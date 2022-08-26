ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIVI-TV

First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho

BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
BUHL, ID
KIVI-TV

Heat Advisory in effect through Friday

Temperatures are forecast to hit highs around the triple-digit territory this week including today in the Treasure Valley. This late-season summer weather is due to a ridge of high pressure, hot and dry air, building over the region. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service to...
BOISE, ID

