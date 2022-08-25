Read full article on original website
Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January
The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
MLive.com
Former Detroit Tigers pitcher joins Western Michigan baseball coaching staff
KALAMAZOO, MI – A former Detroit Tigers relief pitcher is returning to Michigan for the next chapter of his coaching career. Western Michigan University’s baseball program announced last week the addition of Daniel Schlereth as the program’s new pitching coach, which is a volunteer assistant role.
The Oldest Commercial Bowling Alley in the United States is Located in Michigan
Located in Detroit, Michigan, the Garden Bowl is the oldest commercial bowling alley in the United States. When it comes to old-school bowling alleys, it doesn't get any older than Garden Bowl as it celebrated its 109th anniversary earlier this month. When Did Garden Bowl Officially Open Its Doors?. Garden...
Thunderstorms may erupt this evening across southeast Michigan. Could be severe in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Lansing
A large area of thunderstorms is expected to develop late this afternoon and evening across southern Lower Michigan. Some of these thunderstorms could produce severe wind gusts over part of southeast Lower Michigan. The latest severe weather forecast, issued at 12:23 p.m, has inched the level two threat of severe...
rejournals.com
Gerdom Realty & Investment sells restaurant in Flint
Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the seller in the sale of the 2,512-square-foot AJ Racer’s Sports Bar & Grill at the northeast corner of Dort Highway and Richfield Road in Flint, Michigan. The real estate and business were included in the sale. New...
Detroit News
At the Ally, Jack Nicklaus and Co. take their swings at Michigan-Ohio State rivalry
Grand Blanc — The golf season is winding down. And the college football season is getting under way. The two worlds clashed this week at the Ally Challenge, the senior-tour stop in suburban Flint, where the buzz was nearly as much about Michigan State-Ohio State as it was about who'd take the latest title at longtime pro-tour host, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
Maize n Brew
Kody Jones’ path to Michigan, outlook for 2022
Kody Jones comes to Michigan from Memphis, Tennessee where he played high school football at Germantown High School. However, Jones didn’t spend all his time there, as he transferred from Fairley High to follow his coach to Germantown. Due to Covid, Jones lost one season of high school football,...
thelivingstonpost.com
Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event
Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
INTERVIEW: Wahlberg again raises $1M for kids at Detroit celebrity golf outing
For a second straight summer, Wahlberg hosted his Celebrity Invitational at Detroit Golf Club. He raised another $1 million for kids at Beaumont Health and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation.
Detroit News
New leader of Michigan Methodists' Greater Detroit District steps up to serve
These days, when stepping into the churches he oversees, Rev. Darryl Totty loves to greet others with a heartwarming phrase: “It is good to be in the heart of the district.”. There are actually 79 congregations in the Michigan Conference of the United Methodist Church’s Greater Detroit District, of...
Detroit News
Why major car brands plan to skip Detroit's revamped auto show
Overwhelming vehicle demand, insufficient interest, costs and a preference for more exclusive driving opportunities are among the many reasons major brands are skipping next month's North American International Auto Show. The Detroit Automobile Dealers Association moved the show, the first since January 2019, to a more climate-friendly time of year,...
‘Family tragedy’ triggers closing of Swartz Creek market after 106 years in business
SWARTZ CREEK, MI -- The store shelves are emptying at Fortino’s Food Market and this time, there’s no plan to restock. Brothers Paul and James Fortino, whose grandfather Paul opened the little grocery on Miller Road near Holland Drive more than 100 years ago, are planning to turn out the lights for the last time, probably toward the start of the Labor Day weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor ranked No. 4 college with best student life in America
ANN ARBOR – University of Michigan was recently ranked the No. 4 college in America with the best student life for 2023 by Niche. The rankings and review site bases its rankings on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and student reviews. “Top-ranked colleges have a positive, fun,...
Detroit News
Paul W. Smith: John Boll made every day of his life count
“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’" I say it every day on my show, “Make each and every day count. Each day is a gift!”. The longer you live, the more you will deal with the inevitable loss of friends and loved ones. This week it was John Boll.
A great lunch spot can be hard to find these days: Here are 10 in metro Detroit
Put simply, grabbing a bite for lunch is not as simple as it once was. With continued labor shortages, inflation and supply chain issues, the restaurant industry continues to face seemingly insurmountable challenges. As a result, restaurateurs are making difficult decisions, leading to cuts in business hours and days of operation.
WILX-TV
Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The iconic Sears, Roebuck and Company location is expected to be transformed into a ROECO on East Michigan Avenue. Gillespie Group announced on Tuesday the property of 3131 East Michigan Ave. is under development for what they call a ROECO and it will be marketed as a regional mixed-use entertainment destination.
‘80s in the Hole benefit concert will support Flint River Watershed Coalition after chemical spill
FLINT, MI -- An ‘80s themed benefit concert and party is returning to Flint this summer to raise money for the Flint River Watershed Coalition. The 5th annual benefit concert “80s in the Hole” will take place from 6:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at 630 W. Kearsley Street in Flint.
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
msn.com
There’s Only One Remaining Authentic Log Cabin In All Of Detroit And You Need To Visit
Ready to take a step back in time? While we can’t quite seem to nail down authentic time machine technology, we can appreciate glimpses of our city’s fascinating past – and one historic site in the Motor City offers the opportunity to do just that. When you’re searching for a fun spot to explore during your next family day trip, head to this authentic log cabin in Detroit.
Echo online
5 great local food spots to try in Ypsilanti
Whether you are new to the Ypsilanti area or have been here for years, food is a big part of most people's lives, and I am personally always looking for amazing new food to try in the area. While some people can be pretty picky, I’m an adventurous eater and love trying dishes from a variety of different cultures, something I got from my mother who has been introducing me to food around the world since I was young.
