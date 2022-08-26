Read full article on original website
Curfew to go into effect amid violence in Prince George's County. PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, VA - Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a curfew for juveniles on Monday in an effort to address the record deadly month of August. "I know this isn’t a popular thing to say,...
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a youth curfew after a very violent Labor Day weekend that left four dead and several others injured. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez says the curfew will begin this upcoming weekend and will last for around 30 days. Ramirez says...
Car wanted in Fairfax County I-495 shooting found on fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Police in Virginia announced that a car wanted for a previous shooting on I-495 in Fairfax County was discovered on fire in a wooded area of Prince William County. Virginia State Police said shortly before 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the Prince William County Police Department notified...
3 arrested for robbing men after meetup with woman, girl at Stafford motel: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities say three men were arrested after they barged into a Stafford County motel room and robbed two men who were there to meet a woman and a girl early Saturday morning. Police say the two men used Facebook to arrange the meeting at the Super 8...
Curfew to go into effect amid violence in Prince George's County
The curfew comes after a District 15-year-old was killed and was among 11 people shot in Prince George’s this Labor Day weekend. The Police Chief confirmed today that August was actually the county’s deadliest in three decades. This curfew, starting this weekend, will last for 30 days, the Prince George's county executive said those under 17-years-old will have to be home between 10PM and 5AM Monday to Thursdays – and just before midnight to 5AM on Fridays and Saturdays unless there’s some kind of exemption. Guardians will get a warning and then it goes to fines – from $50 to $250. The child could be released to social services if the Guardian doesn’t respond.
Violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George’s County leaves 4 dead, several injured
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A very violent Labor Day weekend in Prince George's County left four dead and several others, including a one-year-old baby, injured. FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says the baby was shot around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon inside an apartment in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham.
Woman killed, man injured in domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County
MOUNT VERNON, Va. - A woman is dead, and a man is hurt, after a deadly domestic-related shooting in Fairfax County, police say. According to Fairfax County Police, officers responded to the incident Sunday morning in the 7000 block of Central Park Circle in Mount Vernon. Police say at the...
2 teenagers hurt after shooting outside of Prince George's County movie theater: police
LARGO, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting outside of a movie theater Saturday night that left two teenagers hurt. Prince George's County Police say the shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at the AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12, located at 800 Shoppers Way in Largo.
City of Fairfax Labor Day Car Show
The annual Labor Day Car Show in the city of Fairfax has grown over the decades and this year it's all in for these car enthusiasts. Co-organizer Jeff Greenfield joined us with more!
Attempted salon robbery was thwarted by suspect spotting a camera
VIENNA, VA - Vienna Police are searching for a man who broke into the Alya Salon & Spa at 1:30 this morning but was stopped by seeing a security camera recording his entry. While the man didn't make his way in to allegedly steal anything further, he did cause $3,000 in damage to the door according to salon owner Charles Orth.
78-year-old man shot, killed girlfriend after argument in Prince George’s County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police say a 78-year-old man shot and killed his girlfriend Sunday morning after an argument in a Prince George's County home. Authorities say Booker Wilkins of Temple Hills faces multiple charges including second-degree murder after fatally shooting 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, North Carolina. The...
On The Hill: Reardon Sullivan talks Montgomery County Executive campaign
WASHINGTON - Republican nominee for Montgomery County executive Reardon Sullivan joined FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald for On The Hill Sunday to discuss his candidacy and the upcoming November election. Sullivan will face incumbent and Democratic nominee, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, in the contest. The election follows a recount in...
Masks to be optional in Prince George's County Schools as of Tuesday
As of Tuesday, mask wearing for Prince George's County Public Schools staff, students and families will be optional. PGCPS CEO Dr. Monica Goldson announced that with the declining local COVID-19 positivity rates, the mask-optional policy will resume in all of the schools' facilities on Tuesday, September 6. PGCPS encouraged encouraged...
The husband of a State Department employee who died while riding her bicycle has started a campaign to improve roadway safety conditions. Today, Sarah Langenkamp was honored with a memorial bike ride. Just last month, she was hit and killed by a flatbed truck on River Road in Bethesda while on the way home. Right before the tragedy, Sarah and her husband were evacuated to the DC area from Ukraine. Mr. Langenkamp says it's tough to think she would've been safer braving air strikes in Kiev than riding a bike on the street.
Cyclists, family honor US Diplomat killed In Bethesda with memorial bike ride
BETHESDA, MD - In Montgomery County, a long time US diplomat with the State Department who was killed while riding her bicycle is being remembered and honored. Just last month, Sarah Langenkamp was hit by a flatbed truck on river road in Bethesda, Maryland while biking home. Family, friends, co-workers,...
Montgomery County commemorates International Underground Railroad Month
In honor of International Underground Railroad Month, Montgomery County is offering history tours, highlighting the struggles of the freedom seekers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan gives us a glimpse at the tour.
1 dead, multiple people hurt after shooting at Prince George's County 7-Eleven store
Police in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Capitol Heights that left one person dead and three others hurt on Saturday night. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports from the scene.
DMV Destinations: Playing in Ocean City, West Virginia and VA's Wine Country!
We're debuting a new series on FOX 5 DC called "DMV Destinations," where we'll take you to some of the best spots to have fun across Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia!. In our first episode, Erin Como takes us to Ocean City's boardwalk for some fun in the...
Man charged with killing 1 person, injuring another in Rockville stabbings
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Police in Montgomery County arrested a man for two separate stabbings that happened in Rockville on Saturday night. According to Montgomery County Police, the first stabbing was reported to police around 9:55 p.m. in the 700 block of Hungerford Drive. Once at the scene, officers found a...
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
