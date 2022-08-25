Crash on northbound Ravenel Bridge slows evening commute; congestion across Charleston area

NOTE: Some of these events may have been canceled or postponed. Please check with the organizers. Call 843-873-9424 to add your event to this free calendar. Indigo Workshop: 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Sept. 3. Old Santee Canal Park, Interpretive Center, 900 Stony Landing Drive, Moncks Corner. Fee is $5 per person with paid park admission. For all ages, under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Eliza Lucas Pinckney established the first successful crop of indigo in South Carolina in 1744. It soon became the second-most profitable crop in the colony, preceded only by rice. Come learn all about this fascinating plant, how to process it for dye, and its impact on South Carolina history. Participants will even be able to try their hand at indigo dyeing with an item (t-shirt size or smaller) brought from home. Registration is required by Sept. 1. Class is limited to 20 people. For more information and to register contact Deandra Waring at deandra@oldsanteecanalpark.org or 843-899-5200.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO