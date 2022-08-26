Read full article on original website
WIFR
Regents open season with big win against Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Quarterback Jaelen Ray picked up where he left off from his record-setting season last year, throwing more touchdowns than incompletions. Ray finished 32-35 for 462 yards and four scores in Rockford University’s 41-14 win over Beloit College on Saturday at Sam Greeley Field. This was...
WIFR
Freeport cruises to first victory of the season with a win at Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second week in a row, Freeport made the long trip east to Belvidere, this time to face the Bucs. Unlike last week, the Pretzels left the City of Murals with a 49-7 victory to even their record at 1-1. Freeport opened the scoring on the opening kickoff of the game. Junior Ryan Coon took it to the house untouched. Despite the rain, Xzaveon Segner and company threw the ball all over the field. Freeport led 35-0 at halftime and put it in cruise control in the second half.
WIFR
Sky Carp set single-season attendance record, beat River Bandits 6-1
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Although it was an overcast afternoon, there was still magic in the air on Princess Day at ABC Supply Stadium. The Sky Carp beat the River Bandits in their home finale in front of 2,049 fans. While the Sky Carp won’t play in the playoffs, it...
WIFR
Major crash in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Debris covers the road Monday after three vehicles suffered heavy damage in a major crash. Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of North Winnebago and West Jefferson streets in downtown Rockford while they investigate. Rockford police notified the public via Twitter just after...
WIFR
Diesel prices in Rockford up nearly $2 since 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While gas prices continue to decline across Rockford, diesel prices have seen a rise, bringing more pain at the pump for truck drivers. Diesel prices in Rockford average $5.11 per gallon, more than $1.80 higher in Rockford that the $3.26 average in 2021. Diesel prices have...
WIFR
Home suffers major damage during garage fire in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on scene Monday at a residence in the southeast corner of Rockford. Firefighters were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of El Paso Circle in Rockford for reports of a garage fire. First arriving units snapped these photos...
WIFR
Labor Day parade marks unofficial end to summer in the stateline
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds lined the streets of Rockford on Monday in celebration of the final holiday of the summer. The annual Labor Day Parade stepped off at 10 a.m. near 7th Street and 6th Avenue in Rockford traveling down State Street. Several area groups marched this year; from...
WIFR
Bites of Beloit returns for third year
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - If you didn’t get your fill of foods from all the Labor Day weekend events and barbecues, no need to worry. You can go a little bit north to get great meals and great deals in Wisconsin’s gateway city. It’s the third year of ‘Bites of Beloit’ downtown restaurant week. The event goes Tuesday, September 6 through Sunday, September 11. During that time, you can enjoy a fixed price specialty menu at six different Beloit eateries with prices ranging from $14 to $40.
WIFR
Car crashes into Machesney Park home, then into Rock River
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A home in Machesney Park has extensive damage after a car crashed into it late Sunday evening. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District responded to the call off Ventura Boulevard to find the siding of a house demolished and a white Acura in the Rock River. Though the house suffered extensive damage, the driver was out of the car when firefighters arrived. They were not transported to the hospital.
WIFR
Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
WIFR
Minister preaches ‘A Labor of Love’
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - The director of Rockford Urban Ministries with more than 35 years of helping those who are oppressed preaches his labor of love in Caledonia Sunday. Campbell feels that it’s fitting to share his labor of love message on labor day weekend and dozens of members of the Caledonia Congregational Church were inspired by the Sunday sermon.
WIFR
Rockford’s women only self-defense class
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A women only self-defense class is held on Saturday to educate experienced and beginner gun owners on how to safely, and responsibly, use their fire arm. Whether you own a gun, are considering buying a gun or just want to learn how to defend yourself from...
WIFR
Remembering On The Waterfront: ten years later
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For long time Rockfordians, this may surprise you. But it’s now been a decade since On the Waterfront filled the downtown streets every Labor Day weekend. In it’s heyday, On the Waterfront was Illinois’s largest music festival with more than 100 performers in seven music...
WIFR
Bridge work to begin on I-39 in Winnebago Co.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation will start construction this week on a heavily used portion of I-39. Beginning Tuesday, September 6, construction will begin just two miles south of U.S. 20., on the I-39 bridge that crosses Blackhawk Road in Winnebago County. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a temporary concrete barrier dividing both directions of traffic.
WIFR
Residents celebrate National Cinema Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of movie theaters nationwide and across the Rockford region celebrate National Cinema Day with tickets selling for $3. This new day of the year is to help draw movie-goers into the theater during Labor Day weekend, commonly one of the slowest weekends for theaters. One woman read a book called ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and wanted to see it on the big screen. When she found out she could see a movie for $3 in Rockford, she didn’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer.
WIFR
Clouds likely to remain in place through most of Labor Day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To this point, our Labor Day Weekend has been a bit of a disappointment in the weather department. It hasn’t been the worst, but it’s been far from ideal. From Saturday’s showers to Sunday’s clouds and cool temperatures, the weekend has fallen far short...
