On this day three years ago, we ran a story about Joe Rogan crediting the UFC for “finally recognizing” Nate Diaz as a superstar. Nate Diaz has always had a strong cult following ever since entering the UFC by becoming the winner of the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter. In fact, Diaz’s entire MMA career has taken place under Zuffa, which is a very rare statement to make and one that only he can make as someone still actively fighting in the company after 18 years.

