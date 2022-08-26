Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This ItemBryan DijkhuizenPhillipsburg, NJ
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Organizers prepare for Berks Latin Fest in Reading
READING, Pa. — Organizers of Berks Latin Fest are getting ready for their third annual event, which will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Organizers said more than 7,000 people stopped by last year. They said visitors can expect even...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading’s DoubleTree taking to skies with new venture
BERN TWP., Pa. — On a sunny, late-summer day on the runway at the Reading Regional Airport, a new business venture is taking off. "We cater weddings, venues, house parties, tents and now, more recently, as we are here at the airport, private jets as well," said Kyle Allison, the DoubleTree Hotel Reading's director of off-premise catering.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sold-out Ringo Starr show to kick off Easton State Theatre's 96th season
EASTON, Pa. - The State Theatre Center for the Arts is ready for another season of music and shows. The Easton venue is kicking off its 96th season with a sold-out Ringo Starr show on September 9. The show was postponed from June 11 when some of the band members...
WFMZ-TV Online
Khanisa's Pudding Bar to move from Easton to Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday. The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced in the next few weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Jenny's Kuali, Malaysian restaurant in Bethlehem, to close after 10 years
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page. That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years. The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff
EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
WFMZ-TV Online
'PA Hemp Home' showcases potential of hemp in the state
Hemp can be found in your body wash, your floor rug, in the latest CBD product—or even in the walls of your home. One Pennsylvania-based organization is helping to lead the way toward home construction with hemp-based materials. DON Services, Inc., a disability and community services organization, spearheaded the state’s first "PA Hemp Home," completed in April 2022.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Vision 2030 block party looks towards the community's future
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- In the 400 block of Ridge Avenue in Allentown music filled the air, kids played games and hot dogs were on the grill as part of the 1st and 6th Ward block party, part of the city's comprehensive and economic development plan known as Allentown Vision 2030.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
'I just wanted to go on a walk': Utah man walking across the country visits Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Utah man making a trek of a lifetime is making a few stops in Pennsylvania. It's the first time Isaiah Glen Shields has visited Bank Street in Easton. "I really, really like the look of Easton. I don't know, the rolling hills, the way the architecture just incorporates the landscape," said Shields.
WFMZ-TV Online
St. Luke's plans green space for site of Palmerton Hospital
PALMERTON, Pa. - A public green space is set to take the place of the old Palmerton Hospital in Carbon County. The building is expected to be demolished in the fall, after COVID and other delays pushed back demolition from 2020. St. Luke's will also hold a remembrance ceremony at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading schools welcome students for 1st day of classes
READING, Pa. — The summer break has come to an end for the thousands of public and parochial school students in Reading. Monday was the first day of classes for students and teachers in the Reading School District as well as in the city's Catholic schools. Classes also got...
WFMZ-TV Online
Threat by former student prompts increased security at Lehigh University
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A threat has Lehigh University on high alert on Monday. University police were notified Sunday night of a specific threat made by a former student towards a group of current students, the school said in an alert just before 11 a.m. Monday. The student, Muhamad Diop, was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man threatened to shoot Lehigh University students in the head
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man threatened a group of Lehigh University students over the weekend, saying he was going to shoot them in the head, according to court paperwork. The threat had the university on high alert on Monday. University police were notified Sunday night of the threat made by Diop, a former student, towards the group of current students, the school said in an alert just before 11 a.m. Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
BASD, local services to assist homeless students
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Members of the Bethlehem Area School Board moved swiftly through their agenda Monday night following the first day back to school. The board approved New Bethany Ministries and the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley to provide services in support of the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Nitschmann Middle School has AC problem for first day of school
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's back to school for kids in the Bethlehem Area School District, but one school is having a bit of a hiccup for the first day. Nitschmann Middle School is having an issue with its air conditioning system, the district said Sunday night. Students there should wear...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire forces family from home in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 women hospitalized with stab wounds over the weekend in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police in Bethlehem are investigating after two women were sent to the hospital with stab wounds over the weekend. Officers were sent to a home at the 900 block of Itaska Street at 10:40 p.m. Sunday for the report of two women suffering from stab wounds, according to city police.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Some ASD students return to class without air conditioning
Students in the Allentown School District are feeling the heat as they head back to class for the first time since summer break. The air conditioning isn't working in some schools right now, so the kids are being forced to deal with the heat. Hear more on how it's affecting their education and how long they'll go without A/C, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township zoning board to review plans for Wawa, apartments, medical offices
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township's Zoning Hearing Board will review several building plans in the township. During Wednesday night's meeting, the board will look at plans for a Wawa store and gas station at 4900 Freemansburg Ave. That project includes a bank and two garden-style apartment buildings. Wagner Enterprises...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused of stealing LBTQ+ Pride flags in Hunterdon County, NJ
FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Authorities say a Hunterdon County, New Jersey man stole several LBTQ+ Pride flags over the weekend. Justin T. Settembrino, 30, of Frenchtown, was charged with one count of fourth-degree bias intimidation, two counts of theft of moveable property, and one count of criminal mischief, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.
Comments / 0