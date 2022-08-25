Crash on northbound Ravenel Bridge slows evening commute; congestion across Charleston area

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
The Post and Courier
Residents ask SCDOT to pump brakes on Long Point interchange project
Residents of the Grassy Creek, Belle Hall and Tidal Walk neighborhoods in Mount Pleasant are asking the South Carolina Department of Transportation to reevaluate the I-526 Long Point Road Interchange project, citing noise and safety concerns as their biggest issues with the project. Changes to the interchange are the first...
The Post and Courier
Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed two motorcyclists on peninsula
The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
The Post and Courier
Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units
A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
The Post and Courier
Ladson Road Streetscape Project draws feedback, concerns from locals
Dorchester County citizens had an opportunity to offer feedback and voice concerns about streetscape improvements planned for Ladson Road at the Aug. 22 public meeting held at the Dorchester County Council Chambers. Dorchester County personnel and consultant representatives from SeamonWhiteside, a local engineering and design firm, were on hand to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Photos: Heavy Rainfall brings downtown Charleston to a halt
Heavy rains across the peninsula brought Charleston to a stop on Monday even as tides were almost at their lowest.
The Post and Courier
Community Calendar
NOTE: Some of these events may have been canceled or postponed. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar. Indigo Workshop: 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Sept. 3. Old Santee Canal Park, Interpretive Center, 900 Stony Landing Drive, Moncks Corner. Fee is $5 per person with paid park admission. For all ages, under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Eliza Lucas Pinckney established the first successful crop of indigo in South Carolina in 1744. It soon became the second-most profitable crop in the colony, preceded only by rice. Come learn all about this fascinating plant, how to process it for dye, and its impact on South Carolina history. Participants will even be able to try their hand at indigo dyeing with an item (t-shirt size or smaller) brought from home. Registration is required by Sept. 1. Class is limited to 20 people. For more information and to register contact Deandra Waring at deandra@oldsanteecanalpark.org or 843-899-5200.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: In Union Heights, a chance to heal a neighborhood -- and a region
The reclamation and redevelopment of a former Interstate 26 on-ramp presents the Union Heights neighborhood with an opportunity to erase a decades-old scar and help the region with one of its main woes — a lack of housing. More than 50 years ago, the ramp was constructed to provide...
The Post and Courier
Judge hears evidence in killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A hearing began this week to determine whether a teenager arrested two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teenagers charged in the killing of Tom DiLorenzo during an early morning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar: Local catch
The building at 205 East Bay St. was demolished by the great Charleston earthquake of 1886, with the exception of a cast iron storefront installed by the mercantile firm that originally erected the structure. Today one of the iron columns from that edifice is built into the bar of the seafood restaurant that occupies the building, sturdily connecting Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar with its past.
The Post and Courier
Looking back at the Camp Manufacturing Company and Russellville
It is thought by today’s locals that W. P. Russell was the patriarch of Russellville, and instrumental in beginning the community of Russellville, South Carolina. This is contradicted by one family member, who says it was Theodore Russell, a cousin of W. P. Russell, who was the founder. Regardless, we’re telling the story of John M. Camp, Jr., who came to the area in 1922, where he found W.P. Russell operating a ground mill beside his cotton gin five miles west of St. Stephen. Camp bought part of Russell's farm and built his mill a half mile to the north of Russell's store, which had served as a post office since 1916.
The Post and Courier
Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives
MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
The Post and Courier
Summerville road resurfacing to start this week
SUMMERVILLE — A $1.3 million project to resurface 28 mostly minor roads throughout town starts this week. Sanders Brothers Construction Co. will begin work on 18 town roads and 10 S.C. Department of Transportation roads in need of resurfacing, based on an assessment from the town of Summerville, said Russ Cornette, director of public works.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
COKER-BARR, Amelia Thompson, 84, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary. FROHNSDORFF, Doris Helen, 89, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation. HART, Matthew, 43, of Charleston died July 18. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. HUGHES, Ina Sue, 85, of Charleston died Sunday....
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
HARDWICK, Brandon G., 31, of Hollywood died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MOODY, Jackie Melvin, 63, of Charleston died Aug. 13. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston. RENES, Molly S., 70, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. Colleton County.
The Post and Courier
New restaurant and tequila bar coming to former Sticky Fingers location in Charleston
A new Mexican-themed restaurant and tequila bar is in the works at the site of a shuttered dining venue in downtown Charleston. The Matador, with nine restaurants in the Seattle area as well as Idaho and Oregon, plans to open in the former Sticky Fingers site at 235 Meeting St., according to plans presented to the city of Charleston.
The Post and Courier
Summons - Brock Built Homes of South Carolina, LLC
StateOfSouthCarolinaCountyOfCharleston IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS C/A NO.:2022-CP-10-2616 Katherine Yeager Plaintiff v. Brock Built Homes of South Carolina, LLC, et al, Defendant. SUMMONS(Jury Trial Demanded)To: Defendant Valcedir Putton YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Amended Summons and Amended Complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer to the said Amended Complaint on subscriber at his office at 15 Mid Atlantic Wharf Charleston, SC 29401, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, AND IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AND DEFEND THE ACTION AS REQUIRED BY LAW, JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE RENDERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE AMENDED COMPLAINT AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO. THURMOND,KIRCHNER & TIMBES,PA By: Jesse A. Kirchner, Esq., (S.C. Bar # 70479)15 Mid Atlantic Wharf Charleston,SC29401(843)937-8000 jesse@tktlawyers.com Attorney for Plaintiff August 29, 2022 AD# 2020525.
The Post and Courier
Ex-Charleston schools superintendent among finalists to lead Columbia-area district
LEXINGTON — Lexington County School District One announced Gerrita Postlewait, who serves as the Midlands district's interim superintendent less than a year after her unexplained resignation from Charleston County Schools, is one of five finalists for Lexington One's permanent superintendent position. The 27,000-student Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion school district...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley County deputy earns pink slip over inmate escape
Following an internal investigation over an Aug. 27 inmate escape at the Trident Moncks Corner Medical Center, the department has opted to terminate a detention deputy who failed to take proper action during the breakout. The incident involved Ryan David Ellis, 29, who exited the public facility in the late...
The Post and Courier
Intricate chef specialties stand out at Mount Pleasant’s Jasmine Thai Kitchen
MOUNT PLEASANT — Meat sizzling in an open kitchen intermittently interrupts a playlist of music that might echo in the background at a trendy beach club. The burners are busy, along with the fryers and ovens, inside this small restaurant serving papaya salad, khao soi noodles and red curry duck.
The Post and Courier
SC congresswoman Nancy Mace bought $3.9M house on Isle of Palms during GOP primary
It has been a busy summer for South Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace. She survived an intense GOP primary challenge after angering her party's most powerful figure, former President Donald Trump. She got engaged to her boyfriend. And, according to Charleston County real estate records, she bought a $3.9 million home on Isle of Palms.
Comments / 0