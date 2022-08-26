Read full article on original website
Related
The Meaning Behind “Cats in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin
The fractured relationship between a father and a son, from birth through adulthood is told verse by verse through Harry Chapin’s 1974 folk tale “Cats in the Cradle.”. Topping the charts when it was first released—and Chapin’s sole No. 1 hit— the opening track of his 1974 album Verities & Balderdash, “Cats in the Cradle,” has remained a folk-rock classic, reemerging on television and film for nearly five decades and a recent induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2011.
momcollective.com
School Is Not the Best Place to Make Friends
But school is where all the kids are, right? It’s what movies, social media, and perhaps even your own experience has convinced adults, that your child will find their BFF at school. In fact, not having friends is one of the significant fears parents have each school year. Yet, the reality is that school is an artificial environment that does not actually lend itself to friendship. Accepting that school is not the best place to make friends will free both you and your child from unhealthy social stress.
momcollective.com
Managing the Meltdowns: My Toddler’s and My Own
It was pretty close to a perfect Saturday morning. The sun was out, but it wasn’t too hot. Perfect for running errands. I got us both ready for the day, both wearing matching jean jackets. And I had to admit, I thought we looked pretty dang cute. Instagram-worthy. As...
KIDS・
momcollective.com
Letting My Teenager Travel Out of the Country Without Me
This past summer was full of many wonderful experiences for our family. My children have reached ages where they are expanding their horizons and spending extended time away from home. Between sleepaway camp and traveling to Ohio for a visit with cousins, the house was a lot quieter. Out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
momcollective.com
Predictable, Playful, and Positive Pickups: Greeting your Preschooler with Intention
This is the year I’m sending my child off to preschool. Prior to Covid I was a full-time working mom. My firstborn was in childcare and we did drop offs and pick ups regularly. As an infant, our return home was extremely predictable. I would unstrap them from their car seat and carry them into the bedroom. Then, we would nurse, snuggle, and play peek-a-boo under the covers until my husband arrived home. When they grew, our routine changed to playing outside together after work and childcare or reading stories together on the couch.
KIDS・
Comments / 0