A foe of Michigan 30 years ago, Mike Morris Sr. is now family

The father of Michigan defensive lineman Mike Morris recently joined The Michigan Insider's Sam Webb on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA to reflect upon his MVP performance in Florida State's 1991 victory over Michigan, his son's decision to blaze his own gridiron trail as a Wolverine, his daughter's recent hire as college football's first female graduate assistant, and much much more.
