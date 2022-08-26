ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Arrest warrant issued for Owens for eluding deputy

A Muldrow man is charged with a felony count of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer after he reportedly tried to elude a Sheriff’s deputy and ran another driver off the road. Austin Owens, 25, was charged Aug. 19 in Sequoyah County District Court and an arrest warrant was issued for him the same day, according to court records. He is facing an additional criminal…
MULDROW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sequoyah County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Sequoyah County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
nwahomepage.com

Wash. Co. Fair shooter arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —- Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured. Endangering the welfare of a minor in the 2nd degree. Criminal mischief in the 2nd degree. According to a Facebook post from FPD, the case is still ongoing.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
KHBS

One man killed in shooting outside Springdale nightclub Sunday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Clarification: 40/29 News originally reported that the shooting happened at Zabana Night Club. Police have clarified that it is unclear where the shooting happened. Police were called by a night club employee who reported gunshots in the area. The victim was found in a nearby parking lot.
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#The Sequoyah County Times
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Shooting at Washington County Fair in Fayetteville sends one to hospital

UPDATE: The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in the Washington County Fair Shooting case from Friday evening, August 26. Detectives arrested a 16-year-old male Sunday in the case. He is facing charges: Aggravated Assault Battery 1st degree Battery 2nd degree Aggravated Riot Engaging in Violent Criminal Group Activity Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 2nd degree Criminal Mischief 2nd...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Commissioners may favor county-wide alert system

Sequoyah County Commissioners addressed several items on their agenda Monday and listened to a request from Sequoyah County 911 Director David Slaughter about an alert system he said would be beneficial to the county. Slaughter spoke about the alert system during Citizen’s Presentation of the commissioners’ meeting in which no action is taken. According to Slaughter, the current method of…
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy