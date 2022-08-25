Drop in gas prices continues as area avoids spike seen in some Texas metros

In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $3.24, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 5 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week. AP file photo

Gas prices continue to fall — with AAA on Thursday reporting a 5-cent dip in the statewide average price, to $3.41 a gallon — but rising crude prices and weather-related impacts caused some Texas metros to see price spikes. Our region wasn’t one of them.

The statewide average price is now 61 cents more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 5 cents on the week, to $3.88 a gallon — 73 cents more per gallon than during the final week of August 2021.