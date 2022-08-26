ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Army veteran grows relationships in backyard garden

Localish
Localish
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WdKSR_0hViPwgI00

"I believe what I do must benefit somebody and I have to see that," said Jeri "Momma J" Brockington.

After high school, Brockington spent two years working in the United States Army. But her commitment to service started even earlier than that.

She learned how to cultivate a strong community in her great-grandmother's garden. There, the matriarch would generously give away free food to her neighbors. It's a trait that Brockington would come to emulate in her retirement.

"When we moved here, I ran straight in this yard and visualized using every area of the space to grow food," she said. "I went door to door, introduced myself and encouraged my neighbors to grow."

As interest in gardening grew, so did Momma J's Country Gardening. Brockington would invite neighbors into her backyard for free produce, education, and bible verses. That translated to her YouTube channel, where she can reach an audience beyond her neighborhood.

"Money is not it," said Brockington. "Just a smile is what makes a difference to me."

But above the tomatoes and cucumbers in her garden, Brockington is cultivating strong relationships within her community.

"You can frequently go for years without knowing any of your neighbors," said Frank Dunsmore. "And whenever I came down to this area, she was one of the few people that was always around."

Neighbors have developed somewhat of a green thumb in Momma J's presence.

"I'm not the kind of person who grows plants, but she's done an amazing job with gardening and stuff like that," said Dunsmore. "If knowledge is power, she's given it away."

Brockington encourages others to think back to a simpler time and learn how to provide for one another. In the wake of pandemic lockdowns and the September 2021 tornado, it's become more important to her than ever.

"These are times when the only way we're going to get through it is that we work together," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Veteran#United States Army#Retirement
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Army
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Localish

Localish

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy