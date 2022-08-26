ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bethesdamagazine.com

Our restaurant critic checks out Silver Spring’s new steakhouse

At J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring, I ask George Manolatos, the director of operations of Hollinger Group Restaurants, which cut is used for the steak frites—the simple dish of grilled beef, herbed garlic butter and french fries that’s ubiquitous on American and French bistro menus—and receive a pleasing response: teres major. From the chuck, that muscle is almost as tender as, but much more flavorful than, much pricier filet mignon. (Butchers sometimes call it the petite tender.)
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Theaters to Participate in National Cinema Day; All Movie Tickets $3 on Saturday, September 3

Several Montgomery County theaters will offer $3 tickets this Saturday, September 3 as a part of National Cinema Day. According to www.nationalcinemaday.org, the $3 tickets are for “every movie, every showtime, and every format.” Some theaters will also offer food and drink discounts, such as AMC, who are offering a fountain drink and popcorn combo for $5. Participating theaters include:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Brambleton’s Rebel Taco Cantina opens Tuesday

The new Rebel Taco Cantina officially opens its doors in Brambleton on Tuesday, August 30 (as in tomorrow). It’s the culmination of nearly two years of planning and construction to bring Ashburn’s latest restaurant to fruition. The Burn has your first look inside the restaurant which is located...
BRAMBLETON, VA
mocoshow.com

XO Pho & Grill Now Open

XO Pho & Grill has recently joined T-swirl Crepe at 313 N Washington St in Rockville. T-swirl Crepe has been at the location since April of 2019 with XO Pho & Grill joining a few weeks back. The XO Pho & Grill menu offers unique pho pairings such as the...
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethesda, MD
Food & Drinks
Bethesda, MD
Lifestyle
City
Bethesda, MD
Bethesda, MD
Restaurants
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
mocoshow.com

La Catrina Bar & Lounge is Coming to Bethesda

La Catrina Bar & Lounge is coming to 4935 Cordell Avenue in Bethesda, taking over the location that was formerly home to George’s Chophouse, 4935 Bar & Kitchen, The Loft at 4935, Tragara’s, and other. La Catrina boasts “the true Mexican experience” and “tacos, tequila, and party”, as...
BETHESDA, MD
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Bushels of Fun! The 15 Best Places for Apple Picking Near DC

Apples, cider, and donuts: what could be better?! Explore our list of best places for apple picking around Washington, DC to find your next adventure. Fall is filled with some of our favorite traditions. Topping that list? Apple picking. Before you start Googling Halloween costumes or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, take a few minutes to scroll this list of places to go apple picking near DC. Make a quick trip to MD’s Homestead Farms, just 25 minutes from downtown DC, for an afternoon adventure, or go on a weekend escape and visit Carter Mountain Orchard near Charlottesville, VA. Whether you’re looking for a country road trip or a fall-tastic field trip, we’ve rounded up the best places to fill your bucket—literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Opening Information for Pollo Campero on 355 in Gaithersburg

According to employees at the Lakeforest Mall location, the new Pollo Campero at 426 N Frederick Rd (former site of of KFC) will be opening on September 12. Lakeforest currently has signage up announcing the relocation. Pollo Campero has additional Montgomery County locations in Takoma Park and Wheaton. The Downtown Silver Spring location closed in December, 2021.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Marriott#Restaurant Info#Food Drink
DC News Now

Fairfax City Restaurant Week kicks off

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax City Restaurant Week is back, but this time, in the summer. It’s the fifth annual restaurant week, but instead of just being held in March, the city will also hold an additional week from Aug. 29-Sep. 4. “We have over 25 restaurants participating, showcasing 12 different cuisines,” said […]
FAIRFAX, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: An Endearing Cape Cod-Style Home in Falls Church

Within the Fenwick Park neighborhood, awaits a comfortable and classic four-bedroom with understated appeal. 2912 Rogers Drive in Falls Church is a simple, classic example of the Cape Cod style, exuding effortless charm inside and out. This four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home is located in the Fenwick Park neighborhood, on an inviting, tree-lined street just a short way from downtown. It may look modest from the exterior, but this single-family home packs a punch with ample outdoor space and three levels of cleverly designed living space.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
DCist

See Or Skip: Three Shows At D.C.-Area Theaters To Consider Seeing In September

Frenchie Davis plays Sofia, left, and Nova Y. Payton stars as Celie in “The Color Purple” at Signature Theatre. Each month DCist will offer a few theater reviews from around the region and give you our critics’ verdict: whether you should see them, skip them, or at least think about it. Want to know what else is playing? Check out our monthly theater preview.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Bounce The Mall Coming to Arundel Mills

Bounce The Mall, a giant inflatable park, will be at Arundel Mills Mall (7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD) from September 3-25. Bounce the Mall is an inflatable festival that that consists of eight bouncy attractions, including some of the largest ball pits in the world, that can provide fun for the whole family.
HANOVER, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mocoshow.com

Pop-Up Poutine Named One of The Best Places For Poutine In America

Rockville’s Pop-Up Poutine has been named one of the best places for poutine in America by TastingTable. Poutine is a popular Canadian dish consisting of French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. As Canadians living in the US, the owners of the Pop-Up Poutine found it impossible to find good poutine, so they came up with their own cheese curd recipe and use a sauce/gravy base that’s imported from Montreal to create the most authentic poutine in the area.
ROCKVILLE, MD
themunchonline.com

8204 River Quarry Place - KM

Seeking 12 month TERM - -Spectacular End Unit Elevator TH in River Quarry - 5BD/4.5BA - **FRESH & READY 5BD/4.5BA** Award Winning Home built by Custom Home Builder, Carter Inc. ~ END UNIT LUXURY TH with all the incredible features you desire. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, large and open concept living spaces. Top of the line property with nice rear patio, fenced in rear yard and elevator - all nestled in this lovely, gated & private community. Front-loading 2 car garage + guest parking. Lawn care included!! Close to Potomac, Bethesda, DC, VA, I-270, I-495 and so much more.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Total Wine Reinvests in MoCo Headquarters

Per Amanda Winters, Maryland.gov blog: Total Wine & More, the largest independent wine retailer in the nation, is growing its presence in Montgomery County, Md. and creating more than 180 new jobs in the state. The company – located at 6600 Rockledge Drive in Bethesda – is planning to renew...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: What’s next for Dulles Airport as it turns 60

Dulles Airport head sets course on eve of airport’s 60th anniversary. The Washington Post spoke with Dulles Airport head Richard Golinowski on his vision for the airport as it approaches its 60th anniversary. He emphasized the new concourse and other renovations, along with looking forward to having Metro service at the airport. (Lori Aratani / Post)
DULLES, VA
fox5dc.com

Private island up for sale in northern Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
mocoshow.com

Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List

Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy