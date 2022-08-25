ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Heeere’s Gucci! Fashion Brand’s New Campaign Recreates Scenes from Stanley Kubrick Films

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 11 days ago

Gucci’s Fall 2022 campaign gives cinephile a new meaning.

The fashion house’s new campaign sees iconic scenes from Stanley Kubrick films meticulously recreated to showcase Gucci’s “Exquisite” collection. The scenes — which draw Kubrick classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey , A Clockwork Orange , Barry Lyndon , Eyes Wide Shut , and The Shining — are nearly exact recreations of the auteur’s work, save for the insertion of models wearing new Gucci pieces.

In campaign images and a roughly minute-and-a-half video spot, the pieces at once blend in with and cut through Kubric’s scenes. Recognizable environments include the drifting car in A Clockwork Orange , the space station in 2001: A Space Odyssey , and The Shining’s Overlook Hotel.

Check out Gucci’s latest pieces here , and shop what’s still in stock from the adidas x Gucci collaboration here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSyGZ_0hViLg5i00

Buy Gucci Latest Arrivals $220+

Buy adidas x Gucci $235+

To ensure the most accurate recreation of each scene, Gucci partnered with Warner Bros., Turner, and longtime Kubrick costume designer Milena Canonero. The results are stunningly, and at times, eerily accurate to the original films. Gucci was also able to find shockingly accurate lookalikes for the films’ actors, adding to the campaign’s surreality.

As part of the “Exquisite” campaign announcement, Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele released a lengthy note praising the work of Kubrick and explaining his intention with the campaign. “As an act of love, I decided to reinhabit Kubrick’s films, pushing to the core this incendiary approach,” he writes. “I took the liberty of disassembling, blending, grafting and reassembling them. Sticking to my creative praxis, I seized those movies, resemanticizing them, populating them with my clothes.”

Michele, a philosopher as much as he is a designer, also writes that the new campaign “generates a change of state” whereby the “clothes get closer to bare life again.” He says, “They turn into highly imaginative functional prosthesis, and they do so to tell a story. A story that shatters, enchants, tortures, ignites. Because it’s the story of the human that dwells in each and every one of us. As Stanley Kubrick knew too well.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Twerk With She-Hulk

Megan Thee Stallion officially entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe Wednesday with a cameo in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. On the show, Megan Thee Stallion was central to a catfishing plot perpetrated by a shapeshifting elf — that sentence makes sense in the context of the show — and the superstar rapper herself appeared both in court and in a mid-credits scene where she signs up as the latest client of lawyer Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After the rapper signs some documents cementing Walters’ representation, Megan and She-Hulk engage in some celebratory in-office twerking,...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

New York Woman Indicted for Catfishing and Extorting ‘Wealthy and High Profile Men’

A 34-year-old New York woman is facing federal charges for a catfishing scheme in which she used multiple online identities to target rich, prominent men for extortion. Sakoya Blackwood is charged with cyberstalking, extortion, and interstate communications with the intent to extort. The most serious of the charges, extortion, carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. If convicted of all three, she could face 27 years. According to an indictment unsealed on Wednesday, Blackwood, who also goes by Koya Blackwood Fews and Lila Cohen, among other aliases, began the alleged scheme in March of this year. By April,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Ashley Judd Recalls Feeling Like ‘a Possible Suspect in My Mother’s Suicide’ in New Op-Ed

In a new op-ed for The New York Times, Ashley Judd has called for revisions to law enforcement and court practices that “wreak havoc on mourning families” who are dealing with the death by suicide of a loved one. The emotional op-ed sees Judd recounting the aftermath of the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, in April. The actress describes the experience as “the most shattering day of my life” and reveals she “felt cornered and powerless as law enforcement officers began questioning me while the last of my mother’s life was fading.” “The trauma of discovering and then holding her laboring...
TENNESSEE STATE
Rolling Stone

Litter Boxes and Election Lies: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Unhinged Trip to the Trump Rally

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) spewed right-wing lies and hatred at Saturday night’s Trump Rally. The congresswoman not only told the gathered crowd that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, she also indulged in anti-trans fake news about kids using litter boxes in school during an interview with Right-Side Broadcasting Network. “There’s a school in Texas where a student identified [as] a cat, and they made [the school] put out a litter box. I thought it was from The Onion. Absolutely true,” the RBSN host interviewing Greene said. It is, of course, not true. This claim — that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Rolling Stone

Jay-Z Bites Back at ‘Eat the Rich’ Rhetoric: ‘We’re Not Gonna Be Tricked Out of Our Position’

After dropping a rare and nearly instantly beloved four-minute verse on the title track of DJ Khaled’s latest album, “God Did,” rap veteran Jay-Z joined Khaled, journalists Rob Markman and Ari Melber, and more for an even rarer public conversation inspired by the song via Twitter Spaces on Wednesday night. In it, Jay discussed his ascent from poverty to billionaire status — and seemed to respond to critics who have called the mogul and his ilk capitalists.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Republicans Call Biden Divisive While Equating Him To Satan and Hitler

A red light? ? A podium? Two uniformed U.S. Marines? Looks like the summoning of Satan if you ask the GOP.   President Joe Biden delivered one of his presidency’s strongest condemnations of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement in a prime-time speech on the steps of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The stage was lit in alternating bands of blue and red, but a close up shot of Biden framed him entirely within the red portion of the lighting. The image evoked the unholy for many Republicans — despite red being the party’s official color. “He looked like he was in the depths...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘Elvis’ Online: You Can Now Stream the New Austin Butler Film at Home

The King is back. After rocking the box office since earlier this summer — and earning a reported $141 million so far — Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s epic telling of the rock & roll legend, has finally hit streaming services. The film stars Austin Butler as the titular character, with Tom Hanks playing Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. “Elvis, in the epic tradition of all of Luhrmann’s work, is a brash, overwhelming experience,” Rolling Stone‘s K. Austin Collins wrote in our movie review. “It’s a carnival in movie form.” Now, you can finally stream Elvis...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Some of the ‘Classified’ Folders Found at Mar-a-Lago Were Empty … For Some Reason

Among the property in the Aug. 8 raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, the FBI listed 48 folders labeled “CLASSIFIED” and 42 folders labeled “return to staff secretary/military aide” that were empty. A detailed receipt of the materials recovered from the former president’s Palm Beach golf club was unsealed Friday. Among the 33 boxes seized in the raid was a jumble of classified material, emptied folders, press clippings, magazines, clothing, and books.  Since January, the National Archives and federal government have been attempting to recover sensitive documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House. The DOJ has now...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Business Industry#Linus Business#Heeere#Stanley Kubrick Films#A Clockwork Orange#Eyes Wide Shut#Warner Bros#Turner
Rolling Stone

Anne Heche’s Son Asks to Helm Her Estate After Actress Died Without a Will

Anne Heche died without a will, and the value of her personal estate remains a mystery, a new court filing from her adult son Homer Heche Laffoon reveals. Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, filed a petition in Los Angeles County probate court Wednesday asking to be named administrator of his mom’s affairs. The appointment would give him the authority to collect, inventory, appraise and manage his mom’s assets after her untimely death in the aftermath of a fiery car crash last month. Homer’s filing, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, said the value of his mom’s estate remains “unknown.” He confirmed Heche’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Meet the Apostle of Right-Wing Christian Nationalism

Dutch Sheets stood behind Marjorie Taylor Greene, the palms of his hands held up to God. Revered by followers as a modern Christian apostle, Sheets told a packed crowd at Gas South Arena, outside Atlanta, to pray with him for the GOP congresswoman, who touts herself as a Christian nationalist, and appeared onstage in a bright-red dress. “We say she is covered by the blood of Jesus,” Sheets said. “She will not be taken out by evil forces,” he insisted, adding: “We take authority over that in Jesus’ name. And we cover her now with a shield of prayer and faith...
RELIGION
Rolling Stone

TikTok’s Favorite Energy Drink Wanted a ‘Purple Rain’ Trademark. Prince’s Estate Said Absolutely Not

Looks like a “Purple Rain” flavor of Bang Energy Drink just isn’t in the cards. A panel of judges in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled in favor of Prince’s estate last week, preventing Bang’s 2020 attempt to trademark the phrase for a line of energy drinks and dietary supplements.  The energy drink company, best known for its constant TikTok collabs and cameos with influencers, street interviewers and stunt YouTube channels, famously sponsored the Hype House before the group’s Netflix show and subsequent implosion in popularity. At the heights of its popularity, Bang Energy made a name for itself...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Adidas
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Watch Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London

Foo Fighters will stage the first of their two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts today, Sept. 3 at London’s Wembley Stadium. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert, presented by Foo Fighters and the late drummer’s family, will begin 11:30 a.m. EST and be streamed live on Paramount+ and MTV’s YouTube channel; the livestream can also be viewed in the video above.  Additionally, a one-hour primetime special featuring highlights from the show will air on CBS later today at 10 p.m. EST, while the full show will be available to stream on-demand starting the week of Sept. 5.  The London memorial concert for Hawkins, who died...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Justice Department Got Creative to Rid the Army of a Self-Avowed ‘Nazi’

Up until a week ago, Killian Mackeith Ryan was a rank-and-file soldier in the Army’s 82nd Airborne. But behind the scenes, according to court papers filed by federal prosecutors, he was a self-avowed racist who was communicating with other online extremists and claiming he’d joined the military to practice killing black people. Now that extremism has come to light, and Ryan’s military career appears to be over — and his legal trouble is just beginning. Ryan, a 21-year-old who’d been stationed in North Carolina, was arrested on August 26, shortly after the army discharged him for misconduct, according to an Army...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

See Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Perform Emotional ‘My Hero’ With Foo Fighters

Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane performed with Foo Fighters to deliver an emotional rendition of “My Hero” Saturday at the London tribute concert in honor of his late father. On a night where the Foo Fighters employed a “revolving door” of all-star drummers — Travis Barker, Josh Freese, Rufus Taylor, Nandi Bushell, Omar Hakim and more — during their Wembley Stadium set, the final drummer of the evening was, fittingly, Hawkins’ 16-year-old son, who has long followed in his father’s footsteps behind the kit. “Ladies and gentlemen, we have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us, and...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Emily Blunt Faces the Violence of the Old West in ‘The English’ Teaser Trailer

Emily Blunt is in the wrong place at the wrong time in the first trailer for the upcoming Prime Video limited series The English. The tensely-wrought clip showcases Blunt’s pink-clad English lady arriving in the desolate old West, where she teams up a Pawnee tribe member played by Chaske Spence in order to survive. “There’s just something about this country,” she intones in the eerie trailer. “I sometimes wonder if there’s horror in us all.” The English, which will premiere all six episodes on Nov. 11, is described as “an epic chase Western.” Written and directed by Hugo Blick, the...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: From Tony to Carmela, ‘The Sopranos’ Get Their Own Funko Pop Figures

Fifteen years have gone by since the The Sopranos finale aired, and now fans of the iconic series have a new way to show their love for the HBO drama. From Tony to Carmela Soprano, Christopher Moltisanti to Silvio Dante, Funko Pop has launched its new Sopranos collection of figures, which you can now preorder online. Buy: The Sopranos Funko Pops $12.99 The Sopranos Pop! TV vinyl figures each measure about 4 inches tall, and are sealed in window display packages for serious collectors and die-hard fans of the series alike. Each of the new Funko Pop Sopranos figures retail...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

77K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy