Read full article on original website
Related
'The Family Chantel's' Chantel and Pedro Launched a Business in 2019 — How Will They Split Their Assets?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of The Family Chantel. On May 27, 2022, Pedro Jimeno filed for divorce from Chantel Everett after six years of marriage. As a recent episode of The Family Chantel suggests, the 90 Day Fiancé vets could soon reach one of the darkest pits in their journey toward separation: the part where they split their assets — and considering they have a business together, this could be tricky. Here's what you should know about Chantel' and Pedro's business.
'The Patient' Offers a Terrifying Look at a Client-Therapist Relationship — Where Was It Filmed?
How honest should we really be with our therapists? We're supposed to feel at ease — we're supposed to feel like we can tell them all about our deepest darkest secrets. That's why there's client confidentiality, right? But this gets complicated if our secrets are at the border of dark and dangerous. Forget bordering, in FX on Hulu's The Patient, Domhnall Gleeson's (Ex Machina) Sam Fortner has disturbing habits and tendencies that would make any therapist shudder in their skin.
Arden Cho Stars in Netflix's 'Partner Track' but Is It Based on a Book?
The new Netflix drama Partner Track sees Teen Wolf star Arden Cho as Ingrid Yun, a hard-working woman looking to break the glass ceiling in her prestigious law firm while also navigating a turbulent personal life. So far, the show has been praised for its similarities to shows such as The Good Wife and Arden's acting prowess. Is Partner Track based on a book? Here's what you need to know.
'Triangle of Sadness' Actress Charbli Dean Kriek Dies at Age 32
The highly anticipated Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness is slated to premiere this October. Ahead of the film’s big screen debut, the cast is mourning the death of South African actress Charbli Dean Kriek. Article continues below advertisement. Following her 2010 appearance in Spud,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Users Are Rediscovering the Try/Silent Feature on Instagram, but What Is It?
In the constant churn of new features being developed and deployed by platforms like Instagram, it can be hard to keep up with what each one is and what functionality it's supposed to add to the app. Recently, though, some users on Instagram have discovered the Try/Silent feature, and are eager to understand more about what it does. The feature isn't actually new, but it has gotten something of a rebrand more recently.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
171K+
Followers
25K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0