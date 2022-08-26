Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Phillies Star Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper speaks his mind on Rob Thomson, the young players, and Joe Girardi.
CBS Sports
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Retreats to bench
Realmuto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Realmuto knocked in two runs in Monday's game, but interim manager Rob Thomson decided to give him a breather Tuesday night. Garrett Stubbs will replace Realmuto behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Phil Bickford: Drops down to Triple-A
The Dodgers optioned Bickford to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Bickford covered 2.2 innings in total while making relief appearances in three of the past four days, so his demotion is likely the result of the Dodgers wanting to add a fresh arm to the bullpen in advance of Tuesday's game against the Mets. Right-hander Jake Reed was recalled from Triple-A and will replace Bickford in the bullpen.
CBS Sports
Astros' Jake Meyers: Sent to Triple-A
Meyers was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has struggled to a .190 average with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored over 18 games in August, likely prompting his demotion. The Astros have yet to announce a corresponding move.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Yankees' Zack Britton: Glute injury confirmed
Britton (elbow) suffered a glute injury in a rehab appearance with Single-A Tampa on Saturday, per MLB.com. This qualifies as good news, as the injury doesn't appear to be serious and isn't related to the UCL surgery Britton underwent last September. The veteran reliever reportedly told Yankees manager Aaron Boone that his arm feels great and that the glute issue isn't a concern. Britton is expected to throw a bullpen session in a few days and could resume his rehab stint shortly thereafter.
CBS Sports
Matt Barkley: Released by Bills
Buffalo released Barkley on Tuesday. Despite outplaying Case Keenum in the Bills' preseason finale at Carolina on Friday, Barkley was the one who got the short end of the stick on the day of the NFL's 53-man roster deadline. Barkley will need to try to find another opportunity elsewhere as a free agent, and Keenum will serve as Josh Allen's backup in 2022.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Exits lineup
Rivas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays. The lefty-hitting Rivas is on the bench against a right-hander (Kevin Gausman), perhaps hinting that he won't be part of a strict platoon at first base with P.J. Higgins while Patrick Wisdom (finger) is on the injured list. In his first three games since being called up from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Rivas went 3-for-6 with a run scored.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Terrin Vavra: Loses hold of regular role
Vavra is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The lefty-hitting Vavra is on the bench versus a right-hander (Cal Quantrill) for the fourth game in a row and appears to have lost hold of an everyday role. The Orioles will likely rotate the open spot in the lineup among a number of players, but fellow rookie Kyle Stowers looks to be the main beneficiary. Stowers will be making his third start in five contests Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jeter Downs: Deactivated at Triple-A
Triple-A Worcester placed Downs (ankle) on its 7-day injured list Thursday. Downs hadn't played for Worcester since Aug. 18 with a left ankle injury before being deactivated a week later. The 24-year-old debuted in the majors earlier this season and hit .154 over 14 games, but his ankle injury may take a promotion back to Boston off the table when the active roster expands to 28 men in September.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits amid slide at plate
Molina is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since returning from a two-day stint on the restricted list one week ago, Molina has gone cold at the dish, falling into an 0-for-17 slump over his past five starts. Andrew Knizner, who sports an .842 OPS since the All-Star break, will replace Molina behind the plate Monday and is making a case for becoming part of a true timeshare at catcher with the 10-time All-Star.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Belt: Surgery recommended
Belt received a second opinion on his right knee Tuesday and was recommended surgery, and he'll take the next 24 hours to weigh his options before deciding whether to undergo the procedure, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The 34-year-old is battling chronic inflammation in his right...
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Jake Reed: Gets call-up from Triple-A
The Dodgers recalled Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Reed will join the bullpen as a replacement for Phil Bickford, who was optioned to Triple-A after working in relief in three of the past four days. Between stints in the majors this season with the Dodgers and Mets, Reed has allowed nine earned runs on nine hits and seven walks over nine frames.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Reds' Chase Anderson: Contract selected by Reds
Anderson's contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Monday's start against the Cardinals. Anderson made 14 appearances (nine starts) for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 48 innings. He joined the Reds on a minor-league deal over the weekend and will make his team debut during Monday's series opener against St. Louis. Anderson will likely have the chance to make more than one turn through the rotation since T.J. Zeuch (back) is on the injured list.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joc Pederson: Steps out of lineup
Pederson is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Pederson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Monday after missing the previous two games with a groin injury, and he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Friars. Thairo Estrada will move out to left field with Wilmer Flores covering the keystone.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dane Belton: Takes part in individual drills
Belton (collarbone) did some drills in a red non-contact jersey Tuesday, Tom Rock of Newsday reports. Belton suffered a fractured collarbone early in camp and was originally projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. The fact that he was able to take part in drills Tuesday suggests that he could return on the early side of that estimate. The Giants have only three safeties (including Belton) on their initial 53-man roster, which could mean that they expect Belton back in time for Week 1.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Struggling early at Tacoma
Lewis owns just a .200/.231/.200 slash line and a 38.5 percent strikeout rate over the 26 plate appearances covering his first six games since being demoted to Triple-A Tacoma. The outfielder initially resisted the demotion to the Rainiers and consequently didn't play in his first game for the team until...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Blasts homer No. 694
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-4 victory over Cincinnati. After going deep seven times in a 10-game span, Pujols had been stuck in a six-game homerless stretch entering Monday's game. He then knocked a two-run shot in the third inning, giving him 15 on the year and 694 in his historic career. Pujols has caught fire this month in his quest for 700 home runs; he's now 22-for-54 (.407) with eight homers and 16 RBI through 21 August appearances.
CBS Sports
Ken Giles: Let go by Giants
The Giants released Giles on Monday. His stint in the Giants organization lasted just one week, with Giles receiving his release after allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings across his three appearances at Triple-A Sacramento. Giles will now look to move on to his third organization of the season, as he was previously cut loose by Seattle earlier this month.
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Smacks fifth homer
Castro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Brewers. Castro continues to swing a hot bat, as four of his five home runs this season have come since he was recalled Aug. 9. He's also hit .317, with five RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases in that span. Though Castro isn't the everyday starter at either second or third base, the Pirates have made room for him in the lineup and that is likely to remain the case so long as he continues to hit.
Comments / 0