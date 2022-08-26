ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters to gather for peer support certification class this week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31 the Professional Firefighters Association of South Carolina is hosting its "IAFF Peer Support" certification class in North Charleston. There will be over 25 firefighters in attendance from departments across the Lowcountry. The class is being held...
Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
Tri-County DNA testing facility sparks excitement from local authorities

Charleston, S.C. — Some big changes are coming to local law enforcement agencies. The Tri-county Biological Science Center, an initiative sparked by Charleston County and backed by Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, is set to break ground in 2024. “We have to have something,” said Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano....
Braggin' Rights Bash returns to Charleston in September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In September, the annual Braggin' Rights Bash will return to the Lowcountry. Chefs and mixologists from each of the Halls family restaurants will battle it out to claim the title of who is the best. This year all proceeds will go to the Bill Hall...
Missing Charleston man found

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the Charleston Police department, James Johnson who had been reported missing last Friday has been found. Mr. Johnson had been missing since August 26th, when he was last seen at his home in West Ashley around 5 P.M. The authorities had asked for...
Folly Beach getting ready for busy Labor Day Weekend

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — The sound of vehicles weren't too loud on this Tuesday before Labor Day. Rainy weather and the fact it’s still a few days until summer’s unofficial goodbye bash is keeping the crowds smaller- for now. “It’s been kind of crazy this year,...
Berkeley County deputy fired after inmate escape

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced the termination of a Berkeley County Detention Deputy after an inmate escaped from a Moncks Corner Hospital on Saturday, August 27 under her supervision. Former Deputy, Marcia Hattel, was negligent in her duties of restraining the inmate during...
Charleston Police searching for missing West Ashley man

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/29/22) -- Police say Johnson has been located safe. Charleston Police officials say they are searching for a West Ashley man who was last seen Friday. James Johnson, 55, was last seen at his home in West Ashley around 5 p.m. on Friday,...
Dog & Duck, Viva Tacos & Tequila, dentist and more to join Moncks Corner Marketplace

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A new shopping center with a Publix Super Market is expected to open later this summer and several new tenants are expected to join. The 75,267-square-foot "Moncks Corner Marketplace" shopping center is at the corner of U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road. A Publix will "anchor" the center and will be a prototype by Publix, offering a covered outdoor cafe area on the second floor.
Third suspect charged with attempted murder in Beaufort Co. shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies say a third suspect has been charged in connection to a gas station shooting which left one person injured. Raul Francisco Doporto, 20, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated breach of peace for a shooting in Grays Hill...
Charleston restaurant week returns in early September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, September 8, the next installment of Charleston restaurant week begins. The event gives people the opportunity to explore world-renowned cuisine from Charleston area chefs, with restaurants offering specially selected menus. Over 50 restaurants from across the region have already signed up for the...
