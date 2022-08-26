BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - For a second week in a row, Freeport made the long trip east to Belvidere, this time to face the Bucs. Unlike last week, the Pretzels left the City of Murals with a 49-7 victory to even their record at 1-1. Freeport opened the scoring on the opening kickoff of the game. Junior Ryan Coon took it to the house untouched. Despite the rain, Xzaveon Segner and company threw the ball all over the field. Freeport led 35-0 at halftime and put it in cruise control in the second half.

BELVIDERE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO