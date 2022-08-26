Vavra is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The lefty-hitting Vavra is on the bench versus a right-hander (Cal Quantrill) for the fourth game in a row and appears to have lost hold of an everyday role. The Orioles will likely rotate the open spot in the lineup among a number of players, but fellow rookie Kyle Stowers looks to be the main beneficiary. Stowers will be making his third start in five contests Tuesday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO