweight title. Johnson had previously won a grand prix inside the ONE cage and is best known for his six-year run as the UFC’s flyweight champion.
MMA Fighting
UFC Paris fight card finalized after flurry of late changes
The UFC Paris fight card is finally official after a flurry of late changes. Top-ranked heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa meet on Sept. 3 in the main event of the 12-fight lineup, which mark’s the UFC’s long-awaited debut in France. The latest changes formally announced by the...
MMA Fighting
Video: WWE Raw segment pays homage to Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier hot mic incident
The thin line between MMA and professional wrestling was blurred once again on the latest episode of WWE Raw. On Monday, in a segment booked to build an ongoing feud between WWE Superstars Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins, the two wrestlers were supposedly involved in a heated exchange following an on-screen segment that was captured by a couple of hot mics. The scene echoed an infamous incident that occurred between UFC stars Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier in the lead-up to their first fight at UFC 182 in 2015.
WWE・
MMA Fighting
Li Jingliang believes Nate Diaz can find ‘miracle’ against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279
Li Jingliang is here to remind MMA fans that anything can happen in the octagon — not that they need much of a reminder these days. There’s a new UFC welterweight champion right now because no underdog can ever be written off. So Jingliang isn’t doing the same to Nate Diaz before UFC 279.
MMA Fighting
Rampage Jackson expects to fight again, targets boxing bout with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs
Quinton “Rampage” Jackson plans to stick around. The former UFC light heavyweight champion told TMZ that he is not retired, despite not competing since parting ways with Bellator in 2019. Jackson, 44, lost by first-round TKO to Fedor Emelianenko in his most recent bout at Bellator 237 and he is aiming to end his career on a higher note.
MMA Fighting
Alex Perez vs. Amir Albazi on tap for Dec. 17 UFC event
A high-stakes flyweight tilt is set for the UFC octagon in December. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Alex Perez and Amir Albazi will take place at a UFC Fight Night event on Dec. 17 at a location and venue still to be announced.
MMA Fighting
UFC hopeful Top Noi Kiwram explains ritual of smoking cigarettes before fights
Top Noi Kiwram has a unique method of preparing for fights that most doctors likely wouldn’t recommend. On the other hand, there’s no arguing with results as the muay Thai standout was victorious in his opening round bout of the Road to UFC flyweight tournament this past June. Kiwram won a unanimous decision over Yuma Horiuchi to advance to the semifinals and move one step closer to becoming the first male fighter from Thailand to compete inside the octagon (Loma Lookboonmee became the first Thai UFC fighter when she debuted with the promotion in 2019).
Comments / 0