Pueblo, CO

KXRM

Road work begins on Highway 50 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September. Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours […]
KKTV

Motorcycle rider killed in south Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed after his bike collided with a car and caught fire Monday night. Police say the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Circle Drive and crashed into the car as the driver was turning off Janitell Road into a parking lot. “The...
KXRM

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in southern Colorado Springs on Monday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened around 8:30 p.m. on August 29 in the 2700 block of South Circle Drive, which is near Janitell Road and just east of I-25. […]
KRDO

Uber-like lawn care app launching in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Getting landscaping or lawn care done in Colorado Springs is now as easy as lifting a finger. A new Uber-like lawn care app is launching in the area this week. The app, GreenPal, allows homeowners to list their lawns with service dates and needs. Once...
KRDO

Southern Airways submits proposal to offer flights as SkyWest exits Pueblo Memorial Airport

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- While SkyWest Airlines opted against continuing service to Pueblo Memorial Airport, another airline is gearing up to take over those flights. According to The Pueblo Chieftain, SkyWest announced plans in March to pull daily flights from Pueblo and 28 other small communities due to a pilot shortage. Initially, SkyWest officials said they hoped to come up with a creative way to fulfill the federally mandated Essential Air Service flights obligation.
KRDO

Recall efforts against two Woodland Park school board members fail

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following weeks of counting signatures -- the Teller County Clerk and Recorders office told 13 Investigates the recall petitions for two Woodland Park School District Re-2 board members have failed. On August 1, a recall committee filed two petitions attempting to recall Woodland Park School...
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major redesign is coming to police academies across Colorado. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has announced a plan to overhaul the police training curriculum. The project has been in the works for a while now, with the Attorney General's office and police departments around the state working together to figure The post Colorado police academies undergo first curriculum redesign in 40 years appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO

Colorado Springs community shows up to support Unclaimed Veteran at Pikes Peak National Cemetery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A service was held Monday at Pikes Peak National Cemetery for what is officially called an "Unclaimed Veteran." Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Charles Kaufman died about a year ago in Colorado Springs. He was originally from Minnesota. Over the past year, officials made efforts to find any relatives of Kaufman's but were unsuccessful.
cpr.org

Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs

Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
KRDO

Teller County Sheriff’s Office moves to Peak Alerts

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Teller County has officially changed the way residents will receive emergency and non-emergency notifications. Previously, people would receive alerts through two platforms. Effective Aug. 30, the Teller County Sheriff's Office is using one platform, Peak Alerts. The change was first announced through the TCSO's Facebook...
KXRM

Pueblo Police searching for suspect in July attack

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a July attack that remains unsolved. According to PPD, the attack happened on July 19, 2022 on the walking trail near the W. 4th Street bridge. The victim told police he was walking his dog around 6:30 […]
PUEBLO, CO

