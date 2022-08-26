ONE Championship weigh-in video: Adriano Moraes fails initial hydration test ahead of Demetrious Johnson rematch

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Benoit Saint Denis explains gruesome toe injury at UFC Paris: ‘It split in two, almost’
Cameras showed UFC lightweight Benoit Saint Denis celebrating at UFC Paris. Then they panned down and revealed the gruesome aftermath of his win. Saint Denis’ big toe was a bloody mess after his bonus-winning knockout of Gabriel Miranda on Saturday, and the France native said it could have been much worse.
MMA Fighting
UFC Paris results: Robert Whittaker batters Marvin Vettori with dynamic striking attack to win unanimous decision
Robert Whittaker showed once again why he remains the top contender in the middleweight division with an absolutely masterful performance to beat Marvin Vettori in the UFC Paris co-main event. Following a close opening round, Whittaker just took over with a devastating striking game that probably would have finished anybody...
MMA Fighting
Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa full fight video highlights
Watch Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa full fight video highlights from their UFC Paris clash above, courtesy of the UFC and ESPN. Gane vs. Tuivasa took place Sept. 3 at Accor Arena in Paris. Ciryl Gane (10-1) and Tai Tuivasa (15-3) collided in the UFC Paris main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
Kamaru Usman describes disorienting aftermath of UFC 278 knockout loss: ‘Leon gave me a 20-minute nap’
Kamaru Usman remembers fighting Leon Edwards one second, and then answering questions on the inside of an ambulance the next. The former UFC welterweight champion was on the wrong end of a head kick in the main event of UFC 278 as he was knocked out by Edwards and left flat on the canvas, no longer on top of the 170-pound division. Usman offered his recollection of the finish during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, and while he said he felt fine, the aftermath of Usman’s first KO loss is spotty at best.
MMA Fighting
UFC Paris results: Nathaniel Wood outstrikes and outgrapples Charles Jourdain to win unanimous decision
Nathaniel Wood showcased his entire mixed martial arts arsenal with a dominant performance over Charles Jourdain to kick off the UFC Paris main card on Saturday. Over three rounds, Wood landed numerous takedowns while also battering Jourdain on the feet as he looked incredibly impressive in his second foray at featherweight after spending most of his career competing at 135 pounds. When the fight was over, the judges scored the contest 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 with Wood getting the nod by unanimous decision.
MMA Fighting
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights
Watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz full fight video highlights from their heavyweight bout, courtesy of multiple outlets. Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz took place May 7 at the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angles, Calif. Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2) and Luis Ortiz (33-3, 2 no-contests) collided in the main event. The fight aired live on FOX pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Video: Mark Zuckerberg shows off MMA skills, gets props from Conor McGregor, UFC champs
Mark Zuckerberg knows his way around a boardroom, and he isn’t looking too shabby on the mats either. The billionaire Meta Platforms CEO and Facebook founder shared a clip of himself training with MMA fighter Khai Wu on his social media, and the footage quickly went viral. Check out...
MMA Fighting
‘A heavyweight Jon Jones’: Fighters react to Ciryl Gane finishing Tai Tuivasa in thrilling UFC Paris main event
Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa didn’t disappoint in the first UFC main event ever to take place in France. Saturday’s UFC Paris heavyweight headliners threw down in an exhilarating striking battle that saw both men rock each other with powerful strikes on multiple occasions. Gane entered the bout as a heavy favorite, but Tuivasa proved to be more than game as he nearly finished Gane in the second round. However, Gane’s striking was as powerful and as accurate as ever, and after hurting Tuivasa in that same round, he turned it on in Round 3 to end the fight.
MMA Fighting
UFC Paris post-fight bonuses: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa war wins ‘Fight of the Night’
Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa brought the house down at UFC Paris, and for their efforts they were rewarded “Fight of the Night.”. The heavyweights each took home an additional $50,000 for a back-and-forth firefight that ended in the third with a vicious combination of punches from Gane, who bounced back from a title unifier against champ Francis Ngannou at UFC 270. Tuivasa may have been defeated by knockout, but his post-fight celebration with Gane won over the hostile crowd at Accor Arena.
MMA Fighting
‘UFC 279 Countdown’ video
The ‘UFC 279 Countdown’ video features the two most anticipated fights this Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the main event, MMA Fighting’s No. 3 ranked welterweight in the world Khamzat Chimaev welterweight champion Kamaru Usman aims for his sixth straight UFC victory when he squares off against star veteran Nate Diaz, who is fighting on the final fight of his UFC contract. Tony Ferguson makes his return to the welterweight division against Li Jingliang in the co-main event. That video can be watched above.
MMA Fighting
‘DAMN! That Was Crazy’: Looking Back At UFC 151’s Cancellation with the ‘Sport Killer’
While DAMN! They Were Good normally celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, for the 10-year anniversary of one of the biggest fiascos in UFC history, this week DAMN! will dive deep into the first fight card the UFC ever cancelled, UFC 151. UFC...
MMA Fighting
UFC Paris video: Cristian Quinonez debuts with first-round knockout, Khalid Taha protests stoppage
Cristian Quinonez is now 1-0 in the UFC, though not without a little controversy. The Contender Series bantamweight signing made a successful octagon debut Saturday at UFC Paris, cracking Khalid Taha with a right hand and finishing with ground-and-pound for a first-round TKO victory. Watch the impressive finish above. Taha...
MMA Fighting
Nate Diaz to apply for promoter’s license, launch new promotion Real Fight, Inc.
Nate Diaz is entering the promoting game. The popular UFC star is expected to apply for a promoter’s license in the coming weeks in order to form his own promotion, Real Fight, Inc., Diaz’s team told MMA Fighting on Sunday. Diaz’s new promotion is expected to promote not...
MMA Fighting
Ciryl Gane flattens Tai Tuivasa with devastating third-round knockout after crazy war in UFC Paris main event
Ciryl Gane has already been an interim heavyweight champion, but he arguably had his star-making moment on Saturday with a knockout win in the UFC Paris main event. With a raucous crowd on his side at Accor Arena, Gane engaged in an incredible back-and-forth war with Tai Tuivasa that delivered in every possible way. After he was nearly finished in the second round, Gane came back to punish Tuivasa to the body with a series of kicks that set up a devastating combination of punches that finally put a stop to the fight.
MMA Fighting
Brendan Loughnane saw a mind coach, was hypnotized before PFL semifinals: ‘As a fighter you just look for any edge’
Brendan Loughnane left no stone unturned in his preparation for Chris Wade, including getting hypnotized. Loughnane faced Wade in a grudge match bout at PFL Playoffs 2, to earn a spot in the 2022 PFL Finals. Despite being the underdog, the English fighter was able to control much of the action, claiming the finals berth with a unanimous decision victory. The win was the biggest of Loughnane’s career and according to him, the biggest moment of his life thus far.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre breaks down Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 279, predicts winner
Georges St-Pierre knows a thing or two about winning welterweight main events. With the 170-pound division set to take center stage at UFC 279, the UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion was asked to give his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s headlining battle against Nate Diaz. And St-Pierre expects to see the best version of Chimaev yet.
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson on the curious case of his missing UFC belts: ‘I don’t know where they’re at’
Demetrious Johnson has lost most of his UFC belts. Johnson is one of the most decorated fighters in MMA history, having defended his UFC flyweight title a record 11 times. But back in 2017, “Mighty Mouse” was butting heads with the promotion over the number of belts he had. Specifically, he had only been given one belt, the one he took home when he captured the flyweight championship. He wanted belts for all of his previous title defenses, a standard practice at the time.
MMA Fighting
Ciryl Gane welcomes ‘hype,’ money of Jon Jones fight or interim title shot — but shoots down Curtis Blaydes
More than anything, Ciryl Gane just wants another shot at becoming UFC heavyweight champion. Following a devastating knockout of Tai Tuivasa in the UFC Paris main event, Gane addressed his future with Francis Ngannou sidelined due to injury, Jon Jones waiting on his first heavyweight fight and Stipe Miocic still out of action.
MMA Fighting
Robert Whittaker after dominant UFC Paris win: ‘I’m the most dangerous man in the division’
Robert Whittaker may not be the UFC middleweight champion, but he nonetheless believes he’s the most dangerous 185-pound fighter on the planet. At UFC Paris, Whittaker turned in another brilliant performance, outclassing Marvin Vettori en route to winning a unanimous decision. The win cemented him as the No. 2 middleweight in the world and, according to the former champion, showed that he is superior to champion Israel Adesanya in some respects.
