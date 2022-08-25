Read full article on original website
Industry insiders explain why ambulance fire seemed so explosive
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have not revealed any theories about what may have sparked the ambulance fire in Kailua saying everything is on the table. In that fire, a patient died, a paramedic was injured and an EMT escaped. Sources tell Hawaii News Now the patient who died was attached...
Officials identify 91-year-old patient killed in ambulance fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient who was killed in an ambulance fire last week has been identified. The Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as 91-year-old Fred S. Kaneshiro, of Waimanalo. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, officials said. The apparent explosion happened...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu community is on edge and worried that a dangerous neighbor with a drug addiction could be released from jail. The man’s family is among those who want him to stay locked up after, they say, he went berserk with a gun. At around 7:15...
Woman, 19, in serious condition after car apparently went over the cliff at Tantalus
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old woman is in serious condition after her car went over the cliff at Tantalus, EMS said Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 5:30 p.m. on Round Top Drive near Aina Lani Place. Officials said the female driver was pulled from the car...
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 30, 2022)
Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers. The city is hosting another Work Hawaii Hiring event in partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations as well as the Oahu Workforce Development Board. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Maui singer Lily Meola...
Moped rider in critical condition after rear-ending vehicle in Waimanalo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said a moped rider is in critical condition after it crashed into a vehicle in Waimanalo on Monday. Authorities said the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway near Huli Street. Officials said a 34-year-old man was traveling westbound, weaving in and out...
‘Goose bumps’: Crews remove 50 tons of marine debris from Honolulu Harbor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews hauled away more than 50 tons of ghost nets and marine debris from Honolulu Harbor Tuesday as part of a long-term mission to clean up the Pacific Ocean. After arriving at Pier 29, the crew with Ocean Voyages Institute worked with ground crews to quickly unload...
Hawaii-based travel agent pleads no contest to ripping off clients for bogus trips
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A travel agent who operated in Ewa Beach has been convicted by a California court after clients said she booked them on bogus trips to the islands. Wendy Wong pleaded no contest to charges of failing to provide travel services that were paid for and illegally withdrawing cash from client accounts.
‘People are acting a little nuts’: New data shows an increase in violent crime on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not your imagination: Violent crime is on the rise on Oahu. That’s according to Honolulu Civil Beat. From the recent deadly shooting of a pregnant woman at a Chinatown bus stop to a man accused of amputating another man’s hand with a sword, officials have expressed concern over a worrisome trend of violent crime.
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly released body camera videos show the moments before an unauthorized chase by Honolulu police on Sept. 12, 2021. The videos also show that HPD supervisors were aware that witnesses were pointing the finger at officers from the beginning. It all started with a loud music call...
Clock is ticking on Hawaii Food Bank’s goal to provide one million meals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank is incredibly close to reaching its goal of one million meals for the community. But there’s only one day left to donate. Every $10 provides food for more than 20 meals. Donations poured in for the annual drive across Oahu on Saturday after...
Rail authority begins trial runs for the first segment of 20-mile rail project
Critics say the burden put on the community was 'totally preventable.'. Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns. The size of a quarter, it is illegal to possess — whether or not it is attached to a gun. Big Island customers...
The Little League World Series champions return to Honolulu
City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified. In a press conference, Alm said the use of deadly force in the incident was justified. New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash in Makaha. Updated: 1 hour ago.
City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly three years after a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Kapolei gas station, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm confirmed Monday that no charges would be filed. In a press conference, Alm said the use of deadly force in the incident was justified. Authorities said 30-year-old Michael Kahalehoe was...
Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is hosting another Work Hawaii Hiring event in partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations as well as the Oahu Workforce Development Board. Ten employers have committed to the effort this Tuesday, which will run from 9 a.m....
In major development, HART begins trial run phase for embattled rail project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has begun trial runs for the first segment of the 20 mile project. It’s a significant development for the troubled system, which is over budget and far behind schedule. According to HART, Trial Running is a term to describe a...
IHS program aims to help those seeking work, while also providing relief for homeless
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -For Sione Tatafu, a hard day’s work isn’t a stressor, but rather a valued opportunity. “They give me that feeling of like, ‘oh yeah, I want to work,” Tatafu said. “That’s the kind of feeling that I have. They changed me from being the person that I was.”
With costs so high, keeping the lights on is an ‘exhausting’ challenge for local shops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After Hawaiian Electric announced an increase in electricity bills citing the state’s transition away from coal, businesses are worried about their bills. Tom Ogawa, the owner of Lighting Concepts in Honolulu, said he has never seen his electricity bill this high in the 15 years he’s...
