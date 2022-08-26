ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Florida man sentenced to 25 years for causing overdoses, dumping body

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3io7hp_0hViUKl500

A Florida man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his role in an organization that distributed fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

Sherman Michael Puckett, 34, of Clearwater, agreed to a plea deal in March and was sentenced on Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Puckett pleaded guilty on March 14, 2022, WFLA-TV reported. He was sentenced for conspiring to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 10 grams or more of fentanyl analogues, 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, and heroin; and obstructing of justice, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Puckett was also accused of dumping a dead woman’s naked body, which was wrapped in plastic, at the base of the Howard Frankland Bridge that spans Tampa Bay, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said that Puckett was part of a drug ring that distributed 255 grams of fentanyl, more than 37 grams of fentanyl analogues, more than 28 grams of cocaine and more than 17 grams of methamphetamine, WFLA reported.

The drug deals occurred between July 23, 2018, and Sept. 17, 2019, court documents show. Puckett also mixed heroin and fentanyl together, calling it his “recipe” and distributing it to customers under the guise of it being just heroin, prosecutors said in their news release.

This “recipe” led to many overdoses, according to the Department of Justice. It was not clear how many people overdosed, the Times reported.

Puckett viewed the overdoses as an “acceptable cost of his business model,” according to the news release. Those who survived became repeat customers, prosecutors alleged.

“If they (Puckett’s customers) can survive the high, I will always have a paycheck,” Puckett allegedly told a witness, according to prosecutors.

One woman, identified by the St. Petersburg Police Department as 26-year-old Sheila Capone, received drugs from Puckett, overdosed and died in his Tampa hotel room on Dec. 8, 2018, the Times reported. Laboratory test results confirmed that Puckett’s DNA was found on Capone’s body, according to the newspaper.

Prosecutors said that Puckett dumped Capone’s naked, plastic-wrapped body on the St. Petersburg side of the Howard Frankland Bridge. Her body was found the next day by a fisherman, WFLA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Georgia child, 4, dies after falling off balcony of Florida Panhandle condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A 4-year-old child from Georgia died Saturday after falling off a balcony at a Florida Panhandle condominium, authorities said. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the child, who was vacationing with family members from Warne Robins, fell off a third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf at about 4:30 a.m. CDT, WJHG-TV reported.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WSOC Charlotte

DeSantis seeks dismissal of suit by suspended prosecutor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants a federal judge to throw out a free speech lawsuit filed by a Democratic prosecutor he suspended from office over statements about not pursuing criminal charges in abortion, transgender rights and certain low-level cases. The Republican governor...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other southern states

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast early Monday as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12 inches (30 centimeters)...
GEORGIA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

2 dead as Mill Fire scorches nearly 4,300 acres in Northern California

WEED, Calif. — Two women died in the Mill Fire that ignited Friday in the Northern California city of Weed. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the fatalities during a Sunday afternoon news conference, noting that the blaze had scorched 4,254 acres and was 25% contained by a line of bulldozers, ground crews and hoses at that time, The Mercury News reported.
WEED, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Heroin#Drugs#Violent Crime#Wfla#The Tampa Bay Times#The Department Of Justice
WSOC Charlotte

Chicago mayor seeks help for immigrants bused from Texas

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago officials have asked the public for volunteers and donations to help immigrants being bused to the city from Texas amid the Republican-led state's political battle over the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration. A busload of about 50 immigrants arrived Sunday in...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
107K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy