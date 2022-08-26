Read full article on original website
Advocates demand reforms within Illinois DCFS
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - AJ Freund, Rica Rountree, and Navin Jones are just a few of the children who died while in DCFS care. Advocates rallying outside the Illinois Capitol Monday want to see significant reforms within the Department of Children and Family Services to keep children safe. The small group...
Indiana woman victim of fatal head-on collision in Woodford County
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - A woman from Indiana has been identified as a victim of a two-vehicle, head-on collision, in Woodford County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Indiana, was transported to OSF in critical condition but died at 4:47 p.m. Saturday. Her...
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Monday Evening
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Monday begins warm, humid, and quiet across central Illinois. Temperatures will climb to near 90° this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies through the first half of the day. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out during the daytime hours, however most of the area will remain dry. Heat index values will climb into the mid 90s.
