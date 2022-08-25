The NBA will offer its out-of-market streaming service at a dramatically lower price this season as leagues continue to grow their direct-to-consumer businesses. The League Pass standard package (which now includes NBA TV access too) will cost $100 for the 2022-23 season, according to renewal notices recently sent to subscribers, down from $230. Fans can also opt to pay $15/month. The premium package, which allows for multiple streams and doesn’t include commercials, will see its price lowered from $280 to $130, according to a league source. The price changes bring the NBA’s streaming product in line with other digital services. Netflix’s standard...

