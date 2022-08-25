ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Aviation International News

Viasat Builds on Brazil Business Jet Connectivity

In a partnership with Satcom Direct, satellite network and airborne connectivity company Viasat has strengthened its services to the business jet market in Brazil. This is part of Viasat’s regional plan to support the Brazil market, which covers a huge territory with many areas that lack ground infrastructure. The country is also one of the largest aviation markets in the world, according to Viasat.
Aviation International News

Pratt Canada's PW127XT-M Gains Transport Canada Approval

Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW127XT-M regional turboprop engine has gained Transport Canada certification, the engine maker said Friday. Designed to power all new-build ATR aircraft, the PW127XT also has won a place on the D328eco under development by Deutsche Aircraft. Revealed at the Dubai Airshow in November 2021, the PW127XT-M...
Aviation International News

Gama Aviation Brings Glasgow FBO Screening In-house

Gama Aviation has introduced in-house security screening at its FBO at Scotland’s Glasgow International Airport (EGPF), making it the first service provider there to do so. Tom Murphy, Gama’s head of FBOs, told AIN that most privately-owned aircraft are not required to be screened, depending on weight and/or the number of seats. However, any charter aircraft with an mtow of more than 10 tonnes (22,046 pounds) do require screening.
Aviation International News

China Airlines Orders 16 Boeing 787-9s

China Airlines has placed a firm order for 16 Boeing 787-9s, the Taiwan-based carrier said on Tuesday, marking the culmination of a widebody replacement evaluation delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline expects deliveries to start in 2025, when it embarks on plans to phase out its Airbus A330-300s. The contract includes options for eight more aircraft and rights to convert the order to the larger 787-10.
Aviation International News

UPS Orders Eight Boeing 767 Freighters

Boeing on Monday said UPS has ordered eight Boeing 767 Freighters, bringing to 108 the number of 767s under contract with the world's second-largest cargo carrier. UPS expects to begin taking delivery of the new airplanes in 2025, while plans call for 767-300 Boeing Converted Freighters to begin entering service in late 2023. This purchase builds on UPS's order for nineteen 767 Freighters in December of last year.
Daily Mail

Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500 feet in less than a minute above airport while pilots who had barely flown in Covid lockdown did not notice, report says

A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York

They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
The Associated Press

Cummins and Versatile Hydrogen Engine Collaboration Announced

BOONE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Buhler Industries Inc. (TSX: BUI), a leading tractor manufacturer under the Versatile brand, announced today that they have signed a letter of intent and plans to integrate the Cummins 15-liter hydrogen engines in Versatile’s equipment to lead the decarbonization of the agriculture market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005587/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Thomas Smith

Airlines Want to Stack Passengers One on Top of the Other in Coach

The future of low-cost travel may involve airlines stacking Economy passengers one on top of the other. That’s the nightmarish vision of designer Alejandro Nunez Vicente, who just won a prestigious design award for the Chaise Lounge Economy Seat, his design for two-level stacked airline seats.
CBS Pittsburgh

Families who want to sit together on flights might be getting a break

Almost every time you make an airline reservation, once you settle on a fare you agree to pay, comes the real challenge: choosing a seat.Twenty years ago, the choices were relatively simple and uncomplicated. If you were flying economy, you could choose window or aisle, or if you booked early enough, an exit row seat. If families wanted to fly together, they could choose a whole row in the center of a wide-body aircraft.But then, as airlines added more seats to their airplanes, they also looked to maximize additional revenue, and most airlines then assigned additional prices to those coach...
Aviation International News

Lufthansa Technik Adds Mx Capacity in the Philippines

Lufthansa Technik Philippines recently opened a 9,000-sq-m (96,875-sq-ft) hangar that will add three more maintenance lines to supplement the seven lines in operation at its Manila facilities. The hangar was originally planned to open in September 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic. The new hangar features parking spaces that...
Aviation International News

Vertical Aerospace Plans for Commercial eVTOL Operations as Prototype Prepares To Fly

Visit AIN's new resource https://FutureFlight.aero for all the latest on the advanced air mobility industry. With its VX4 eVTOL aircraft prototype nearing first flight, Vertical Aerospace is working with customers including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic Airways to plan how commercial services could launch in 2025. Much work remains to prepare infrastructure and operational processes, and meanwhile Vertical must learn how to achieve anticipated high rates of production, which could be aided through lessons from car makers like Ford and McLaren Automotive.
