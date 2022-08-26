ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kids 'Devastated' After Their 'Devoted' Mom Dies in Her Sleep on Flight: 'This Loss Is Unimaginable'

A mother traveling to the United Kingdom from Hong Kong with her husband and two young children died "in her sleep" during the flight, friends say. According to a GoFundMe campaign, Helen Rhodes, a midwife, was found unresponsive during the flight and was unable to be resuscitated. Rhodes' body remained in her seat next to the family until the plane landed in Germany.
Lefty Graves

Fourteen year old girl attends party in spite of mother's warning

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend's daughter was notorious for trying to sneak out. One afternoon, when she was fourteen, she asked her mother if she could attend a party that evening. My wise friend sat her daughter down and explained to her that there are always consequences to attending such parties at her age. She went on to tell her not to attend and her daughter, although crestfallen, agreed to not attend.
Mom Gives Triplet Girls Same Name - The One She Had For The Son She Wanted

When expecting a baby, the best thing parents-to-be can do is just hope for a healthy baby and not have a preference on gender. If you decide you really want a boy or a girl, you could wind up disappointed, which isn't the best way to start a child's life. However, one mom was so intent on having a son that she didn't even bother coming up with a name if she had a daughter. Of course, fate had its way and not only did the mother give birth to a baby girl, she gave birth to three of them - triplets, but she didn't let the name she picked out go to waste.
Can Dogs Eat Popcorn?

Nothing brings more joy to most dogs than helping you clean up after movie night. Popcorn always finds its way into couch cushions and onto the floor, where our dogs are happy to “hoover” them up. The question most of us forget to ask ourselves, however, is can dogs eat popcorn?
White After Labor Day

For anyone living in the southeastern part of the United States, you’ve probably heard your mother or grandmother stress the importance of not wearing white after Labor Day at least once in your lifetime. The “official” unofficial rule is this: no white clothes, especially white shoes, or light fabrics...
What does The Hanged Man tarot card mean?

THE HANGED Man is upside down suspended from a knot tying his ankle to a tree. While his right foot is bound to the branches, his left foot is freely bent at the knee. What is the meaning of the upright Hanged Man tarot card?. The Hanged Man tarot card...
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you

To get your moon sign, plug in your date, time, and city of birth into Astro.com’s birth chart generator. Aries moons are known for their impulsive behavior, says Aliza Kellyof Allure. Coupled with their need for excitement or victory, they’re always looking for a spontaneous adventure, which can be easy to satiate since they’re famous for knowing what they want. However, they are also known to have a shorter fuse, but the good news is that they get over it as quickly as the feeling comes. Aries moons work well with air suns.
Man shares optical illusion he says only 1% of people can read

"Can you read this on your first try?"That is the question TikToker HecticNick (@hecticnick) asked after sharing an optical illusion he claims only one per cent of people in the world can read.HecticNick's platform has numerous videos on illusions and verbal trickery that perplex his over 3.9 million followers.The mind-bending image in question shows what appears to be sticks and blocks lined up.But as HecticNick explains, there's actually a word written out in the symbols. Do you spot it?Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletterIf you can't, he gave some advice: "Try closing your eyes about 90 per...
