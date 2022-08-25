Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Street maintenance to close lanes on north Monroe Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Maintenance work on north Monroe Street, between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, will shut down lanes beginning the morning of Aug. 29. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays and follow all detours in place for worker and public safety. “Monroe is one of our...
Construction work on north Monroe Street begins Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers who normally take north Monroe Street in Spokane might want to take a different route starting Monday. City of Spokane officials said pavement maintenance kicks off Monday, Aug. 29, on north Monroe Street. It will take place between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue, just north of the Monroe Street Bridge.
KHQ Right Now
CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395
COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
KHQ Right Now
New bus routes launch in largest STA service overhaul in a decade
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Transit Authority (STA) has rolled out their most extensive service enhancements in a decade, which officially kicked off on Sunday, Aug. 28. While service updates are carried out three times a year, this early update has included a whole host of changes, from plaza bays to extended service hours, and even four new routes.
On ramp from I-90 to US 195 WB at milepost 279 now open after bridge work
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you were looking to use the on-ramp from I-90 to US 195 westbound at milepost 279 earlier on Saturday, you needed to use a detour. The on-ramp was closed west of Spokane due to bridge work in the area. Milepost 279 is located near the SR 195 exit ramp and runs up Sunset Hill. Drivers in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
KHQ Right Now
Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
Two lanes on I-90 near Spokane International Airport closing for repairs
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near Spokane International Airport (GEG) will need to plan ahead as nightly delays are expected for a few days. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), beginning Sunday, Aug. 28 until Wednesday, Aug. 31, the left two lanes on I-90 eastbound, from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street, will be closed.
Two I-90 lanes to close temporarily for concrete and pothole repairs
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers traveling on I-90 near the Spokane International Airport should expect nightly delays over the next few days. Crews from the Washington Department of Transportation will close the left two lanes from the Geiger interchange to Maple Street for concrete and pothole repairs. Repairs begin Sunday,...
KHQ Right Now
Brush fire west of Airway Heights burns estimated 109 acres, some evacuations lowered as crews establish perimeter
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to most recent estimates, the Deep Wood fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, has covered 109 acres west of Airway Heights. Firefighters have worked hard to control the brush fire and now report the perimeter is 98 percent lined, with the fire itself zero percent contained.
Crews responding to wildfire burning east of Chewelah
CHEWELAH, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a wildfire burning east of Chewelah on Cottonwood Creek Rd. Units from Chewelah Fire, Fire District 4 and the Department of Natural Resources are on scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
KHQ Right Now
Brush fire west of Airway Heights 90% contained, all evacuations lifted
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Deep Wood Fire is now 90 percent contained, and all evacuation orders have been lifted, according to an update from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR said the fire is still about 109 acres, and they will have five engines and a ten-person crew on...
Deep Wood Fire update: evacuations lifted near Airway Heights, Highway 2 back open
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — All evacuations have been lifted for the Deep Wood Fire burning near Highway 2 in Airway Heights. Spokane County Emergency Management posted the update just before 2;30 a.m. on Monday. Two structures have been lost in the fire that started on Sunday evening. The fire...
More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - More brush trucks are coming in Saturday to battle the difficult terrain and flames in the Palisades Park area just west of downtown Spokane.
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Palisades fire has burned 43 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The increase from Saturday's estimate was due to updated mapping, not fire growth. As of Sunday morning, the fire was 10% contained. All evacuations remained at level 1,...
KHQ Right Now
Crews hold Palisade Fire to 41.5 acres
Crews held the Palisades Fire to 41.5 acres, with no structures lost overnight, according to Spokane County Fire District 10. Crews plan to bring in additional brush trucks today.
Deep Wood Fire now 90 percent contained
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deep Wood Fire burning along Highway 2 is now 90 percent contained. All evacuations have been lifted, but crews will remain on scene until they get the fire fully under control. Credit: Spokane County Fire District 3 The fire started Sunday evening and has been attacked by multiple agencies from across the region. It has...
KHQ Right Now
Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront Park this week
SPOKANE, Wash. - For the first time since 2019, "Pig Out at the Park" returns to Riverfront Park Wednesday, Aug 31. The 6-day-long food and music event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The event will feature 55 food vendors with more than 250 menu items, 35 market...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane city leaders speak out over recent shootings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate two separate shootings late last week. The first happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dutch Jake Park in West Central Spokane that left four people injured. The second was Saturday morning near Franklin Park in North Spokane. Police found one man dead...
