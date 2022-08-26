The curfew comes after a District 15-year-old was killed and was among 11 people shot in Prince George’s this Labor Day weekend. The Police Chief confirmed today that August was actually the county’s deadliest in three decades. This curfew, starting this weekend, will last for 30 days, the Prince George's county executive said those under 17-years-old will have to be home between 10PM and 5AM Monday to Thursdays – and just before midnight to 5AM on Fridays and Saturdays unless there’s some kind of exemption. Guardians will get a warning and then it goes to fines – from $50 to $250. The child could be released to social services if the Guardian doesn’t respond.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO