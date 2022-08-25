ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Street maintenance to close lanes on north Monroe Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Maintenance work on north Monroe Street, between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, will shut down lanes beginning the morning of Aug. 29. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. “Monroe is one of our...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Construction work on north Monroe Street begins Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers who normally take north Monroe Street in Spokane might want to take a different route starting Monday. City of Spokane officials said pavement maintenance kicks off Monday, Aug. 29, on north Monroe Street. It will take place between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, just north of the Monroe Street Bridge.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395

COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
COLBERT, WA
KHQ Right Now

New bus routes launch in largest STA service overhaul in a decade

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) has rolled out their most extensive service enhancements in a decade, which officially kicked off on Sunday, Aug. 28. While service updates are carried out three times a year, this early update has included a whole host of changes, from plaza bays to extended service hours, and even four new routes.
SPOKANE, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Local
Washington Traffic
Spokane, WA
Traffic
FOX 28 Spokane

Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Two lanes on I-90 near Spokane International Airport closing for repairs

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near Spokane International Airport (GEG) will need to plan ahead as nightly delays are expected for a few days. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), beginning Sunday, Aug. 28 until Wednesday, Aug. 31, the left two lanes on I-90 eastbound, from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street, will be closed.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Highway 2 road rage shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deep Wood Fire now 90 percent contained

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deep Wood Fire burning along Highway 2 is now 90 percent contained. All evacuations have been lifted, but crews will remain on scene until they get the fire fully under control. Credit: Spokane County Fire District 3   The fire started Sunday evening and has been attacked by multiple agencies from across the region. It has...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront Park this week

SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time since 2019, "Pig Out at the Park" returns to Riverfront Park Wednesday, Aug 31. The 6-day-long food and music event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The event will feature 55 food vendors with more than 250 menu items, 35 market...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane city leaders speak out over recent shootings

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate two separate shootings late last week. The first happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dutch Jake Park in West Central Spokane that left four people injured. The second was Saturday morning near Franklin Park in North Spokane. Police found one man dead...
SPOKANE, WA

