Armie Hammer's Relationship History: A Look Back at His Exes
Within the past year, Armie Hammer has stirred up quite a lot of attention after a number of women have come forward with claims of sexual abuse. The new Discovery Plus docuseries House of Hammer dives into these allegations as well as explores the Hammer family's history. Article continues below...
Here Are All of the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Cameos Thus Far
Spoiler alert: This article contains mild spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. "I know you can't wait to see Wong, I get it. I just want to make sure that you don't think this is one of those 'cameo every week' type of shows. It's not," Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters — aka She-Hulk — says as she breaks the fourth wall in Episode 3 of Disney Plus's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Hmm, we don't know about that one, Jen. Either way, she wants us to remember that it's her MCU show.
Armie Hammer's Aunt Casey Wrote a Book About the Abuse in Her Family
In 2021, actor Armie Hammer went from Hollywood heartthrob to alleged abuser practically overnight. Victims not only came forward with stories of sexual abuse, but harrowing accounts of cannibalism and sadism. The Discovery Plus series House of Hammer, which is out on September 2, dives into these allegations as well...
There's Controversy Surrounding the Dance Scene in 'She-Hulk,' Apparently?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its loud comic book action, ongoing narrative, and its attempts to skirt the line between superhero mythos with modern-day humor. There are plenty of sci-fi fight scenes to be had, but we can also expect a show or movie to try and inject some lighthearted campiness into its story.
Brendan Fraser's Performance in 'The Whale' Is Not to Miss
Director Darren Aronofsky's latest film to premiere at the Venice Film Festival is The Whale, adapted from the 2012 play by Samuel D. Hunter. The film has been generating press in part thanks to its two stars: actor Brendan Fraser, out of retirement and a potential Oscar nominee, and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink.
Is Peacock's Mystery Series 'The Resort' Getting a Spinoff? The Creator Weighs in
What's a relaxing resort vacation without a wild mystery to interrupt the lounging on pool floats, gorging on sophisticated food, and sipping on alcoholic beverages adorned with little umbrellas? In Peacock's The Resort, a couple less than excited to celebrate their 10th anniversary embarks on a restful getaway to a resort in Yucatán. "An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when a couple finds themselves embroiled in one of Yucatán’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries," the synopsis reads.
Is 'Fakes' on Netflix Actually Based on a True Story? Here's What We Know
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the series Fakes on Netflix. Eighteen-year-old best friends Zoe (Emilija Baranac) and Rebecca (Jennifer Tong) build a fake ID empire with incredible ease in the new Netflix series Fakes. However, crime really doesn't pay, and our two heroines quickly learn that the hard way.
'House of the Dragon's Opening Sequence and Theme Song Are Exactly What Fans Wanted
When House of the Dragon premiered on HBO and HBO Max, the one thing missing was a stellar theme song and opening sequence. To be fair, viewers were spoiled with the intricate details in the original Game of Thrones opening, so the same fans wanted to see what producers had in store for the spinoff. And finally, in the second episode, we got the House of the Dragon opening and there are plenty of reactions to it already.
September's New Book Releases 2022 Are Spooky and Fulfilling
As many students return to school and the leaves begin to crisp, it's once again September. Fall is officially in full swing, so whether you're settling down with a pumpkin spice latte or a stack of textbooks, be sure to check out these new book releases for September 2022. Please...
Has Apple TV Plus Renewed 'Trying' For a Fourth Season Yet? We Need Answers!
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3 of the television series Trying on Apple TV Plus. All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) wanted from the get-go was a child. Their parenthood journey is the central conflict of the hit Apple TV Plus series Trying. Fans were...
What Is Dominic Sherwood's Relationship Status? Spoiler, He's Off The Market
English actor and model Dominic Sherwood is the handsome face known to have portrayed Jace Wayland in the Freeform series Shadowhunters, Christian Ozera in the teen film Vampire Academy, and Kurt in the series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. He also appeared on the ABC series Modern Family as Alex's...
We Need a Season 2 of 'Partner Track' After That Major Season 1 Cliffhanger
Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) is a bonafide workaholic, determined to make partner at a competitive New York law firm in the Netflix series Partner Track. "They say being on the partner track is how you find out who you really are," Ingrid says in the pilot episode. Ingrid's best friend...
Who Are Lea Michele's Parents –– and What's Happening With Her 'Funny Girl' Role?
A lot of people began learning about who Lea Michele was after she landed her role on the hit teen TV show Glee. She played the bubbly role of Rachel Barry, a high school student with dreams of becoming a successful Broadway star. On the show, Lea proved just how talented she is when it comes to her vocals.
'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul' — Ebo Sisters Talk Themes in Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall Mockumentary (EXCLUSIVE)
Will he rise again? Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is a mockumentary film that questions the ideals surrounding organized religion and religious leaders. The satirical comedy showcases the aftermath of Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs's (Sterling K. Brown) fall from grace after he is caught in a scandal involving younger male members of his congregation.
It's Time to Check out of 'The Resort' — What Happened in the Finale? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Resort. Although we've seen our fair share of successful television shows this year, some of the most intriguing content has completely flown under the radar. Enter The Resort, an underrated eight-episode dark comedy series that follows a married couple as they are unexpectedly pulled into an unsolved mystery while on vacation in the Mayan Riviera.
Shia LaBeouf Says He and Mia Goth Are "Journeying Toward a Healthy Family"
Actors Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have kept their relationship (mostly) out of the public eye — until now. Shia has recently opened up to several sources, including pal Jon Bernthal's podcast Real Ones, about his personal life. Article continues below advertisement. Although Shia and Mia are married and...
Who Is the Stranger in 'The Rings of Power'? We've Got Some Theories
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video. Mysterious magical figures are somewhat de rigeur in any J.R.R. Tolkien tale. Prime Video's newest series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is no exception.
Is Diane Ladd in 'Chesapeake Shores' Season 6? An Update on Her Illness
Powerhouse actress, producer, film director, and mother of Laura Dern, Diane Ladd has a long history in Hollywood. Diane's most recent project has been starring in the drama series Chesapeake Shores for the Hallmark Channel, but in 2018, she became severely ill. How is Diane doing now? Is she still battling an illness? And will Diane appear in the final season of Chesapeake Shores?
'House of Hammer' Tells a Story of Generational Trauma Which Might Reach Armie Hammer's Kids
House of Hammer, a Discovery Plus docuseries about Armie Hammer and the family who came before him, promises to reveal to the world terrifying secrets about their sordid beginnings. "If you believe in making deals with the devil, the Hammers are at the top of the totem pole," says Hammer's aunt Casey in the series' trailer.
