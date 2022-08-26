Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington. D.C. is Struggling with the Surge of MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
bethesdamagazine.com
Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse
At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
mocoshow.com
MoCo Theaters to Participate in National Cinema Day; All Movie Tickets $3 on Saturday, September 3
Several Montgomery County theaters will offer $3 tickets this Saturday, September 3 as a part of National Cinema Day. According to www.nationalcinemaday.org, the $3 tickets are for “every movie, every showtime, and every format.” Some theaters will also offer food and drink discounts, such as AMC, who are offering a fountain drink and popcorn combo for $5. Participating theaters include:
theburn.com
Brambleton’s Rebel Taco Cantina opens Tuesday
The new Rebel Taco Cantina officially opens its doors in Brambleton on Tuesday, August 30 (as in tomorrow). It’s the culmination of nearly two years of planning and construction to bring Ashburn’s latest restaurant to fruition. The Burn has your first look inside the restaurant which is located...
mocoshow.com
XO Pho & Grill Now Open
XO Pho & Grill has recently joined T-swirl Crepe at 313 N Washington St in Rockville. T-swirl Crepe has been at the location since April of 2019 with XO Pho & Grill joining a few weeks back. The XO Pho & Grill menu offers unique pho pairings such as the...
mocoshow.com
La Catrina Bar & Lounge is Coming to Bethesda
La Catrina Bar & Lounge is coming to 4935 Cordell Avenue in Bethesda, taking over the location that was formerly home to George’s Chophouse, 4935 Bar & Kitchen, The Loft at 4935, Tragara’s, and other. La Catrina boasts “the true Mexican experience” and “tacos, tequila, and party”, as...
Bushels of Fun! The 15 Best Places for Apple Picking Near DC
Apples, cider, and donuts: what could be better?! Explore our list of best places for apple picking around Washington, DC to find your next adventure. Fall is filled with some of our favorite traditions. Topping that list? Apple picking. Before you start Googling Halloween costumes or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, take a few minutes to scroll this list of places to go apple picking near DC. Make a quick trip to MD’s Homestead Farms, just 25 minutes from downtown DC, for an afternoon adventure, or go on a weekend escape and visit Carter Mountain Orchard near Charlottesville, VA. Whether you’re looking for a country road trip or a fall-tastic field trip, we’ve rounded up the best places to fill your bucket—literally.
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for Pollo Campero on 355 in Gaithersburg
According to employees at the Lakeforest Mall location, the new Pollo Campero at 426 N Frederick Rd (former site of of KFC) will be opening on September 12. Lakeforest currently has signage up announcing the relocation. Pollo Campero has additional Montgomery County locations in Takoma Park and Wheaton. The Downtown Silver Spring location closed in December, 2021.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County native ‘excited’ to bring his award-winning pizza to Bethesda
Montgomery County native Andy Brown is looking forward to bringing his award-winning New York-style pizza business to Bethesda in early 2023. Brown, 32, has had his eye on opening a location of Andy’s Pizza in Montgomery County for quite some time, but just couldn’t find the right location – until now.
Fairfax City Restaurant Week kicks off
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax City Restaurant Week is back, but this time, in the summer. It’s the fifth annual restaurant week, but instead of just being held in March, the city will also hold an additional week from Aug. 29-Sep. 4. “We have over 25 restaurants participating, showcasing 12 different cuisines,” said […]
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: An Endearing Cape Cod-Style Home in Falls Church
Within the Fenwick Park neighborhood, awaits a comfortable and classic four-bedroom with understated appeal. 2912 Rogers Drive in Falls Church is a simple, classic example of the Cape Cod style, exuding effortless charm inside and out. This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home is located in the Fenwick Park neighborhood, on an inviting, tree-lined street just a short way from downtown. It may look modest from the exterior, but this single-family home packs a punch with ample outdoor space and three levels of cleverly designed living space.
See Or Skip: Three Shows At D.C.-Area Theaters To Consider Seeing In September
Frenchie Davis plays Sofia, left, and Nova Y. Payton stars as Celie in “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre. Each month DCist will offer a few theater reviews from around the region and give you our critics’ verdict: whether you should see them, skip them, or at least think about it. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bounce The Mall Coming to Arundel Mills
Bounce The Mall, a giant inflatable park, will be at Arundel Mills Mall (7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD) from September 3-25. Bounce the Mall is an inflatable festival that that consists of eight bouncy attractions, including some of the largest ball pits in the world, that can provide fun for the whole family.
mocoshow.com
Pop-Up Poutine Named One of The Best Places For Poutine In America
Rockville’s Pop-Up Poutine has been named one of the best places for poutine in America by TastingTable. Poutine is a popular Canadian dish consisting of French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. As Canadians living in the US, the owners of the Pop-Up Poutine found it impossible to find good poutine, so they came up with their own cheese curd recipe and use a sauce/gravy base that’s imported from Montreal to create the most authentic poutine in the area.
foxbaltimore.com
Silver Spring, Md., lottery player becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Lottery officials say a person in Silver Spring became a millionaire when they claimed the big prize with a scratch-off ticket last week. The game was the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier and the ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Georgia Avenue.
themunchonline.com
8204 River Quarry Place - KM
Seeking 12 month TERM - -Spectacular End Unit Elevator TH in River Quarry - 5BD/4.5BA - **FRESH & READY 5BD/4.5BA** Award Winning Home built by Custom Home Builder, Carter Inc. ~ END UNIT LUXURY TH with all the incredible features you desire. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large and open concept living spaces. Top of the line property with nice rear patio, fenced in rear yard and elevator - all nestled in this lovely, gated & private community. Front-loading 2 car garage + guest parking. Lawn care included!! Close to Potomac, Bethesda, DC, VA, I-270, I-495 and so much more.
mocoshow.com
Total Wine Reinvests in MoCo Headquarters
Per Amanda Winters, Maryland.gov blog: Total Wine & More, the largest independent wine retailer in the nation, is growing its presence in Montgomery County, Md. and creating more than 180 new jobs in the state. The company – located at 6600 Rockledge Drive in Bethesda – is planning to renew...
ggwash.org
Breakfast links: What’s next for Dulles Airport as it turns 60
Dulles Airport head sets course on eve of airport’s 60th anniversary. The Washington Post spoke with Dulles Airport head Richard Golinowski on his vision for the airport as it approaches its 60th anniversary. He emphasized the new concourse and other renovations, along with looking forward to having Metro service at the airport. (Lori Aratani / Post)
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser's 202Creates Kickoff Celebration at The Wharf
The Bowser Administration's free 2-0-2 Creates Kickoff Celebration at The Wharf is this Thursday. Dr. Angie M. Gates with the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment, joined us with more.
fox5dc.com
Private island up for sale in northern Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
