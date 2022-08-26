Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder reacts to Ruiz Jr’s win over Ortiz
By Jim Calfa: Moments after Andy Ruiz Jr’s 12 round unanimous decision win over Luis Ortiz last Sunday night, Deontay Wilder made it clear that he’s opponent to fighting Ruiz. Wilder was ringside to watch Ruiz defeat Ortiz in an exciting fight at the Crypto Arena in Los...
mmanews.com
Watch: Male Fighter Stops Transgender Woman In MMA Fight
A lightweight MMA bout at World Class Fight League 22 saw a male fighter defeat a transgender woman via strikes in the first round. WCFL 22 took place on June 4 in Tampa, Florida. The event featured an all-pro main card, but the array of amateur contests on the undercard included a fight between Shane Mistretta and Gita-Marie Figueroa, who is a transgender woman.
mmanews.com
(Archives) Rogan: The UFC Is ‘Finally Recognizing’ Nate Diaz As A Star (2019)
On this day three years ago, we ran a story about Joe Rogan crediting the UFC for “finally recognizing” Nate Diaz as a superstar. Nate Diaz has always had a strong cult following ever since entering the UFC by becoming the winner of the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter. In fact, Diaz’s entire MMA career has taken place under Zuffa, which is a very rare statement to make and one that only he can make as someone still actively fighting in the company after 18 years.
mmanews.com
Marvin Vettori Speaks Out Following Loss To Robert Whittaker
UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has ended his silence following his loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris last Saturday. Vettori lost to Whittaker via a unanimous decision in the UFC Paris co-main event. He wasn’t able to deal with Whittaker’s pace and technicality on the feet and dish out significant offense throughout the fight.
mmanews.com
Vettori Explains Biggest Difference Between Him & Whittaker
UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori believes there’s one significant factor that separates him from upcoming opponent Robert Whittaker. Today, September 3, 2022, the MMA leader will host its first event in France. The card’s co-main event is a worthy bout for the occasion, and even worthy of rivalling the headliner between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa when it comes to intrigue and name value.
mmanews.com
Usman & Rogan Find Masvidal’s Callouts of Edwards Hilarious
Former welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman discussed Jorge Masvidal‘s repeated callouts of new champion Leon Edwards on The Joe Rogan Experience. During the duration of Usman and Rogan’s discussion, the topic of Masvidal arose. Usman, a two-time victor in his outings against the Cuban superstar, was dismissive of Masvidal’s shot at Edwards, who Usman is expected to rematch in England next. When Joe Rogan asked if Gilbert Burns had an opponent, Usman responded as follows.
