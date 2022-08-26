ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Philippines inmates protest on prison roof over food, warden

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NobUY_0hViLeKG00

About 100 inmates in an overcrowded jail climbed atop the roof of a prison building in the central Philippines and noisily protested with raised fists and placards, saying they were not being fed well and demanding the removal of the jail warden, who was immediately suspended, jail officials said Thursday.

The inmates peacefully dispersed after the Wednesday morning protest and were brought back to their cells in the provincial district jail compound in Pototan town in Iloilo province, and they will face an investigation and possible disciplinary action, officials said.

Pictures of the rare protest by inmates, who massed on the roof of a building facing a jail gate, where some journalists later gathered, were posted on Facebook and quickly drew attention in a country with some of the world's most congested prisons. One of their placards read: “We’re hungry, warden get out.”

“They really got attention,” Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesman Xavier Solda told The Associated Press, adding that the inmates, who included suspected communist guerrillas and drug offenders, sneaked out of morning prayers and physical exercise under the sun and used a ledge to climb up onto the roof in a secretly planned protest action.

A handwritten note thrown by the inmates accused jail authorities of serving them inadequate meals and of seizing food brought by relatives to force them to buy meals at a jail food outlet. Glass shards were found in rice rations at one point and rotten fish was served at another time, the note said. But jail officials denied the allegations that appeared in local news reports, saying the inmates were served three proper meals a day and no complaints were aired until the prison protest.

Solda said a standard budget of 70 pesos ($1.25) is allotted for the daily meals of each of the more than 1,100 inmates in the Iloilo jail, including the costs of cooking gas, and added that officials were always looking for ways to improve conditions in nearly 500 jails across the country.

“We will not dismiss their concerns just because they’re PDLs,” Solda said, using the acronym for “persons deprived of liberty” to refer to the inmates. “If their concern is food, then definitely we will look into this and if there’s a problem, we will look for solutions.”

The jail warden the inmates complained about was temporarily relieved for an investigation and replaced with an officer who recently won an award as one of the country’s best jail administrators and would be acceptable to the inmates, he said.

Some of the inmates had opposed their transfer to a new and larger prison building, where the roof protest was held, from an old and congested detention facility apparently due to stricter security, Solda said.

Jails in the Philippines currently are crammed nearly four times their capacity with a congestion rate of 390%, which is an improvement from over 600% some years ago, he said, adding that officials were continuing a program to build more detention facilities to ease the congestion.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years

The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Eliza Fletcher: Suspect stalked missing heiress for 24 minutes before abduction, police say

The suspect charged with the kidnapping missing heiress Eliza Fletcher was seen stalking her in his SUV 24 minutes before she was abducted, police say.Cleotha “Pookie” Abston has been charged with kidnapping Ms Fletcher, 34, while she was jogging near the intersection of Central Avenue and Zach H. Curlin Street in Memphis at around 4.20am on Friday.According to a police affidavit, Abston’s GMS Terrain was seen on surveillance footage in the area 24 minutes before the kidnapping.Footage then shows a man exit the dark-coloured SUV and aggressively force Ms Fletcher into the passenger side of the vehicle. After a violent...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Australian teen decries US prison conditions after being jailed for ten days over visa misunderstanding

An Australian teen says he was thrown into a US federal prison for more than a week and described its shocking conditions after US officials apparently misunderstood his desire to return to his home country.Cameron Carter, 19, was interviewed by The Guardian about his experience and portrayed a system marked by both callousness and incompetence.The teen told the newspaper that he misunderstood US immigration law and was attempting to interview for a job in Wyoming while traveling in the country for the first time under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The VWP is a federal provision that allows citizens of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#The Inmates#Warden#Bureau Of Jail Management#Penology#The Associated Press
The Independent

Couple wave at barefoot man climbing past their window at the Shard 40 floors up

A couple staying on the 40th floor of The Shard were in bed when they spotted a man waving and climbing past their window at 6am.Paul Curphey said it was “amazingly uplifting” to see the young man on Sunday, who had appeared to scale the 1,016-foot building in central London barefoot.The Metropolitan Police later confirmed that a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of trespass and two other men arrested on suspicion of causing public nuisance, as the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade all attended the scene.Mr Curphey, 52, and his partner Treasaida were visiting the capital...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Grandfather, 81, ‘left bloodied and bruised by arrest’ after police go to wrong address

Police have been accused of leaving an 81-year-old grandfather bruised and bloody after mistakenly approaching his house in the early hours of Friday morning.Pictures of an elderly man covered in dark bruises and wound dressings were shared on Twitter by a woman who said Bedfordshire Police left her grandfather in the cells “confused and bruised trying to defend himself”.“He was terrified, ill and it took 10 officers/6 vehicles to arrest him. Maybe his heart attack gave him superpowers?” she said.Bedfordshire Police said officers arrived at a house in the village of Potton around 5am on Friday to investigate reports of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
The Independent

Body found in retired teacher murder probe

Police investigating the murder of a retired teacher have found the body of a man.Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the death of Peter Coshan, 75, who worked as a biology teacher at Fettes College in Edinburgh before retiring.Officers investigating the crime were scouring parts of the north of England when they made the discovery on Sunday, on the A696 near the village of Kirkwhelpington in Northumberland.The body is yet to be formally identified but Mr Coshan’s family has been notified.“Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

A 31-year-old mother of two and a Canadian veteran: ‘Random’ victims of Saskatchewan stabbings identified

A spate of “abhorrent” stabbings in Canada’s western Saskatchewan province has led to the deaths of 10 people and 18 wounded victims, with officials attempting to identify the victims and remaining on the lookout for the suspects. The stabbing spree took place across 13 locations throughout Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).At 5.40am on Sunday morning, a police outpost in Saskatchewan received a call about a stabbing in James Smith Cree Nation.By 7.15am, authorities across Saskatchewan had received multiple such calls and were forced to issue their first “dangerous persons” alert to James Smith Cree Nation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man tells court of ‘frightening’ relationship with sister accusing him of theft

A therapist has told a court of his “frightening” relationship with his sister who is privately prosecuting him for allegedly stealing from their wealthy mother.Jonathan Feld, 62, was alleged to have taken more than £1.5 million of 89-year-old Hannah Feld’s life savings after she became too ill to look after her financial affairs.He denied two charges of theft from his mother, who was said to be suffering from “significant cognitive decline”, in a private prosecution brought by his sister, Louise Radley.Feld was on Monday cleared of stealing £1.3 million from a joint Swiss bank account in his and Mrs Feld’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Saskatchewan stabbings - live: Suspect Damien Sanderson found dead while brother remains at large

Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Damien Sanderson has died but his brother Myles is still at large and may be injured and seek medical help, police say.Both men were named by police in connection with the violence which left 10 people dead and another 18 wounded in a stabbing spree across 13 locations throughout the province of Saskatchewan, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).Damien Sanderson’s wounds did not appear to be self-inflicted, according to RCMP.“It is horrific what has happened in our province today,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a press conference on Sunday.Police said the victims...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice

An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support at a hospital, her department said.Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, 28, was transferred to a hospice facility in the Richmond area Saturday, the department said. She had been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.“She will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family,” the department said in a Facebook post. Burton was taken off life support Thursday.“Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

‘Callous’ mother and daughter stole from elderly to pay for cigarettes and alcohol

A mother and daughter who stole bank cards and cash from elderly people to buy alcohol and cigarettes have been jailed.Dionne Clarke, 57 and Cherrelle Clarke, 29, of Manston Road, Ramsgate, Kent, were charged with robbery, theft and fraud at Canterbury Crown Court.The pair admitted the offences and were sentenced on Thursday, 1 September. Cherelle was jailed for five years and Dionne was sentenced to three years and eight months.They carried out a number of offences in Canterbury and Ramsgate, with police describing their behaviour as "callous".The offences took place between May and June this year. In May...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump baselessly accuses John Fetterman of using heroin, cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday accused Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of using multiple illegal drugs.Mr Trump was speaking at a Pennsylvania political rally in support of GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz when he said: “Fetterman supports taxpayer funded drug dens and the complete decriminalization of illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine, crystal meth and ultra lethal fentanyl,”“And by the way, he takes them himself”, he added.There is no evidence that Mr Fetterman, has ever used any of the substances Mr Trump mentioned.Sign up to our US evening newsletter here Read More Boris Johnson 'dubious' about fracking in UKTrump brands Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at Pennsylvania rallyJared Kushner recalls how Trump pre-warned Ivanka of his intention to propose
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Search for survivors as plane carrying 10 people crashes into Mutiny Bay, Washington

One person has been found dead and a search operation is underway for nine others, including a child, on board a seaplane that crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island in Washington.The float plane was en route to the Renton Municipal airport from Friday Harbor in San Juan County, the US coast guard said.The authorities received a report at 3.11pm local time on Sunday that a seaplane with 10 people had crashed, prompting a major search operation.At least four coast guard vessels, a rescue helicopter and an aircraft along with first responders and law enforcement agencies were pressed into...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
The Independent

Man due in court charged in connection with deaths of three siblings in Dublin

A man is due in court on Monday night charged in connection with the deaths of three siblings in a violent incident in Dublin.Lisa Cash, 18, and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister Christy and Chelsea Cawley, died at their home in Rossfield Avenue in Tallaght in the early hours of Sunday.Garda said the suspect, who was arrested in the wake of the incident, has now been charged and is due to appear before Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice at 9pm.Earlier, a vigil was held in Tallaght in memory of the siblings with a large crowd gathered outside the house...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mississippi pastor confessed to killing a father - after pretending to help family look for him, daughter says

A Mississippi pastor has confessed to killing a man three years ago - after allegedly pretending to help the family look for the victim. James Eric Crisp, 37, confessed on 30 August to the killing of 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, of Sulligent, Alabama. The Monroe County, Mississippi, Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Mr Crisp decided to give up his “physical freedom” and his position as a minister at God’s House of Hope in Kilmichael to regain his spiritual freedom.But speaking to The Independent on Monday, Taylor’s daughter, BreAnn, cast doubt on Mr Crisp’s supposed transformation. She recounted how Mr Crisp allegedly helped...
SULLIGENT, AL
The Independent

Pregnant Black activist serving 4 years for protest comments

A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars.Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this spring of breaching the peace in a high and aggravated manner over comments she made to police. Her lawyers have been pushing for a lesser sentence amid increasing concerns about her health and that of her baby, due in November.Advocates with Black Voters Matter have been circulating a petition calling for her release. Civil...
SUMTER, SC
The Independent

Police granted further 36 hours to question three men over Olivia’s death

Detectives have been granted a further extension to continue questioning three men being held in connection with the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.Merseyside Police said a 34-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, a 41-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, who have both been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, are being kept in custody for another 36 hours.A spokesman for the force confirmed the extension in a statement shortly before 9.30pm on Monday. The three were arrested on Sunday.At 10pm we're calling for everyone who follows us to support our #SilenceIsNotAnOption campaign in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Saskatchewan stabbing suspect Damien Sanderson found dead, say Canada police

One of the men suspected to be behind a spree of stabbings in Saskatchewan, Canada that killed 10 people and injured at least 19 has been found dead, Canadian authorities say.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Monday that officers had discovered the body of Damien Sanderson, 31, in a grassy field somewhere in the James Smith Cree Nation, according to Reuters and multiple other outlets.His brother and fellow suspect Myles Sanderson, 30, remains at large but “may have sustained injures” and may be seeking medical attention, Saskatchewan RCMP commander Rhonda Blackmore said.Both men have been charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

826K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy