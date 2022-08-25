Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Viasat Builds on Brazil Business Jet Connectivity
In a partnership with Satcom Direct, satellite network and airborne connectivity company Viasat has strengthened its services to the business jet market in Brazil. This is part of Viasat’s regional plan to support the Brazil market, which covers a huge territory with many areas that lack ground infrastructure. The country is also one of the largest aviation markets in the world, according to Viasat.
Aviation International News
Pratt Canada’s PW127XT-M Gains Transport Canada Approval
Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW127XT-M regional turboprop engine has gained Transport Canada certification, the engine maker said Friday. Designed to power all new-build ATR aircraft, the PW127XT also has won a place on the D328eco under development by Deutsche Aircraft. Revealed at the Dubai Airshow in November 2021, the PW127XT-M...
Aviation International News
Gama Aviation Brings Glasgow FBO Screening In-house
Gama Aviation has introduced in-house security screening at its FBO at Scotland’s Glasgow International Airport (EGPF), making it the first service provider there to do so. Tom Murphy, Gama’s head of FBOs, told AIN that most privately-owned aircraft are not required to be screened, depending on weight and/or the number of seats. However, any charter aircraft with an mtow of more than 10 tonnes (22,046 pounds) do require screening.
Aviation International News
China Airlines Orders 16 Boeing 787-9s
China Airlines has placed a firm order for 16 Boeing 787-9s, the Taiwan-based carrier said on Tuesday, marking the culmination of a widebody replacement evaluation delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline expects deliveries to start in 2025, when it embarks on plans to phase out its Airbus A330-300s. The contract includes options for eight more aircraft and rights to convert the order to the larger 787-10.
Aviation International News
UPS Orders Eight Boeing 767 Freighters
Boeing on Monday said UPS has ordered eight Boeing 767 Freighters, bringing to 108 the number of 767s under contract with the world's second-largest cargo carrier. UPS expects to begin taking delivery of the new airplanes in 2025, while plans call for 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters to begin entering service in late 2023. This purchase builds on UPS's order for nineteen 767 Freighters in December of last year.
Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500 feet in less than a minute above airport while pilots who had barely flown in Covid lockdown did not notice, report says
A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
I spent $14,000 to fly Qatar Airways' Qsuites business class and saw why it's called the 'best in the world'
Qatar Airways' Qsuites business class offers complementary pajamas, a lie-flat bed, "do not disturb" indicators, Swiss chocolates, and more.
cntraveler.com
The Worst Airports in the World for Flight Delays and Cancellations, According to New Data
Bleary-eyed after midnight, I reloaded the United Airlines app for the umpteenth time, desperately hoping my 8 p.m. flight to London Heathrow, now scheduled for 1:30 a.m., would finally start boarding. Instead, I received a text at 12:39 a.m.: my flight had been canceled. Perhaps it shouldn’t have come as...
American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York
They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
Pilots from a bankrupt airline were just offered jobs by a competitor without a single interview
Pilots are in high demand lately -- such high demand, in fact, that pilots from the recently defunct ExpressJet Airlines are finding themselves with new job offers, without so much as an interview, days after their employer declared bankruptcy.
Watch Lockheed Martin test its layered laser defense system
The firm has the technology to defend against small rockets, artillery shells and mortars, small unmanned aerial vehicles, small attack boats, and lightweight ground vehicles.
The Verge
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
Ford is laying off about 3,000 employees and contract workers, with the cuts primarily affecting staff in the US, Canada, and India, The Wall Street Journal reports. Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley sent a memo on Monday informing staff of the layoffs, with affected workers being told later this week.
Cummins and Versatile Hydrogen Engine Collaboration Announced
BOONE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI), a leading tractor manufacturer under the Versatile brand, announced today that they have signed a letter of intent and plans to integrate the Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engines in Versatile’s equipment to lead the decarbonization of the agriculture market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005587/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Oversold Flight? Here’s What You’re Owed If an Airline Bumps You
It’s a situation that’s becoming increasingly common: You’re waiting for your flight to start boarding, when the gate agent announces the plane is overbooked and some passengers will need to be bumped to a later flight. How does an oversold flight happen, and what can travelers do about it?
Airlines Want to Stack Passengers One on Top of the Other in Coach
The future of low-cost travel may involve airlines stacking Economy passengers one on top of the other. That’s the nightmarish vision of designer Alejandro Nunez Vicente, who just won a prestigious design award for the Chaise Lounge Economy Seat, his design for two-level stacked airline seats.
Families who want to sit together on flights might be getting a break
Almost every time you make an airline reservation, once you settle on a fare you agree to pay, comes the real challenge: choosing a seat.Twenty years ago, the choices were relatively simple and uncomplicated. If you were flying economy, you could choose window or aisle, or if you booked early enough, an exit row seat. If families wanted to fly together, they could choose a whole row in the center of a wide-body aircraft.But then, as airlines added more seats to their airplanes, they also looked to maximize additional revenue, and most airlines then assigned additional prices to those coach...
Aviation International News
Lufthansa Technik Adds Mx Capacity in the Philippines
Lufthansa Technik Philippines recently opened a 9,000-sq-m (96,875-sq-ft) hangar that will add three more maintenance lines to supplement the seven lines in operation at its Manila facilities. The hangar was originally planned to open in September 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic. The new hangar features parking spaces that...
Aviation International News
Vertical Aerospace Plans for Commercial eVTOL Operations as Prototype Prepares To Fly
Visit AIN's new resource https://FutureFlight.aero for all the latest on the advanced air mobility industry. With its VX4 eVTOL aircraft prototype nearing first flight, Vertical Aerospace is working with customers including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic Airways to plan how commercial services could launch in 2025. Much work remains to prepare infrastructure and operational processes, and meanwhile Vertical must learn how to achieve anticipated high rates of production, which could be aided through lessons from car makers like Ford and McLaren Automotive.
Boeing Rips Off America
Some see NASA’s newest rocket as a colossal waste of money, little more than pork-barrel politics.
This 113-year-old sailing ship is making a comeback for maritime cargo
A Costa Rican start-up, Sailcargo, is bringing old sailing ships back for the maritime cargo industry. In a bid to be more environmentally friendly, the company announced on May 17, 2022, that it has purchased a 113-year-old sailing vessel, and it plans to launch the ship in the last quarter of the year.
