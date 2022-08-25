Read full article on original website
Football Wins Opener
Cheers. Chants. Screams. All these and more were present at the football team’s season opener last night at home. Verona edged out the Morris Hill Knights 14-6 last night in one of the most brilliant defensive games played in a while. For reference, the 2021 Verona squad gave up an average of 30.5 points per game. The last time the team gave up six or fewer points in a game was the victorious 2019 season, where Verona won a state title and was undefeated.
Who Won The Cornhole Tournament? Everyone
According to the leaderboard, there was just one winner of VeronaTogether‘s charity cornhole tournament on Saturday: Team Lakeside. Unofficially, however, there were many, from the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, to The Valerie Fund and Goryeb Children’s Hospital and on to all the children they serve. While VeronaTogether is still tallying receipts from the event, the total is going to be solidly in the five figures.
Schools Open September 7
The Public Schools of the Township of Verona will open for the 2022-2023 school year on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. School hours are as follows:. Verona High School (Grades 9-12) 8:15 a.m. to 2:47 p.m. H. B. Whitehorne Middle Schools (Grades 5-8) 8:30 a.m. to 2:59 p.m. Elementary Schools:. Grades...
Free Classical Music Concert
The Discovery Orchestra, the Emmy-nominated New Jersey-based orchestra, is inviting Verona residents to attend the television taping of its sixth national television special. Residents have the opportunity to be on hand as the group makes a welcome return to the concert stage after a pandemic break for an exploration of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns epic masterwork Symphony No. 3 in C Minor (the “Organ” Symphony) on Sunday, September 18 at 2:45 p.m. The orchestra, which has introduced millions around the world to the joys of listening to classical music, is offering free tickets to individuals and groups to the concert, which will be taped for broadcast at the Hauser Auditorium at the Pingry School in Basking Ridge.
