Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Organizers prepare for Berks Latin Fest in Reading

READING, Pa. — Organizers of Berks Latin Fest are getting ready for their third annual event, which will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Organizers said more than 7,000 people stopped by last year. They said visitors can expect even...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading’s DoubleTree taking to skies with new venture

BERN TWP., Pa. — On a sunny, late-summer day on the runway at the Reading Regional Airport, a new business venture is taking off. "We cater weddings, venues, house parties, tents and now, more recently, as we are here at the airport, private jets as well," said Kyle Allison, the DoubleTree Hotel Reading's director of off-premise catering.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Khanisa's Pudding Bar to move from Easton to Downtown Allentown Market

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday. The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced in the next few weeks.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Jenny's Kuali, Malaysian restaurant in Bethlehem, to close after 10 years

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jenny's Kuali, a Malaysian restaurant in South Bethlehem, will close at the end of September, according to its Facebook page. That is a big loss for the restaurant's dedicated fans, including thousands of Lehigh University students over the years. The restaurant opened in August 2012. Now after...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wally's Deli may close Emmaus location, citing lack of staff

EMMAUS, Pa. - Wally's Deli in Emmaus may close at the end of September "after 33 marvelous years," according to the store's Facebook page. There may be some hope that the 1245 Chestnut St. deli remains open, depending on whether staff can be replaced, the store said. "This is not...
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'PA Hemp Home' showcases potential of hemp in the state

Hemp can be found in your body wash, your floor rug, in the latest CBD product—or even in the walls of your home. One Pennsylvania-based organization is helping to lead the way toward home construction with hemp-based materials. DON Services, Inc., a disability and community services organization, spearheaded the state’s first "PA Hemp Home," completed in April 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

St. Luke's plans green space for site of Palmerton Hospital

PALMERTON, Pa. - A public green space is set to take the place of the old Palmerton Hospital in Carbon County. The building is expected to be demolished in the fall, after COVID and other delays pushed back demolition from 2020. St. Luke's will also hold a remembrance ceremony at...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading schools welcome students for 1st day of classes

READING, Pa. — The summer break has come to an end for the thousands of public and parochial school students in Reading. Monday was the first day of classes for students and teachers in the Reading School District as well as in the city's Catholic schools. Classes also got...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man threatened to shoot Lehigh University students in the head

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man threatened a group of Lehigh University students over the weekend, saying he was going to shoot them in the head, according to court paperwork. The threat had the university on high alert on Monday. University police were notified Sunday night of the threat made by Diop, a former student, towards the group of current students, the school said in an alert just before 11 a.m. Monday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

BASD, local services to assist homeless students

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Members of the Bethlehem Area School Board moved swiftly through their agenda Monday night following the first day back to school. The board approved New Bethany Ministries and the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley to provide services in support of the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth grant.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire forces family from home in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Fire forced a family of four out of their home in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The fire broke out around 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Maple Street. The fire chief says the fire started in an upstairs bedroom. He says someone in the home was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

69 News at 5:00 - Some ASD students return to class without air conditioning

Students in the Allentown School District are feeling the heat as they head back to class for the first time since summer break. The air conditioning isn't working in some schools right now, so the kids are being forced to deal with the heat. Hear more on how it's affecting their education and how long they'll go without A/C, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused of stealing LBTQ+ Pride flags in Hunterdon County, NJ

FRENCHTOWN, N.J. - Authorities say a Hunterdon County, New Jersey man stole several LBTQ+ Pride flags over the weekend. Justin T. Settembrino, 30, of Frenchtown, was charged with one count of fourth-degree bias intimidation, two counts of theft of moveable property, and one count of criminal mischief, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

