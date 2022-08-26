ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Some haven’t received owed P-EBT benefits in Virginia; social services is aware

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Some Virginians eligible for hundreds of dollars in Pandemic-EBT benefits that were scheduled to go out last week have not received them yet. The P-EBT one-time summer payments are $391 per eligible student, and are supposed to be uploaded retroactively on previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT cards. The benefits are available for all school-age children who were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021-2022 school year, or who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A girl reported missing from Florida after running away from home was found over the weekend traveling in a tractor-trailer in Sussex County, Virginia, Virginia State Police say. State police say they got a call from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office about the girl...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Youngkin’s push to increase school resource officers showing results

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Glenn Youngkin’s push to increase school resource officers is starting to show results but some advocates argue the state should spend its money elsewhere. Earlier this summer, the General Assembly approved an additional $45 million over two fiscal years to pay for new...
VIRGINIA STATE
