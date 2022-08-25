ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Drop in gas prices continues as area avoids spike seen in some Texas metros

By Staff report
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtngf_0hViWbdk00
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $3.24, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive. That price is 5 cents lower than the lowest-reported price last week. AP file photo

Gas prices continue to fall — with AAA on Thursday reporting a 5-cent dip in the statewide average price, to $3.41 a gallon — but rising crude prices and weather-related impacts caused some Texas metros to see price spikes. Our region wasn’t one of them.

The statewide average price is now 61 cents more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price fell 5 cents on the week, to $3.88 a gallon — 73 cents more per gallon than during the final week of August 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Traffic
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy