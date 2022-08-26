Read full article on original website
Trunnell's Farm Market kicks off "Sunflower Experience"
Sunflowers are making a return to Daviess County, Kentucky. From now thru September 30th, Tri-Staters can visit the 5th Annual "Sunflower Experience" at Trunnell's Farm Market. That's just South of Owensboro in Utica, Kentucky. The sunflowers will be available to the public from 10a.m. to 6p.m. The farm also offers...
Willard Library kicks off 'Better Book Sale' on Tuesday
Willard Public Library in Evansville is inviting the public to attend one of their most significant fundraisers. The "Better Books Sale" is set to kick off Tuesday, September 6th and run through Friday, September 9th. We're told the second book sale of the year will be held during normal library...
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
Missing helicopter found
A helicopter reported missing over the weekend has been found. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management says they lost contact with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The last contact officials had with the aircraft was late Saturday night in Ohio County. “The pilot was...
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to Sunday morning fire
Henderson Fire officials respond to an early morning structure fire. HFD says crews were called to the intersection of Ingram and 2nd Street, across from Holy Name Catholic Church, shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday. We're told crews found fire coming from the first floor door and nearby window. HFD says...
Investigation underway after juvenile shot in Evansville
An investigation is underway in Evansville after a Juvenile was shot. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Garvin Street and Sweetser Avenue for shots fired Sunday night. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital. No other...
Mom accused of driving impaired with 2 kids in the car
A Fort Wayne mother is facing multiple charges after crashing her car with two children in the vehicle according to Indiana State Police. The Indiana State Police says troopers responded to a car crash on I-64 in Warrick County east of Lynnville. Law enforcement says when troopers arrived, they found...
KSP: Three dead after shooting incident at home in Smith Mills
Three people are dead after a shooting incident that happened on Saturday night in the town of Smith Mills, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP says Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Smith Mills.
Otters end regular season with doubleheader split with Florence
The Evansville Otters concluded their 2022 regular season with a doubleheader split with the Florence Y'alls, falling 7-1 in game one and winning game two 11-1. The Otters kicked off the scoring in game one when Elijah MacNamee drove in J.R. Davis with a double down the left field line.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship continues on with Round 3
The United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship continued with round three on Saturday from Victoria National in Newburgh. It's movement day for golfers as players moved up and down the leaderboard, battling the sun, rain and each other as they battle it out for a shot at receiving their PGA Tour cards.
