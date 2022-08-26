Read full article on original website
sequoyahcountytimes.com
New Dollar General now open in Sallisaw
Dollar General is excited to announce its store at 98158 U.S. Highway 59 in Sallisaw is now open! DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, overthe- counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Ranger Pass offers discounted admission
Roland Public Schools is excited to have the opportunity to provide students with discounted admission to all home athletic events this school year. This is a huge savings for students that we hope will allow them to attend every home game. Check out the flyer and get your ' RANGER PASS' by visiting Kourtney Dawson at the Administration Office. If you have questions, email kdawson@ rolandschools…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Commissioners may favor county-wide alert system
Sequoyah County Commissioners addressed several items on their agenda Monday and listened to a request from Sequoyah County 911 Director David Slaughter about an alert system he said would be beneficial to the county. Slaughter spoke about the alert system during Citizen’s Presentation of the commissioners’ meeting in which no action is taken. According to Slaughter, the current method of…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Arrest warrant issued for Owens for eluding deputy
A Muldrow man is charged with a felony count of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer after he reportedly tried to elude a Sheriff’s deputy and ran another driver off the road. Austin Owens, 25, was charged Aug. 19 in Sequoyah County District Court and an arrest warrant was issued for him the same day, according to court records. He is facing an additional criminal…
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Webbers Falls falls in season opener, prepares for Wesleyan
TULSA – Winning in prep football is a process. For Webbers Falls, that process included a 53-6 humbling Friday night at the hands of top-ranked Regent Prep. But the Warriors had a few bright spots. Coach Trent Holt’s charges moved the ball on offense, but they couldn’t sustain enough momentum for a win in the season opener.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Big first half propels Bulldogs to win over Roland
Collins scores four touchdowns, picks off three passes MULDROW–Behind the scoring of Trenden Collins and a solid defense the Bulldogs ended their threegame losing streak to rival Roland Thursday night as Muldrow posted a 34-6 victory over the Rangers in front of a capacity crowd inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog Stadium in the season opener. The Bulldogs received the opening kickoff and on the…
