Grand Blanc, MI

deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: Spectrum Taps Chicago Bank HR Executive to Stem Massive Beaumont Nurse Resignations Expected in January

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Grand Rapids-based BHSH, the corporate entity for the combined hospital operations of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, announced that Tracie Morris, former HR chief at BMO Financial Group, has been named “Chief People Officer” – a position formerly known as head of human resources.
DETROIT, MI
Grand Blanc, MI
rejournals.com

Gerdom Realty & Investment sells restaurant in Flint

Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the seller in the sale of the 2,512-square-foot AJ Racer’s Sports Bar & Grill at the northeast corner of Dort Highway and Richfield Road in Flint, Michigan. The real estate and business were included in the sale. New...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

At the Ally, Jack Nicklaus and Co. take their swings at Michigan-Ohio State rivalry

Grand Blanc — The golf season is winding down. And the college football season is getting under way. The two worlds clashed this week at the Ally Challenge, the senior-tour stop in suburban Flint, where the buzz was nearly as much about Michigan State-Ohio State as it was about who'd take the latest title at longtime pro-tour host, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Kody Jones’ path to Michigan, outlook for 2022

Kody Jones comes to Michigan from Memphis, Tennessee where he played high school football at Germantown High School. However, Jones didn’t spend all his time there, as he transferred from Fairley High to follow his coach to Germantown. Due to Covid, Jones lost one season of high school football,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event

Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
BRIGHTON, MI
Detroit News

Why major car brands plan to skip Detroit's revamped auto show

Overwhelming vehicle demand, insufficient interest, costs and a preference for more exclusive driving opportunities are among the many reasons major brands are skipping next month's North American International Auto Show. The Detroit Automobile Dealers Association moved the show, the first since January 2019, to a more climate-friendly time of year,...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

‘Family tragedy’ triggers closing of Swartz Creek market after 106 years in business

SWARTZ CREEK, MI -- The store shelves are emptying at Fortino’s Food Market and this time, there’s no plan to restock. Brothers Paul and James Fortino, whose grandfather Paul opened the little grocery on Miller Road near Holland Drive more than 100 years ago, are planning to turn out the lights for the last time, probably toward the start of the Labor Day weekend.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI
Detroit News

Paul W. Smith: John Boll made every day of his life count

“Outta’ My Mind on a Monday Moanin’" I say it every day on my show, “Make each and every day count. Each day is a gift!”. The longer you live, the more you will deal with the inevitable loss of friends and loved ones. This week it was John Boll.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan Avenue corridor to be transformed with ‘ROECO’ on old Sears location

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The iconic Sears, Roebuck and Company location is expected to be transformed into a ROECO on East Michigan Avenue. Gillespie Group announced on Tuesday the property of 3131 East Michigan Ave. is under development for what they call a ROECO and it will be marketed as a regional mixed-use entertainment destination.
LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
msn.com

There’s Only One Remaining Authentic Log Cabin In All Of Detroit And You Need To Visit

Ready to take a step back in time? While we can’t quite seem to nail down authentic time machine technology, we can appreciate glimpses of our city’s fascinating past – and one historic site in the Motor City offers the opportunity to do just that. When you’re searching for a fun spot to explore during your next family day trip, head to this authentic log cabin in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Echo online

5 great local food spots to try in Ypsilanti

Whether you are new to the Ypsilanti area or have been here for years, food is a big part of most people's lives, and I am personally always looking for amazing new food to try in the area. While some people can be pretty picky, I’m an adventurous eater and love trying dishes from a variety of different cultures, something I got from my mother who has been introducing me to food around the world since I was young.
YPSILANTI, MI

