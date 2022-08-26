Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
A jelly bean brouhaha: Jelly Belly sues man who claims to be founder of company
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — It might give new meaning to the word "beanboozled." The Jelly Belly Candy Company has filed a lawsuit in Sacramento federal court over what they say is a man's use of the phrase "founder of Jelly Belly." The suit, against an Ocala, Florida, man named David...
KCRA.com
Audit: California caregivers taking care of family members hit roadblocks in getting state aid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new audit reveals some families are hitting roadblocks in getting state assistance to help caregivers in California. The Department of Developmental Services is supposed to help people who are taking care of a family member with developmental disabilities, but an audit released Tuesday outlined major barriers that may prevent some of those people from getting help.
This Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In California
Here's where you can find it.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Power outage in Stockton, new contract for Cal Fire firefighters, NASA scrubs Artemis I launch
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Former Stockton astronaut Jose Hernandez speaks on delay of Artemis I launch
Monday was somewhat of a disappointing day for NASA. A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to call off the launch of its new moon rocket. But the Artemis I could still take off on Friday — at the earliest. Getting to...
CBS News
Call Kurtis: Energy bill rose after solar panels were installed
Many Northern California residents are installing solar panels at home to cut down on their energy bill, but a Roseville woman says the bill for her elderly parents went up, and she wanted them removed. She says the supposed drop in her parents' monthly bill made it double over what, she says, were undisclosed charges.
California Takes on the High Cost of Mandated Parking
When the La Valentina Station Project in Sacramento, California, was working its way through the approval process in 2009, it seemed like a perfect development for the city's downtown. Domus Development and the city's housing agency were together planning to turn a vacant, blighted lot into a mixed-use building with 81 below-market-rate units and commercial space on the ground floor.
kubaradio.com
Yuba & Sutter Counties Moved Off ‘High Coronavirus Risk’ List
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Yuba And Sutter Counties have been moved off the state of California’s list for high Coronavirus risk. The California Department of Public Health in a Friday update reported the statewide case rate for COVID-19 is down 17 percent in the last week and at it’s lowest levels since June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Truckee woman biking across America for brain injury awareness makes it to Boston
BOSTON — A cross-country journey to raise awareness about brain injuries ended this week in Boston for one Truckee woman. Whitney Hardy from Nevada County was one of many bikers with “Stroke Across America'' who took part in the cycling journey. Cyclists left Oregon for the 4,300-mile journey...
KCRA.com
‘Safety concerns’ close Land Park Starbucks, first to happen in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several businesses have closed in Sacramento’s Land Park area due to "safety concerns," the latest of which is Starbucks. A Starbucks spokesperson told KCRA 3 in part, “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities – challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by Covid.”
KCRA.com
Here are the cooling centers opening Thursday amid forecast triple digits in NorCal
Cooling centers across Northern California are set to open starting Thursday to allow some residents to get a break from the forecasted week of triple-digit heat. According to KCRA 3's weather team, some Valley spots will reach temperatures from 100 to about 102 from Wednesday to Friday. Then on the weekend, the area could see temperatures in the 105 to 107-degree range.
Man allegedly recorded multiple women in a Rocklin Target dressing room
ROCKLIN — Rocklin police are on the lookout for a man who has allegedly sneaked into women's dressing rooms at Target and recorded them.According to police, on the two separate trips to Target, the man is accused of entering the store and going to the dressing room area, where he is said to have entered a room and placed his phone underneath the stall to videotape women.The first incident happened on Aug. 12, then on Aug. 18, a woman noticed him watching her in the dressing room area."I bring my daughter here to go shopping, and that's not good," said Frank Sigirst, who also says he kind the reports creepy.She yelled at him, which startled the man, and he ran away. "Scary, I think that's kind of scary that this is continuing to happen because it shouldn't," said a Target shopper.Spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo provided the following statement:We have robust policies, training and staffing procedures in place to ensure that our stores are safe places to work and shop, and we have no tolerance for this type of behavior. We are working closely with the Rocklin Police Department and are providing whatever is need for their investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Sacramento residents concerned about drug, homeless problem playing out in neighborhoods
Cellphone video shows a startling sight on a Sacramento sidewalk: a man high on drugs. Steve Large talked to Land Park residents who say this type of thing has become all too common.
Eater
Why This Sacramento Starbucks Closed as a ‘Problematic Location’
The staff at Sacramento’s Land Park Starbucks were told their shop was “going dark” on August 25 and just one day later, the store permanently closed and the staff offered roles at other Sacramento locations. The Sacramento Bee reports the 1429 Broadway location was deemed a “problematic location” by the company and quickly shuttered, just one of 20 locations anywhere, and the first in Northern California, to ever opt for such an extreme out.
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday
SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.
1st grocery store in 22 years to open in Olivehurst
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An independent grocery store chain is ending Olivehurst's 22-year run as a food desert in Yuba County, officials announced Monday. Yuba County Supervisor Gary Bradford made the announcement on Facebook, touting it as a milestone event for the town. He said it's been 22 years since Olivehurst last had a grocery store.
These are the shelters and places where the unhoused population can stay in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County has been increasing the number of respite centers and “Stay Safe Communities” in order to help those in the county who are experiencing homelessness. “Stay Safe Community” On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Sacramento County announced the start of construction for their first “Stay Safe Community” at 8144 Florin Road, […]
Sacramento Observer
Casino Bets On Early Elk Grove Opening
The team at Sky River Casino in Elk Grove put on its poker face and had a “surprise” opening after estimating that they’d open in mid-September. Sky River opened ahead of schedule Aug. 16 to huge crowds clamoring to see the 100,000-square-foot casino that boasts 2,000 slot machines and 80 table games. Visitors can venture away from gambling action and partake of 17 dining and beverage options including SR Prime Steakhouse and 32 Brews Street, a sports bar offering locally crafted beer.
Comments / 0