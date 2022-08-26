Read full article on original website
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
Some haven’t received owed P-EBT benefits in Virginia; social services is aware
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some Virginians eligible for hundreds of dollars in Pandemic-EBT benefits that were scheduled to go out last week have not received them yet. The P-EBT one-time summer payments are $391 per eligible student, and are supposed to be uploaded retroactively on previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT cards. The benefits are available for all school-age children who were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021-2022 school year, or who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.
Governor Youngkin opposes banning sale of new gas vehicles in Virginia by 2035
The sale of new gas-powered cars could be banned in Virginia starting in 2035 but Republicans want to reverse course.
What does North Carolina need to know about the polio outbreak in New York?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Reports of polio in the wastewater in New York City made national headlines, but Novant Health says we have little to worry about in North Carolina. The Associated Press reports that one person in New York, specifically Rockland County, suffered paralysis weeks ago. In June, wastewater samples were taken in Rockland […]
Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in Sussex County
SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A girl reported missing from Florida after running away from home was found over the weekend traveling in a tractor-trailer in Sussex County, Virginia, Virginia State Police say. State police say they got a call from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office about the girl...
Youngkin announces plan to reverse law requiring Virginia to phase out gas vehicles by 2035
Virginia is in an agreement to follow California's emissions standards as part of a bill passed in 2021 under former Governor Ralph Northam, according to the Associated Press. On Thursday, Aug. 25, The California Resources Board put the state on track to completely phase out new vehicles not powered by hydrogen or electricity by 2035.
Youngkin’s push to increase school resource officers showing results
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin’s push to increase school resource officers is starting to show results but some advocates argue the state should spend its money elsewhere. Earlier this summer, the General Assembly approved an additional $45 million over two fiscal years to pay for new...
Mississippi governor declares state of emergency due to water scarcity
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency Monday due to Jackson's water shortage.
Virginia State Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in downtown tunnel
Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash inside the downtown tunnel of Interstate 264 in Norfolk. https://www.wavy.com/news/virginia-state-police-investigating-multi-vehicle-crash-in-downtown-tunnel/
