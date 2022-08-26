BOKOSHE, Okla. — A 25-year-old man has been flown to an Oklahoma hospital after being shocked by a power line. According to officials, the incident happened in the area of Twilight Road and Highway 31 in Bokoshe around 9 a.m. The injured man, whose identity has not been released, was a part of a crew that had been laying asphalt in the area.

BOKOSHE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO