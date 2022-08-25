Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
WHIZ
Never Alone- Ohio Overdose Awareness Walk
NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- Never Alone – Ohio is a non-profit organization that hosts a yearly Overdose Awareness Community Walk to support families that have lost a loved one from addiction. Carrie Spears is the founder of the organization. She lost her nephew, Tanner, to fentanyl poisoning. “My nephew Tanner...
WHIZ
Schaffer announces state funding for several area projects
COLUMBUS – State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) Monday announced that the state’s Controlling Board approved over $6 million in funding for numerous projects throughout Fairfield, Guernsey, and Muskingum Counties. “I applaud the State of Ohio’s efforts to support and fund these critical capital projects throughout the 20th Senate...
WHIZ
Vance on a Political Tour through Ohio
JD Vance is on a political tour through Ohio as mid-term elections near. His campaign is focuses on several platforms all coming back to a central focus, Ohio could be doing better but it needs leadership. Tuesday, Vance visited with potential voters at the Noble County Fair and then to...
WHIZ
Habitat for Humanity and Muskingum County Commissioners Discuss ARPA Funding
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Habitat for Humanity of Southeastern Ohio is a nonprofit that assists low income households with housing issues ranging from making repairs to providing cost efficient homes. Habitat for Humanity of Southeastern Ohio Executive Director Ken Oehlers explained how the nonprofit uses American Rescue Plan Act funding, provided to local governments by the federal government, to assist homeowners in need.
WHIZ
7 Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Mostly Clear. Pleasant. Low 57°. A mostly sunny and pleasant mid-week across SE Ohio, with highs around 80 this afternoon. Humidity levels will be very comfortable through out the day across the region. Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, with some patchy fog possible after...
