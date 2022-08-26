Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Firefighters to gather for peer support certification class this week
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31 the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina is hosting its "IAFF Peer Support" certification class in North Charleston. There will be over 25 firefighters in attendance from departments across the Lowcountry. The class is being held...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
abcnews4.com
'It's a nightmare that never ends': Ruth Jenkins still missing, family concerned
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been days, and there's still no sign of Ruth Jenkins. Family members are worried for the 76-year-old Pineville woman and say they do not want the community to forget about her. "That's mama- just very loving, family oriented, very family centered," says Ruth's...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Paws sets sights on new facility, pleads for help from community
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Crisis mode. 2022 has been an uphill battle for Dorchester Paws. The shelter has more than 400 animals in its care, and things aren’t getting easier. “We just feel like we’re hitting that hill, and we just haven’t been able to climb over...
abcnews4.com
East side leader calls for community meeting to stop gun violence
Charleston, SC (WCIV) — On Saturday tragedy hit as, CPD said a 10-year-old was shot on the east side near Martin Park. On Monday, CPD provided an update that child is still in the hospital in critical but stable condition. Reverend Matthew Rivers is the pastor at St. John's...
abcnews4.com
Tri-County DNA testing facility sparks excitement from local authorities
Charleston, S.C. — Some big changes are coming to local law enforcement agencies. The Tri-county Biological Science Center, an initiative sparked by Charleston County and backed by Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, is set to break ground in 2024. “We have to have something,” said Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano....
abcnews4.com
Braggin' Rights Bash returns to Charleston in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In September, the annual Braggin' Rights Bash will return to the Lowcountry. Chefs and mixologists from each of the Halls family restaurants will battle it out to claim the title of who is the best. This year all proceeds will go to the Bill Hall...
abcnews4.com
Man tries to drown K9 after police chase in North Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man on the run from police in North Charleston tried to drown an officer's K-9 after a chase on August 26, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Stacy Aiken, 53, is charged with failing to stop for police lights, resisting arrest, and...
abcnews4.com
Missing Charleston man found
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the Charleston Police department, James Johnson who had been reported missing last Friday has been found. Mr. Johnson had been missing since August 26th, when he was last seen at his home in West Ashley around 5 P.M. The authorities had asked for...
abcnews4.com
Search continues for 'armed & dangerous' suspect after man killed in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that left 51-year-old Cornelius Smith, dead. Officers were dispatched to Prince Street around 1 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When police got on the scene they found a 51-year-old Cornelius Smith lying in the...
abcnews4.com
Folly Beach getting ready for busy Labor Day Weekend
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The sound of vehicles weren't too loud on this Tuesday before Labor Day. Rainy weather and the fact it’s still a few days until summer’s unofficial goodbye bash is keeping the crowds smaller- for now. “It’s been kind of crazy this year,...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County deputy fired after inmate escape
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the termination of a Berkeley County Detention Deputy after an inmate escaped from a Moncks Corner Hospital on Saturday, August 27 under her supervision. Former Deputy, Marcia Hattel, was negligent in her duties of restraining the inmate during...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police searching for missing West Ashley man
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/29/22) -- Police say Johnson has been located safe. Charleston Police officials say they are searching for a West Ashley man who was last seen Friday. James Johnson, 55, was last seen at his home in West Ashley around 5 p.m. on Friday,...
abcnews4.com
Dog & Duck, Viva Tacos & Tequila, dentist and more to join Moncks Corner Marketplace
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A new shopping center with a Publix Super Market is expected to open later this summer and several new tenants are expected to join. The 75,267-square-foot "Moncks Corner Marketplace" shopping center is at the corner of U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road. A Publix will "anchor" the center and will be a prototype by Publix, offering a covered outdoor cafe area on the second floor.
abcnews4.com
Man accused of taking daughter, evading police in Charleston arrested Sunday, police say
HANANHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/29/22) -- Constine was denied bond. Hanahan Police officials say a man accused of taking his daughter and sparking a multiple-day manhunt in downtown Charleston was arrested Sunday. "A little while ago with the assistance of the North Charleston PD, Mr. Constine was located...
abcnews4.com
Evidence will be provided to Murdaugh defense counsel; Temporary protective order in place
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS/WPDE) — A hearing over contested evidence disclosures in the Murdaugh family murder case took place Monday. At the request of the defense team for accused former attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, a pretrial hearing started at 10 a.m. Monday in Colleton County General Sessions Court in front of Judge Clifton Newman.
abcnews4.com
Georgia man charged with reckless homicide in fatal crash involving motorcycle, box truck
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say a man from Georgia was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a box truck into a motorcycle, killing its two riders. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested on two counts of Reckless Vehicular Homicide. The charges stem from a crash on...
abcnews4.com
Hanahan resident says backyard is 'like a river' after heavy rain
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Tamara Hazel has lived in her home in Hanahan for 25 years. She said three years ago the ditch behind her house began flooding into her yard. On Monday, she had about two feet of water in her backyard. "It's like a flowing river," said...
abcnews4.com
Third suspect charged with attempted murder in Beaufort Co. shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies say a third suspect has been charged in connection to a gas station shooting which left one person injured. Raul Francisco Doporto, 20, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace for a shooting in Grays Hill...
abcnews4.com
Charleston restaurant week returns in early September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, September 8, the next installment of Charleston restaurant week begins. The event gives people the opportunity to explore world-renowned cuisine from Charleston area chefs, with restaurants offering specially selected menus. Over 50 restaurants from across the region have already signed up for the...
