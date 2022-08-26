Read full article on original website
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Prep football notes: Desman Stephens helps Clarkston land Justin Pintar first victory
It would be safe to say Justin Pintar will long remember his first win as a head coach, since Clarkston earned him that 62-56 victory over Southfield A&T on Thursday night in the home opener with the teams combining for 118 points and more than 1,200 total yards of offense.
Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 3
Here are new high school football rankings for Week 3 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 2. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions. STATE SUPER 20. 1. Belleville (2-0) — defeated Dearborn, 49-22...
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: Cade McNamara had 'really solid game' against Colorado State
Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hasn’t yet come across as annoyed by questions regarding the quarterback situation with returning starter Cade McNamara competing with J.J. McCarthy, the freshman backup last season, but he did rely on one of his old standbys while responding to a question at his weekly news conference.
Michigan football: Three things we learned against Colorado State
Three takeaways from Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News following Michigan's season-opening 51-7 victory over Colorado State. First things first, Jake Moody, the returning Lou Groza Award winner as the nation’s top kicker, is an asset. Consistent, accurate, and he has a wonderful charity this season kicking for Mott Hospital in Ann Arbor. No offense to Moody, but he shouldn’t have kicked in the win over Colorado State. In the first half, Michigan stalled three times deep in the red zone. The red-zone play-calling was suspect. Of nine plays, five were incomplete passes and one a four-yard loss on a run. With the co-offensive coordinators, Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss, it’s difficult to know who is making the calls in the red zone. Whoever it is, the urgency to fix those issues isn’t at high-alert level, but this is something that needs to be refined and polished by the time games become increasingly important. Until then, Moody will continue to perfect his craft and make a sizable donation.
A dominant defense unable to overshadow Michigan's quarterback battle
Ann Arbor — When Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh decided a week before the start of the season to lay out his plan for giving the two competing quarterbacks a start in each of the first two games, he shared his reasons and rationale. But there were clues, intentional or...
Michigan first-half observations: Wolverines' defense off to impressive start
Ann Arbor — So much focus this offseason has been on the quarterback situation, and rightfully so, but through the first half of Michigan’s opener against Colorado State, there’s been plenty to observe. Michigan built a 23-0 lead over the Rams at halftime. Receiver Roman Wilson had...
'Everybody ate': Defense puts on disruptive display in Michigan's season-opening romp
Ann Arbor — Just before the start of preseason camp, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh referred to a “no-star” defense on his team. That was not meant as a slight. In fact, quite the opposite. With the departures of edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who last...
Wojo: Wolverines edge closer to QB clarity
Ann Arbor — As expected, it was a gigantic mismatch. As predicted, Michigan scored a lot of points, and perhaps made a point or two. The Wolverines were sharp, mostly mistake-free and dominant on defense. The problem with these non-conference scrimmages is, you don’t get true clarity. You’re not...
Editorial: Police staffing must be Detroit's priority
Amidst a wave of mass shootings, incidents of random gun violence and carjackings and a police force struggling to retain officers, Detroit must devote all of its energy to public safety. . Protecting its residents is the most essential function of city government. Mayor Mike Duggan and other city leaders...
UM's Cade McNamara puzzled by Jim Harbaugh's rotating quarterbacks approach
Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterbacks are alternating starts for at least the first two weeks of the season, and that’s something returning starter Cade McNamara didn’t see coming. McNamara started Michigan’s 51-7 season-opening rout of Colorado State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, and next week in a...
Eastern Michigan University faculty union to take strike vote Tuesday
Eastern Michigan University's faculty union is scheduled to hold a strike vote Tuesday following unsuccessful contract negotiations with the administration, the union said Sunday and reiterated Monday. If union members vote to authorize a strike Tuesday, work stoppage can begin as early as Wednesday, according to a press released by...
SUV driver on the run after ramming Detroit police cars, drawing fire
Detroit — Police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV who drew police fire late Sunday for allegedly ramming police cars and trying to run down officers before fleeing in the stolen vehicle. The incident started at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday when a Detroit undercover officer spotted...
Despite ballot setback, abortion rights group continues fight in Michigan
Detroit — The issue they support may not make the November ballot but that didn’t stop an abortion-rights group from continuing the fight Saturday. Reproductive Freedom for All held rallies in Detroit and nine other Michigan cities to make the right to an abortion part of the state constitution.
Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades
The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
Art of reinvention: Is ex-Detroit sushi chef art's next big thing?
There are no mistakes in Detroit artist Mike Han's work. His thick, bold strokes, often made with a type of calligraphy paint and inspired by a mix of Korean calligraphy and street art, unfold organically on every wall or canvas he paints. He doesn't even sketch his paintings or murals first. He just paints.
Promising 16-year-old's life cut short after encountering 'evil,' Detroit mother writes
Detroit — Ja’Miyah Lawrence "came across evil" when she was gunned down last week by a 19-year-old man on an alleged shooting rampage, the victim's mother said on an online tribute. Lawrence was one of three people killed during an Aug. 28 shooting spree on Detroit's west side...
Scoreless draw extends DCFC's home winless streak to 7
DCFC (11-10-6) dominated time of possession (62%), had 11 shots with seven on net and completed nearly twice as many passes as its opponent, but couldn't ripple the twine in what was another frustrating result for Le Rouge in the midst of a playoff push. With the draw, DCFC extended...
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
Specs Howard, disc jockey and founder of influential broadcasting school, dies at 96
Specs Howard, a disc jockey and founder of an influential Metro Detroit broadcasting school, died early Saturday. He was 96. "Dad will be remembered the most for the combination of his heart and his mind," Howard's daughter, Alisa Zee, said Saturday. "He was a brilliant mind with a heart as big as Texas."
Bankole Thompson: Duggan must find solutions for Detroit's violence epidemic
The uncontrolled violent crime in Detroit right now requires Mayor Mike Duggan to show that he has a serious crime-fighting strategy to keep Detroiters safe by ending the mass killings taking place in the city almost every week or weekend. Whatever plan the mayor and Police Chief James White currently...
