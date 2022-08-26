Read full article on original website
KRDO
Neighbors push to make sure the streets are clean by the Colorado State Fairgrounds
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the last year, residents that live near the Colorado State Fairgrounds have asked for street sweeping to be brought back during the annual event. It wasn't until last week when the City of Pueblo confirmed the street swiping was going to happen. Pueblo City Council...
Road work begins on Highway 50 in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September. Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours […]
KKTV
Drake Power Plant in downtown Colorado Springs to shut down this week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities announced the Martin Drake Power Plant will shut down for good on Sept. 1. The closure comes about a dozen years earlier than originally expected. The plant, located in the downtown area, has been using two generating units that ran on natural...
Colorado Springs power plant set to shutter, 'enhancing' skyline and mountain view
Colorado Springs Utilities will shut down power production at Martin Drake Power Plant on Thursday as part of long-term plans to take down one of the last remaining urban power plants in the country. "Today’s milestone is bittersweet because it marks the end of an era. Our city will move...
KKTV
Motorcycle rider killed in south Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed after his bike collided with a car and caught fire Monday night. Police say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Circle Drive and crashed into the car as the driver was turning off Janitell Road into a parking lot. “The...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in southern Colorado Springs on Monday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened around 8:30 p.m. on August 29 in the 2700 block of South Circle Drive, which is near Janitell Road and just east of I-25. […]
KRDO
CSFD extinguishes multiple grass fires near Research Pkwy. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to multiple grass fires west of N. Powers Blvd Tuesday afternoon. Officials first reported the grass fires at 12:32 p.m. near Research and Austin Bluffs. Just under an hours later, CSFD said the fires were out. Both CSFD...
KRDO
Traffic accident causes grass fire on east side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 1030 a.m. Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a grass fire that was the result of a traffic accident. CSFD said the accident happened at Brady Road and Payton Circle on the east side of the city. The fire...
KRDO
Uber-like lawn care app launching in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Getting landscaping or lawn care done in Colorado Springs is now as easy as lifting a finger. A new Uber-like lawn care app is launching in the area this week. The app, GreenPal, allows homeowners to list their lawns with service dates and needs. Once...
KRDO
Southern Airways submits proposal to offer flights as SkyWest exits Pueblo Memorial Airport
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- While SkyWest Airlines opted against continuing service to Pueblo Memorial Airport, another airline is gearing up to take over those flights. According to The Pueblo Chieftain, SkyWest announced plans in March to pull daily flights from Pueblo and 28 other small communities due to a pilot shortage. Initially, SkyWest officials said they hoped to come up with a creative way to fulfill the federally mandated Essential Air Service flights obligation.
KRDO
Recall efforts against two Woodland Park school board members fail
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following weeks of counting signatures -- the Teller County Clerk and Recorders office told 13 Investigates the recall petitions for two Woodland Park School District Re-2 board members have failed. On August 1, a recall committee filed two petitions attempting to recall Woodland Park School...
Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major redesign is coming to police academies across Colorado. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced a plan to overhaul the police training curriculum. The project has been in the works for a while now, with the Attorney General's office and police departments around the state working together to figure The post Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Colorado Springs community shows up to support Unclaimed Veteran at Pikes Peak National Cemetery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A service was held Monday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery for what is officially called an "Unclaimed Veteran." Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Charles Kaufman died about a year ago in Colorado Springs. He was originally from Minnesota. Over the past year, officials made efforts to find any relatives of Kaufman's but were unsuccessful.
cpr.org
Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs
Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
KRDO
Teller County Sheriff’s Office moves to Peak Alerts
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County has officially changed the way residents will receive emergency and non-emergency notifications. Previously, people would receive alerts through two platforms. Effective Aug. 30, the Teller County Sheriff's Office is using one platform, Peak Alerts. The change was first announced through the TCSO's Facebook...
KRDO
Mom-and-pop liquor stores raise concerns over upcoming alcohol ballot measures
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Secretary of State's office announced that three initiatives concerning the licensing and sale of alcohol will be on Colorado general election ballots this November after surpassing the state requirement for signatures. Proponents of Initiatives #96, #121, and #122 claim the measures are a...
KRDO
Seven sets of twins have staff at Colorado Springs hospital seeing double
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The staff at Children's Hospital Colorado Springs is seeing double after seven sets of twins were delivered. The 14 babies that recently arrived in the neonatal intensive care unit have set a record for the hospital. You might say that the hospital is "twinning."
Pueblo Police searching for suspect in July attack
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a July attack that remains unsolved. According to PPD, the attack happened on July 19, 2022 on the walking trail near the W. 4th Street bridge. The victim told police he was walking his dog around 6:30 […]
KRDO
‘Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Build Better with Whirlpool’ starting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with a well-known name in the appliance world. The new program is called the habitat for humanity build better with Whirlpool initiative. Whirlpool provides home builders with new energy-efficient appliances. The appliances will not only make homes...
KRDO
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office conducting extra patrols along school bus routes
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the next several weeks, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office will be conducting extra patrols along school bus routes. The Sheriff's Office made the announcement on social media, saying they wanted to remind drivers of school bus laws as the school year gets back underway.
