KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of the most exclusive groups of American heroes will make a return trip to Knoxville this week to accept honors at the Medal of Honor Celebration. The Medal of Honor Celebration begins Wednesday and is an annual gathering for recipients of the United States' highest military award for valor. It's being held in Knoxville for the second time in its history from September 6 to 10. Knoxville will be the only city other than Boston that has served as a host city for the event more than once.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO