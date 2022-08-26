ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here Are All of the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Cameos Thus Far

Spoiler alert: This article contains mild spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. "I know you can't wait to see Wong, I get it. I just want to make sure that you don't think this is one of those 'cameo every week' type of shows. It's not," Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters — aka She-Hulk — says as she breaks the fourth wall in Episode 3 of Disney Plus's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Hmm, we don't know about that one, Jen. Either way, she wants us to remember that it's her MCU show.
There's Controversy Surrounding the Dance Scene in 'She-Hulk,' Apparently?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its loud comic book action, ongoing narrative, and its attempts to skirt the line between superhero mythos with modern-day humor. There are plenty of sci-fi fight scenes to be had, but we can also expect a show or movie to try and inject some lighthearted campiness into its story.
Brendan Fraser's Performance in 'The Whale' Is Not to Miss

Director Darren Aronofsky's latest film to premiere at the Venice Film Festival is The Whale, adapted from the 2012 play by Samuel D. Hunter. The film has been generating press in part thanks to its two stars: actor Brendan Fraser, out of retirement and a potential Oscar nominee, and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink.
Is Peacock's Mystery Series 'The Resort' Getting a Spinoff? The Creator Weighs in

What's a relaxing resort vacation without a wild mystery to interrupt the lounging on pool floats, gorging on sophisticated food, and sipping on alcoholic beverages adorned with little umbrellas? In Peacock's The Resort, a couple less than excited to celebrate their 10th anniversary embarks on a restful getaway to a resort in Yucatán. "An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when a couple finds themselves embroiled in one of Yucatán’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries," the synopsis reads.
'House of the Dragon's Opening Sequence and Theme Song Are Exactly What Fans Wanted

When House of the Dragon premiered on HBO and HBO Max, the one thing missing was a stellar theme song and opening sequence. To be fair, viewers were spoiled with the intricate details in the original Game of Thrones opening, so the same fans wanted to see what producers had in store for the spinoff. And finally, in the second episode, we got the House of the Dragon opening and there are plenty of reactions to it already.
'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul' — Ebo Sisters Talk Themes in Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall Mockumentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Will he rise again? Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is a mockumentary film that questions the ideals surrounding organized religion and religious leaders. The satirical comedy showcases the aftermath of Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs's (Sterling K. Brown) fall from grace after he is caught in a scandal involving younger male members of his congregation.
It's Time to Check out of 'The Resort' — What Happened in the Finale? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Resort. Although we've seen our fair share of successful television shows this year, some of the most intriguing content has completely flown under the radar. Enter The Resort, an underrated eight-episode dark comedy series that follows a married couple as they are unexpectedly pulled into an unsolved mystery while on vacation in the Mayan Riviera.
Is Diane Ladd in 'Chesapeake Shores' Season 6? An Update on Her Illness

Powerhouse actress, producer, film director, and mother of Laura Dern, Diane Ladd has a long history in Hollywood. Diane's most recent project has been starring in the drama series Chesapeake Shores for the Hallmark Channel, but in 2018, she became severely ill. How is Diane doing now? Is she still battling an illness? And will Diane appear in the final season of Chesapeake Shores?
