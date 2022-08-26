But school is where all the kids are, right? It’s what movies, social media, and perhaps even your own experience has convinced adults, that your child will find their BFF at school. In fact, not having friends is one of the significant fears parents have each school year. Yet, the reality is that school is an artificial environment that does not actually lend itself to friendship. Accepting that school is not the best place to make friends will free both you and your child from unhealthy social stress.

