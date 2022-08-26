Read full article on original website
klcc.org
NTSB issues preliminary report on double-fatal Linn County plane crash
Federal transportation officials have issued a preliminary report into a plane crash that killed two people in Linn County last week. The single-engine, amateur-built plane came down just after 2 p.m. on August 21 near Scio. The pilot of the plane, 78-year-old Dennis Jackson of Independence, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Amy Jackson, died later in the hospital. Officials did not list an age for Amy Jackson.
oregontoday.net
Critical Injury Accident Hwy. 22E, Marion Co., Aug. 30
On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 43. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed the center line and hit an eastbound brown Freightliner, operated by Jason Gress (43) of Vancouver, Washington. The Freightliner jackknifed into the westbound lane and collided with a gray Honda Odyssey van, operated by Raymond Frankel (79) of Salem. The Freightliner is owned by UPS and was hauling double trailers. Connealy was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with critical injuries. Frankel was transported via Life Flight with serious injuries while his passenger, Elizabeth Frankel (76) of Salem, was transported via ambulance with minor injuries. Gress was uninjured. Hwy 22E was closed for 7 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. OSP was assisted by Gates Fire Department, Detroit Fire Department, Lyons Fire and Medics, Life Flight, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT.
KTVZ
Three injured, one critically, in SUV-semi crash that shut Hwy. 22E for 7 hours
DETROIT, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three people were injured, one critically, in a collision of an SUV and a UPS semi-truck hauling double-trailers on Highway 22E west of Detroit Sunday afternoon that closed the highway for seven hours, Oregon State Police reported. Troopers said Maureen Connealy, 63, of Salem, was...
kptv.com
2 hospitalized after fiery tanker truck crash on Hwy 26 near Boring
BORING, Ore. (KPTV) - People were asked to evacuate their homes after a crash involving a tanker truck on Highway 26 early Monday morning. Oregon State Police said a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving north on Southeast Stone Road when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 26 and collided with a tanker truck carrying gasoline. Both vehicles came to a rest on the eastbound shoulder and fuel erupted from the tanker truck which caught fire.
kptv.com
Manslaughter charges brought against driver in Aloha deadly rollover crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced charges Tuesday against a driver involved in a deadly rollover crash. The sheriff’s office said just before 9:30 p.m. July 23, deputies responded to the 19300 block of Southwest Blanton Road in Aloha. Arriving responders found a Jeep Wrangler flipped over.
2 injured in fiery tanker truck crash on Hwy 26 near Gresham
Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday morning after a fiery tanker truck crash on Highway 26 near the Multnomah-Clackamas County Line, according to officials.
kptv.com
3 people injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 22E in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 22E on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on the highway near milepost 43 in Marion County. Oregon State Police, along with Gates Fire Department, Detroit Fire Department, Lyons Fire and Medics, Life Flight, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT, responded to the scene.
oregontoday.net
Motorcycle Fatal, Lane Co., Aug. 29
On August 24th just after 7:30pm, deputies from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle traffic crash on High Prairie Rd. near Dead Mountain Rd. outside of Oakridge. A female motorcyclist crashed and suffered severe injuries. Medics responded and began performing life-saving measures, however she did not survive. Investigation of the scene revealed that the 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling westbound on High Prairie Rd. when the driver lost control, skidded and then crashed onto the roadway. The driver was identified as 42 year old Melissa Marie Shambley of Oakridge. Shambley had been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
clayconews.com
CRITICAL INJURY CRASH ON HIGHWAY 22E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON
MARION COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Policen Sunday, August 28, 2022 at approximately 3:22 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 43. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound white Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Maureen Connealy (63) of Salem, crossed...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Lane Co., Aug. 29
On August 27, 2022 at approximately 1:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 32. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Dodge Charger, operated by Randal Hahn Jr. (41) of Eugene, crossed over the northbound lane and exited the roadway striking a utility pole. Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hahn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Junction City Fire Department and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., Aug. 29
On August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 22. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla, operated by Alexix Moncrief (20) of Salem, struck a pedestrian, Jeremy Hofman (48) of Portland, that was in the lane of travel. Hofman was transported by air ambulance to an area hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Moncrief was not injured. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 3 hours while Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Canby Police Department, Canby Fire Department, Life Fight Network and ODOT.
kptv.com
Beaverton police credit officer with saving man from burning car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Beaverton Police are crediting one of their officers with saving a man from a burning car. According to a statement from the department, on August 30, around 2:30 a.m., Beaverton police officers and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s office went to a single-vehicle roll-over accident that happened close to the intersection of Southwest Hocken Avenue and Southwest Jenkins Road. When the police came, they discovered the car on its side and in flames. Johan Hermosillo, the sole passenger from Beaverton, was still confined within the car.
KXL
2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
kptv.com
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree near Portland Expo Center
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died after crashing into a tree in the Kenton neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded to a crash near the intersection of North Expo Road and Expo Transit Center, near the Portland Expo Center, at about 6:30 a.m. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a motorcyclist dead. The name of the motorcyclist’s has not yet been released.
kptv.com
12 arrested, over 10,000 lbs of marijuana destroyed at 2 Yamhill County grows
DAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office arrested 12 people and shut down two large marijuana grows in rural Dayton. YCSO began enforcing the two search warrants on August 22 on the grows in the 20500 block of Southeast Webfoot Road, and the 12200 block of Southeast Willow Lane.
kptv.com
OSP seeking public tips after motorcyclist dies in Hwy 26 crash
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash being investigated for impairment on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26. When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist who had died.
kptv.com
Deputies searching for missing Portland man last seen along Washougal River
WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man last seen along the Washougal River. Blake N. Strong, 30, of Portland, was reported missing from a family home along the Washougal River in the early morning hours of Friday, August 26.
TODAY.com
Student killed, 2 others injured after column collapses at Lewis & Clark college in Oregon
A 19-year-old student was killed and two other students were injured on Monday when a free-standing brick column attached to some hammocks collapsed on the campus of a college in Oregon, officials said. Officials said the students were sitting on some hammocks on the campus of Lewis & Clark College...
kptv.com
OSP releases more details about deadly officer-involved shooting in McMinnville
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police have released more details, including the names of the involved officers, following a deadly shooting in McMinnville last week. The investigation began on Aug. 23, just after 2 p.m., when officers responded to an apartment building on Southwest Barbara Street after receiving reports of a suicidal man. Police said the man, identified as 69-year-old Laurence Dickson, had called to report that he felt like he was going to harm himself.
kptv.com
‘Significant number’ of stolen vehicles found during illegal marijuana bust near Woodburn
WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) - Numerous stolen vehicles were found after authorities served search warrants at two illegal marijuana grows near Woodburn on Friday. Oregon State Police said the investigation began after people working in the regulated cannabis industry alerted authorities of an illegal operation. Further investigation found 57 greenhouses on two properties on South Schneider Road not registered to grow hemp or licensed to grow marijuana.
