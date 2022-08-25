Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Taste of Gumbo returning as in-person event in March; check out Port Arthur details
For the first time since 2019, the Taste of Gumbo will return in person March 11, 2023, at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center. Plans are underway for the 35th year of the Rotary Club of Port Arthur’s main fundraiser. “We have committees, and the committees...
Port Arthur News
Longtime wrecker driver dies following Groves motorcycle crash
GROVES — A Groves man died after he was thrown Sunday from his motorcycle off Texas 73 onto 39th Street. Jeremy Squires, 39, was riding his 2016 Harley Sportster westbound on Texas 73 at approximately 6:30 a.m. when police say he failed to negotiate a curb in the highway. He struck the guardrail and was thrown off the bike a number of feet down onto 39th Street.
Port Arthur News
Port Neches police officers’ goal to create gym turns into support for community
PORT NECHES — What started as an attempt to create a gym for police officers could soon provide hundreds of economically disadvantaged Port Neches children with Christmas presents — and more. Approximately three years ago, several Port Neches police officers came together to create the Port Neches Police...
Port Arthur News
Willie Carter Outreach Center won’t let vandalism stop community service projects in Port Arthur
For those at the Willie Carter Outreach Center, community service is a large part of the mission. The facility, which provides free recovery services for those that struggle with substance abuse or mental health disorders, finds the act of giving back instrumental in recovery. And for that reason, the group...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police update Prince Hall shooting investigation, response from victim
A Port Arthur man is in stable condition after he was shot in the torso over the weekend. The 29-year-old victim refused to file charges against the shooter and police said he is uncooperative in the investigation. Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said the call came in at about...
Port Arthur News
Bridge City man arrested after burglary, pursuit in Newton County
DEWEYVILLE — An area man faces numerous charges, including vehicle burglary and evading arrest following a weekend apprehension. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, police were called at 4:07 a.m. Friday. Authorities were told someone just drove off in a complainant’s Dodge Dually from a home in...
Port Arthur News
Landlord that shot, killed tenant opts for sentencing by judge
ORANGE — A 74-year-old Vidor landlord found guilty in the shooting death of his tenant has opted to allow a judge to hand down his sentence. James McClelland was found guilty of manslaughter last week during trial in Orange County 163rd District Court with Judge Rex Peveto presiding. According...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP: Can an officer order you out of the vehicle during a traffic stop?
Gerald from Port Arthur asks: A few months ago I experienced an encounter with a police officer that still got me asking questions as to whether or not my rights were violated. The police officer had a reason to stop me, but I’m confused about him ordering me from my vehicle. I wasn’t comfortable with stepping out of my vehicle because of all the things go wrong once the driver steps out of the vehicle. I just didn’t want to be a victim of police brutality or anything! Do police officers have the authority to order a driver from the vehicle who are NOT problematic during the stop?
Port Arthur News
Nederland police investigate indecency with child, more
NEDERLAND — Nederland police are investigating allegations of a local man touching a minor girl inappropriately and providing alcohol to the girl and other minor girls. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said a report was made Aug. 20 regarding indecency with a child and making alcohol available to a minor.
Port Arthur News
National Weather Service outlines excessive rainfall, flooding concerns for Monday motorists
The National Weather Service has a hazardous weather message Monday for motorists in Port Arthur, Mid County and beyond. Officials said there is a slight risk for excessive rainfall and flooding. Thunderstorms with high rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches or more in an hour are possible. These high...
Port Arthur News
Homicide investigation ongoing after 47-year-old found dead during welfare check
BEAUMONR — On Tuesday at 12:23 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of Glenwood in reference to a welfare check. First responders located Kevin Womack, a 47-year-old Beaumont man, deceased in the residence. An autopsy was ordered and he was taken to...
Port Arthur News
BCISD board approves pay raises in new budget
BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City Independent School Board voted in favor of a budget recently that increased salaries of all employees. Returning faculty and staff received a $1,000 check at the district’s convocation in early August. Non-teachers received a four percent raise, while teachers received a $1,000 increase...
