Mason County, WA

Watch Mason County Commission

[LIVE VIDEO] Watch the August 30, 2022, Mason County Commission meeting. Commissioners and staff are meeting in-person in the Commission Chambers at 411 N. 5th Street in Shelton (as well as via Zoom video conferencing) beginning at 9 AM. There are three ways to watch live: hcc.net/news, MasonWebTV.com or Mason County’s website (co.mason.wa.us.) You can also watch on demand on hcc.net/news, MasonWebTV.com or Mason County’s website: co.mason.wa.us. Rebroadcasts on Hood Canal Communications’ local channel are Thursday at 6 PM, Saturday at 2 PM and Sunday at 9 AM.
MASON COUNTY, WA
U.S. to return $1.2M to Romania following tax fraud case in Yelm

YELM, Wash. - The U.S. Department of Justice is paying $1.2 million back to the Romanian government, years after extraditing a couple for an international tax fraud scheme based out of Yelm, Washington. According to the DOJ, the U.S. extradited Radu and Diana Nemes to Romania back in 2014 to...
YELM, WA
Mason Health Employee of Month: Tylor Brown

Mason Health names Environmental Services Technician Tylor Brown as August 2022 Employee of the Month. Environmental Services Technician Tylor Brown has been described as the “unspoken linchpin” to a department tasked with keeping all of Mason Health clean and sanitary, a not-so-simple feat in COVID-era health care. Brown’s insightful and dependable nature, which he exhibits with both patients and co-workers, is a major reason why his peers have selected him as the August 2022 Employee of the Month.
MASON COUNTY, WA
Gerry Apple Recognized for Traffic Safety Work

A retired Shelton teacher was recently recognized for his work in traffic safety. Gerry Apple received two awards at the 66th Annual American Driver Training Safety Education Association (ADTSEA) Conference in Vancouver, WA two weeks ago. The first award was presented by Dr. William VanTassell of the national AAA. He...
SHELTON, WA
Seattle-area light rail extensions delayed by myriad problems

A slew of issues have delayed construction on the $10 billion Sound Transit expansion project, which will eventually extend light rail service from Seattle to western Washington state. The problems include a monthslong local concrete workers strike, pandemic-related delays, a collapsed embankment and issues with track supports that the contractors,...
SEATTLE, WA
Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state

Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
SEATTLE, WA
Two Thrown From Motorcycle in Grays Harbor County Injury Crash

Two Lakewood residents were thrown from their motorcycle and injured after failing to round a highway off-ramp in Grays Harbor County early Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. Driver Dominick S. Jackson and passenger Cayla A. Jackson, both 29, were exiting westbound State Route 8 at Mox Chehalis...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian

The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
SEATTLE, WA
Multiple Victims Wounded in Kent Shooting

Kent, WA: Three victims were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting on the 25800 block of 110th Avenue in the city of Kent on Sunday night, Aug. 28. Kent Police officers responded to a 9:04 p.m. 911 call for multiple shooting victims at the location where officers found three victims in various conditions.
KENT, WA
Report large, striped-eyed grasshoppers, state urges

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) urged the public to report sightings of oversized, striped-eyed grasshoppers that could be a pest to crops. WSDA recently confirmed the first detection of the Egyptian grasshopper in Washington state, the department said Thursday in a blog post. An...
EVERETT, WA

