Honolulu, HI

Industry insiders explain why ambulance fire seemed so explosive

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have not revealed any theories about what may have sparked the ambulance fire in Kailua saying everything is on the table. In that fire, a patient died, a paramedic was injured and an EMT escaped. Sources tell Hawaii News Now the patient who died was attached...
Officials identify 91-year-old patient killed in ambulance fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified. The Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as 91-year-old Fred S. Kaneshiro, of Waimanalo. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, officials said. The apparent explosion happened...
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 30, 2022)

Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers. The city is hosting another Work Hawaii Hiring event in partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations as well as the Oahu Workforce Development Board. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Maui singer Lily Meola...
Moped rider in critical condition after rear-ending vehicle in Waimanalo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a moped rider is in critical condition after it crashed into a vehicle in Waimanalo on Monday. Authorities said the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway near Huli Street. Officials said a 34-year-old man was traveling westbound, weaving in and out...
The Little League World Series champions return to Honolulu

City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified. In a press conference, Alm said the use of deadly force in the incident was justified. New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash in Makaha. Updated: 1 hour ago.
In major development, HART begins trial run phase for embattled rail project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has begun trial runs for the first segment of the 20 mile project. It’s a significant development for the troubled system, which is over budget and far behind schedule. According to HART, Trial Running is a term to describe a...
