Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Detroit News high school football rankings: Week 3

Here are new high school football rankings for Week 3 by David Goricki of The Detroit News, with how each team fared in Week 2. Goricki ranks the top teams in the state, and in the four Metro Detroit regions. STATE SUPER 20. 1. Belleville (2-0) — defeated Dearborn, 49-22...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Michigan football: Three things we learned against Colorado State

Three takeaways from Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News following Michigan's season-opening 51-7 victory over Colorado State. First things first, Jake Moody, the returning Lou Groza Award winner as the nation’s top kicker, is an asset. Consistent, accurate, and he has a wonderful charity this season kicking for Mott Hospital in Ann Arbor. No offense to Moody, but he shouldn’t have kicked in the win over Colorado State. In the first half, Michigan stalled three times deep in the red zone. The red-zone play-calling was suspect. Of nine plays, five were incomplete passes and one a four-yard loss on a run. With the co-offensive coordinators, Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss, it’s difficult to know who is making the calls in the red zone. Whoever it is, the urgency to fix those issues isn’t at high-alert level, but this is something that needs to be refined and polished by the time games become increasingly important. Until then, Moody will continue to perfect his craft and make a sizable donation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit News

Wojo: Wolverines edge closer to QB clarity

Ann Arbor — As expected, it was a gigantic mismatch. As predicted, Michigan scored a lot of points, and perhaps made a point or two. The Wolverines were sharp, mostly mistake-free and dominant on defense. The problem with these non-conference scrimmages is, you don’t get true clarity. You’re not...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Editorial: Police staffing must be Detroit's priority

Amidst a wave of mass shootings, incidents of random gun violence and carjackings and a police force struggling to retain officers, Detroit must devote all of its energy to public safety. . Protecting its residents is the most essential function of city government. Mayor Mike Duggan and other city leaders...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Eastern Michigan University faculty union to take strike vote Tuesday

Eastern Michigan University's faculty union is scheduled to hold a strike vote Tuesday following unsuccessful contract negotiations with the administration, the union said Sunday and reiterated Monday. If union members vote to authorize a strike Tuesday, work stoppage can begin as early as Wednesday, according to a press released by...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

SUV driver on the run after ramming Detroit police cars, drawing fire

Detroit — Police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV who drew police fire late Sunday for allegedly ramming police cars and trying to run down officers before fleeing in the stolen vehicle. The incident started at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday when a Detroit undercover officer spotted...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades

The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
ROMEO, MI
Detroit News

Art of reinvention: Is ex-Detroit sushi chef art's next big thing?

There are no mistakes in Detroit artist Mike Han's work. His thick, bold strokes, often made with a type of calligraphy paint and inspired by a mix of Korean calligraphy and street art, unfold organically on every wall or canvas he paints. He doesn't even sketch his paintings or murals first. He just paints.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Scoreless draw extends DCFC's home winless streak to 7

DCFC (11-10-6) dominated time of possession (62%), had 11 shots with seven on net and completed nearly twice as many passes as its opponent, but couldn't ripple the twine in what was another frustrating result for Le Rouge in the midst of a playoff push. With the draw, DCFC extended...
HAMTRAMCK, MI

