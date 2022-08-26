Interested families of Los Alamos and White Rock are invited to an Open House to see if Scouting is for you. There will be an informational night at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Los Alamos on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 7:00 p.m. in the parish hall. There will be representatives from the various scout units in Los Alamos, we and also be able to connect you with other scouting organizations that are not Scouts BSA. In the words of Baden Powell, the founder of the modern Scouting movement, ‘Life without adventure would be deadly dull.’ I invite you to see if the adventure of a scout life will add just the right amount of enthusiasm to yours. Pictured are local scouts at recruitment event at the recent Los Alamos High School Open House. Courtesy photo.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO