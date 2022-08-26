ONE Championship weigh-in video: Adriano Moraes fails initial hydration test ahead of Demetrious Johnson rematch

Kamaru Usman remembers fighting Leon Edwards one second, and then answering questions on the inside of an ambulance the next. The former UFC welterweight champion was on the wrong end of a head kick in the main event of UFC 278 as he was knocked out by Edwards and left flat on the canvas, no longer on top of the 170-pound division. Usman offered his recollection of the finish during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, and while he said he felt fine, the aftermath of Usman’s first KO loss is spotty at best.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO