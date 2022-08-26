Read full article on original website
Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Luis Ortiz – Live results from Los Angeles
By Mark Eisner: Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2, 22 KOs) pulled out a 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) in their WBC title eliminator on Sunday night at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Ruiz dropped the 43-year-old...
Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz
By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
Anthony Joshua accepts Tyson Fury’s offer to fight in December
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua has surprisingly accepted Tyson Fury’s invitation to fight in December. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) took to social media today to agree to the offer from WBC heavyweight champion Fury for a fight in December after ‘The Gypsy King’ called him out twice.
Andy Ruiz Jr explains why he couldn’t KO Luis Ortiz
By Adam Baskin: Andy Ruiz Jr’s explanation for why he couldn’t knock out Luis Ortiz last Sunday night is he was worried about getting clipped by one of his big shots. Ruiz (35-2, 22 KOs) felt that the 43-year-old Ortiz (33-3, 28 KOs) was dangerous each time he hurt him, and he didn’t want to take any chances. Additionally, Ruiz says he was worried about gassing out, as he hadn’t fought in 16 months coming into the fight against Ortiz.
Rolly Romero says Ryan Garcia should only fight Tank Davis at 140
By Robert Segal: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is advising Ryan Garcia to stick to his guns and only fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis at 140, not 135. Rolly says that if Tank tries to insist on Ryan fighting at 135, then he shouldn’t take the fight because he needs to compete where he’s “comfortable.”
Gervonta Davis wants Isaac Cruz to fight Rolly Romero
By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis gave Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz some bad news last Sunday night by telling him through Twitter that he wants him to fight Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero next. Tank appears to be on a crash course with unbeaten contender Ryan Garcia...
Andy Ruiz Jr to Deontay Wilder: “We can get it on” in May
By Dan Ambrose: Andy Ruiz Jr wants to fight Deontay Wilder next May on the Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend following his win against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz last Sunday night in their WBC heavyweight title eliminator bout at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Although Wilder said...
Andy Ruiz Jr: “Now it’s time to have fun tomorrow”
By Sam Volz: Andy Ruiz Jr. says he’s done all the hard work in terms of preparation for his headliner fight against Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz, and now he’s ready to have fun. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) is highly confident that he’ll have his hand raised...
Isaac Cruz May Be One Step Away From Rematch With “Tank” Davis
By Vince Dwriter: A little over a year ago, the December 2021 Showtime pay-per-view fight card featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis was placed in jeopardy when his opponent Rolando “Rolly” Romero was hit with major legal allegations. Romero was the recipient of intense public scrutiny, and as a result, he was pulled out of the fight, but fortunately, a rising contender stepped in to fill the void.
Jose Benavidez Sr. furious at Canelo for not fighting his son, David
By Brian Webber: Jose Benavidez Sr sounds like he’s ready to be put in a straightjacket over his anger at Canelo Alvarez for choosing not to fight his talented son, former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez. This week, Benavidez Sr got some bad news after Canelo informed...
Oleksandr Usyk reacts to Tyson Fury’s trash talking about him
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk says he wasn’t bothered by the trash-talking that an irritated Tyson Fury spewed on Friday after learning that he won’t be able to fight him until 2023. The talented unbeaten unified heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) said that Fury is like a...
Joshua vs. Fury – will it happen? Fans doubtful
By Barry Holbrook: Fans are skeptical about the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury mega-fight taking place in December despite AJ saying, “I’ll be ready in December.”. According to doubting fans, Joshua’s comment about agreeing to the fight against Fury in December could be a clever way to get ‘The Gypsy King’ to clam up and stop calling him out repeatedly, as he did earlier today.
Boxing Results: Juan Estrada defeats Argi Cortes by 12 round decision
By Dan Ambrose: Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs) had a much tougher time than he bargained for on Saturday night in successfully defending his WBA Franchise super flyweight title against the younger, stronger, and faster Argi Cortes (23-3-2, 10 KOs), winning by a 12 round unanimous decision at the Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.
Tyson Fury posts new message for Joshua, pushing hard for fight
By Charles Brun: In a sign of neediness, Tyson Fury posted for the second time today a call out of Anthony Joshua. In the most recent fresh message from ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury, one could sense the desperation on his part with him appearing to plead to Joshua, saying, “Let’s give the fans what they want as Usyk is b****. I got the date and venue who will rule Britannia?”
Usyk wants to fight Deontay Wilder if Fury match doesn’t happen
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to fight former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder if the Tyson Fury match fails to happen. Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) is arguably the next best option for IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) if his first choice of Fury doesn’t take place.
Liam Smith vs. Hassan Mwakinyo preview and how to watch
By Barry Holbrook: Former WBO 154-lb champion Liam Smith returns to the ring tonight to face hard puncher Hassan Mwakinyo at the Echo Arena in Liverpool. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports and FITETV. The main card is set to get underway at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET.
Leonard Ellerbe defends Tank Davis over criticism about his comments on making “5x” more money than Haney
By Robert Segal: Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe came to the defense of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis today when he was attacked on social media over his claims of making “5x” more money than his counterpart Devin Haney. When someone from the comment section questioned whether Tank...
LIVE TONIGHT: Ruiz vs Ortiz FITE TV Stream
ANDY RUIZ JR. DROPS LUIS ORTIZ THREE TIMES ON HIS WAY TO DECISION VICTORY IN FOX SPORTS PBC. Isaac Cruz & Edwin De Los Santos Score Victories, Plus Abner Mares & Miguel Flores Fight to Majority Draw,. in PPV Undercard Bouts. Click HERE for Photos from Ryan Hafey/. Premier Boxing...
