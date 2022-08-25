The Discovery Orchestra, the Emmy-nominated New Jersey-based orchestra, is inviting Verona residents to attend the television taping of its sixth national television special. Residents have the opportunity to be on hand as the group makes a welcome return to the concert stage after a pandemic break for an exploration of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns epic masterwork Symphony No. 3 in C Minor (the “Organ” Symphony) on Sunday, September 18 at 2:45 p.m. The orchestra, which has introduced millions around the world to the joys of listening to classical music, is offering free tickets to individuals and groups to the concert, which will be taped for broadcast at the Hauser Auditorium at the Pingry School in Basking Ridge.

VERONA, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO